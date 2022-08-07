Running out of summer holiday ideas? Try something different with this alternative list of north east attractions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Take inspiration from these unusual, challenging and fun activities across the north east.

So you’ve done all the beaches, swing parks and endless play dates. Inspiration is running short, and so is cash.

Not to worry. We’ve pulled together a list of activities across the north east that offer something a bit different without breaking the bank.

Aberdeen

Whizz down Tubey McTubeface – Garthdee, Aberdeen

Adventure Aberdeen Snow Sports Centre has a huge range of activities for all the family. Splash out on some ski sessions of for a low-cost day out, let the kids have a go at tubing down the dry slopes. Suitable for ages five and over.

Embark on a spy mission – West End, Aberdeen

See the granite city through fresh eyes with this spy mission treasure trail. The trail is self-guided and suitable for all ages. Trail maps can be downloaded at home or sent to you by post, for £9.99. The trail takes you on an adventure around the west end of the city, where you will uncover clues in buildings and monuments in a bid to complete the mission.

Have a go at footgolf – Hazlehead, Aberdeen

A quick, accessible and fun alternative to golf! Kick the football around the course obstacles and into the football-sized holes. Whoever completes the course in the smallest number of kicks is the winner.

Meet the animals at Wynford Farm Park – Kingswells, Aberdeen

From twisty river, enchanted forest, giant play barn and animals ranging from cute and fluffy to scaly and scary, there’s no end of fun at this farm. At £9.95 for adults and kids over two (under twos are £4.75) it’s not the cheapest day out, but it does cover the whole day, including animal handling sessions.

Discover the haunting Balmoral Cairns – Aberdeenshire

For something a bit different, take a day out to discover the 11 burial cairns at the Balmoral Estate, including Scotland’s very own pyramid. The cairns were erected by the Royal Family, and the monument to Prince Albert from his ‘broken hearted widow Victoria R’ is a staggering sight. The walk also features beautiful scenery and fine views over Deeside.

Highlands and Moray

Check out the whale bones at Scottish Dolphin Centre – Spey Bay, Moray

Look out for the amazing bottlenose dolphins of the Moray Firth, or take a tour of the Tugnet icehouse – the largest in the UK. There, you can learn all about generations of fishing history and even see some giant whale bones.

Climb on board a real military aircraft – Kinloss, Moray

Morayvia is a museum with a difference – here, there’s no ‘hands off’ dusty monuments. Instead, there’s something for all the family and you’re welcome to climb aboard. Take the controls of a Sea King Helicopter or get in the navigator’s seat of a Nimrod. A really interesting day out for all ages.

Step back in time at Highland Folk Museum – Newtonmore

Grab a fountain pen and inkwell for lessons in the school house. Say your prayers in the kirk. Venture inside the thatched cottages for a taste of Highland life, 18th century style. With over 35 historic buildings, this is a fascinating day out. And it’s free! High Life Highland just requests a small donation to cover the running costs.

Soar like a bird over the Sutherland coastline – Durness, Sutherland

The Golden Eagle Zipline is the most northerly zipline in the UK, suspended 100 feet above the unspoilt beaches of Durness. It’s not for the faint hearted, going at speeds of up to 45mph, but it’s an exhilarating experience if you’re feeling brave! This activity is weather dependent, so check the website before you go.

Surf’s up in Thurso – Caithness

Caithness’ west coast has some of the best waves in the world. North Coast Watersports runs lessons for all ages and abilities from the stunning sweeping sands of Dunnet Beach. Your instructors know their stuff, too – they include current or former Scottish surf champions. Try your hand at surfing or paddle boarding and take in that big Caithness horizon.

Try your hand as a crofter – Lerwick, Shetland

What was it like to live off the land in 19th century Shetland? The Croft House Museum presents a traditional 1870s croft house complete with thatched roof, peat fire and box beds. This summer, the museum is also running crofting demonstrations, garden planting and hap stretching.

