‘Exam results are just the first step’: top tips on clearing places for Scottish students

What can I do now? What is clearing? Is college still an option? Tension often runs high during exam results time – but one Scottish college is keen to let students know that there is always a next step.

Whatever your final grades, remember that exam results are only the first step. That’s the advice from North East Scotland College (NESCol) this exam result period.

Lauren MacAskill, marketing officer for school activities at NESCol, explains: “The most simple and straightforward advice is not to panic, although I’m sure that will be quite hard in the heat of the moment. There are other options for your next steps, no matter what grades you get.”

Finding the positive even if you don’t get the exam results you wanted

There are lots of potential outcomes when it comes to exam results – you could perform better than expected! But if you don’t get the grades you were hoping for, especially if you have a conditional offer for college or university, don’t panic.

Lauren reassures that “it’s not the end of the line for your college experience”. Instead, you may just have to explore different pathways to get to where you want to be (whether that’s a job or a university).

And who knows – you may discover a new option for your future education and career that you hadn’t considered before. Lauren adds: “It can really change the course of your life. It’s a good time to take that opportunity to reflect and think about what’s important to you and what you actually want to do going forward.”

Clearing week is the perfect time to do this.

What is clearing?

Simply put, clearing is a chance to apply for the last remaining places available at colleges or universities across Scotland.

For NESCol, clearing week is running from 8 August 2022. Coinciding with exam results being released by the SQA, it’s an opportunity for those discovering their grades to finalise plans and secure a spot on NESCol courses starting in August.

So, let’s say you didn’t meet the entry requirements for a conditional offer to college. Lauren advises: “Anyone who’s in that position can call our Clearing hotline or look at the NESCol clearing page and book a call back from one of the curriculum experts. The curriculum teams will try to find courses within their subject area at a level that reflects the qualifications the applicant has received. Or they may suggest an alternative course that could lead to a similar career path.”

And remember that applying to clearing is just as valid as applying in November or December when applications open. Lauren says: “Every person who applies to college, whether that’s through clearing or not, gets the same learning experience.”

What to expect from NESCol Clearing Week 2022

Lauren says: “We’ve got places available in courses across a whole host of subject areas, and also across every level of qualification. No matter what your results, there’s a really valuable option at college to help you succeed.”

So how can you find the right clearing option for you?

Throughout NESCol Clearing Week 2022, academic staff will be able to answer course-specific queries during call-backs on 9 August. There will also be drop-in sessions at the City Campus and Fraserburgh Campus on 10 August.

A dedicated phone hotline and LiveChat support will also be available for general enquiries and an online application workshop will take place on 10 August.

There’s lots of advice on offer, so keep an open mind and focus on your end goal (a career or further qualification). Lauren emphasises: “The first step towards that goal might not be what you thought it was. But as long as you’re still working towards that end goal, that’s really important.”

When it comes to applying, Lauren advises: “Although tensions will be high, make sure you read the application thoroughly. Take time, don’t rush, give us as much information as possible during the application form and during the conversations with our curriculum team. That will help us find the best possible course for you.”

Embrace the college experience after clearing

You’ll soon get over the tension of exam results week, especially if you take the chance to attend college through a clearing space.

Lauren says: “College can be life changing. I’m constantly amazed by what we offer our students. We’ve got industry standard facilities across our curriculum areas, our lecturers are incredible. Many of them are ex industry professionals, so they’re giving you expertise as somebody who’s worked in that industry.”

As well as good links with employers, NESCol also has excellent progression to universities across Scotland, in cities including Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Lauren explains: “HNCs and HNDs from across our curriculum will allow anyone who has university as an end goal the chance to progress to year two or three of a relevant university course.”

Lauren adds: “Our students, no matter what level of study they’re on, they’re all picking up the skills and the knowledge that employers and universities are looking for. So college really is just a brilliant option.”

There are lots of options to learn more about NESCol Clearing Week. Whatever your results, take your next step by booking a NESCol subject specialist call, joining an online application workshop or attending a NESCol drop in session on 10 August.