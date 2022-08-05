What do YOU think of proposals to delay the school start age in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

What do YOU think of proposals to delay the school start age in Scotland?

By Nicola Sinclair
August 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scottish Government to consider plans to delay school start by a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Scottish Government to consider plans to delay school start by a year. Photo: Shutterstock

The idea looks set to be debated this October at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen.

Proposals to start school later in Scotland aren’t new. The idea has been kicked around for several years, and attracted high profile support.

However, a resolution to the SNP party conference this autumn has brought it back into the limelight.

Supporters say a play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds will boost children’s wellbeing.

It would also bring Scottish education in line with the best performing countries internationally.

Critics worry it will hamper literacy and numeracy – and could even widen the attainment gap.

What do you think?

Test paranoia

Across the world, the data shows that many of the top performing education systems focus on play-based learning in the early years.

In fact, the UK is a bit of an outlier internationally. While pupils here generally start primary school at four of five, most European nations aim for seven.

This provides more time for a ‘kindergarten’ approach focusing on time outdoors, play-based learning and wellbeing.

Independent charity Upstart Scotland is one of the most vocal advocates of the kindergarten system.

David Ashford, from the Isle of Skye, helped get the organisation up and running and today serves as treasurer. He has spent many years campaigning against what he sees as a toxic test culture.

David Ashford of Upstart Scotland.

“I met Sue Palmer [now chair of Upstart Scotland] five or six years ago and she told me about the amazing work she’d been doing to try to counteract the test and examination processes that go on for children from a very young age,” says David.

His attention piqued, David offered to do the bureaucratic bit of establishing Upstart Scotland as a charity, leaving Sue “on the front line” as he puts it.

Today, the group has hundreds of members pushing to change the school start age in Scotland.

“Primary school teaching today is very much based on pressure on the children from the educationalists,” says David. “It’s easy for society to get paranoid about tests and exams, but in my opinion children that age shouldn’t be put under pressure. They come into this world from nowhere, and should be treated like the precious little gems that they are.”

A question of priorities

Precious gems or not, critics of the plan say children need to get an early start on literacy and numeracy. Children aged five can handle school, and it has many positive benefits for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Speaking to the Courier last year, literacy consultant Anne Glennie argued that English is more diverse and complex than other European languages, so it takes more time to learn.

While pupils in Finland start school at seven and lead the world in performance, they don’t have the same socioeconomic challenges as we have in Scotland, says Anne.

Could a later school start improve child wellbeing in Scotland? Photo: Shutterstock

On the contrary, Upstart Scotland points out that many years of formal schooling have failed to close the attainment gap. At the same time, the UK still records poor scores for child wellbeing according to UNICEF data.

David puts it bluntly. “They are clinging on to old adages and falsehoods that have perpetuated for centuries. Formal schooling for young children has its origins in Victorian times when they wanted children pushed aside to get their parents back into the factories.

“It’s common sense to me that if you artificially pressurise children you stack up their problems for later in life. Young people have a right to natural play in their own environment. We all need to be more attentive to the world around us.”

‘Chink of light’

Upstart Scotland believe the time might finally be right for change.

They helped to shape the resolution, which is brought to conference by SNP policy convenor Toni Giugliano. The resolution formally asks the Scottish Government to replace the primary one year with a statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six year olds.

Resolutions first go to party branches, and the most popular will be thrashed out at conference.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says there could be a national conversation around kindergarten.

David believes the resolution already has a great deal of support. “Up until now, we have had a rather rigid view of testing in schools, but in recent times I believe I’ve seen a chink of light,” he says.

Indeed, the Scottish Government has suggested the proposals could form part of a “national conversation” around education.

The idea has long been supported by the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

It’s a potentially seismic shift, but Upstart Scotland believe it’s long overdue.

“I’m confident that we have the intelligence and capacity to be flexible in our education system,” says David.

More from the Schools & Family team

Concerns raised about report into Aberdeenshire teachers’ Whatsapp messages

Have your say: Is it okay to take your kids on holiday during term-time?

Summer history lessons: Our ideas for educational outings in the north

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]