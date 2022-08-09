Aberdeen students among top performing in the world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils from an Aberdeen school are among the top performing students in the world, exam results have shown.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is celebrating outstanding results, after receiving a 100% pass rate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma and beating global grade point averages.

The average point score for ISA pupils is 37, compared to the global average of between 30 and 31.

The newly-published results, from the May 2022 exam session, include one student who earned the top mark of 45 points.

This is the maximum possible score for the diploma, and is achieved by less than 1% of students worldwide.

‘Truly outstanding achievement’

ISA’s Head of School, Nick Little, said he was “incredibly proud” of his students.

“The achievements of our new IB graduates are truly outstanding,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud of how hard they have all worked during a difficult two years for educators and students alike.

“With much of the teaching and learning being conducted virtually due to pandemic restrictions, this year’s fantastic IB results are a testament to the commitment of our students and the dedication of our talented teachers.

“I am very grateful to all at ISA who have gone above and beyond to ensure all students were given the support they needed to succeed.”

The IB is a two-year, pre-university qualification that is highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

Coupled with its international approach and firm roots in Aberdeen, almost half of ISA’s 500 student population comes from the local area.

Students off to top universities

Jennifer Grogan, diploma programme co-ordinator at ISA, said: “The IB programme is one of ISA’s defining features. We are delighted to see our students excelling again this year and securing places in their top choices of universities across the UK and globally.

“What is unique about ISA is that we are not selective. The IB programme is open to all students, regardless of any previous educational background. We are delighted to have had some students in this latest cohort who were new to the IB course.

“We are extremely proud of all our students on completing what is a very challenging programme. One that encourages our young people to build critical thinking skills and develop their ability to solve complex problems as well as nurturing a global mindset and effective communication skills.”

Comments from ISA students themselves endorse the IB as a springboard to further academic and professional success. One student described the course as “challenging and diverse,” and “a motivation for continued learning”.

The ISA community has further cause for celebration this week as it announces one of their own has gained a place at the prestigious Cambridge University. Other notable UK universities that will welcome ISA graduates this autumn include Warwick, Bristol, York, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

ISA opens its doors for its next campus Open Day on Friday, September 23.

