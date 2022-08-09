Aberdeen students among top performing in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen students among top performing in the world

By Calum Petrie
August 9, 2022, 10:19 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 11:10 am
International School Aberdeen (ISA) pupils gained an average point score of 37 in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma. The global average is between 30 and 31.
Pupils from an Aberdeen school are among the top performing students in the world, exam results have shown.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is celebrating outstanding results, after receiving a 100% pass rate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma and beating global grade point averages.

The average point score for ISA pupils is 37, compared to the global average of between 30 and 31.

The newly-published results, from the May 2022 exam session, include one student who earned the top mark of 45 points.

This is the maximum possible score for the diploma, and is achieved by less than 1% of students worldwide.

‘Truly outstanding achievement’

ISA’s Head of School, Nick Little, said he was “incredibly proud” of his students.

“The achievements of our new IB graduates are truly outstanding,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud of how hard they have all worked during a difficult two years for educators and students alike.

“With much of the teaching and learning being conducted virtually due to pandemic restrictions, this year’s fantastic IB results are a testament to the commitment of our students and the dedication of our talented teachers.

“I am very grateful to all at ISA who have gone above and beyond to ensure all students were given the support they needed to succeed.”

The IB is a two-year, pre-university qualification that is highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

Coupled with its international approach and firm roots in Aberdeen, almost half of ISA’s 500 student population comes from the local area.

Students off to top universities

Jennifer Grogan, diploma programme co-ordinator at ISA, said: “The IB programme is one of ISA’s defining features. We are delighted to see our students excelling again this year and securing places in their top choices of universities across the UK and globally.

“What is unique about ISA is that we are not selective. The IB programme is open to all students, regardless of any previous educational background. We are delighted to have had some students in this latest cohort who were new to the IB course.

“We are extremely proud of all our students on completing what is a very challenging programme. One that encourages our young people to build critical thinking skills and develop their ability to solve complex problems as well as nurturing a global mindset and effective communication skills.”

Comments from ISA students themselves endorse the IB as a springboard to further academic and professional success. One student described the course as “challenging and diverse,” and “a motivation for continued learning”.

The ISA community has further cause for celebration this week as it announces one of their own has gained a place at the prestigious Cambridge University. Other notable UK universities that will welcome ISA graduates this autumn include Warwick, Bristol, York, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

ISA opens its doors for its next campus Open Day on Friday, September 23.

