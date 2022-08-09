North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid

By Nicola Sinclair
August 9, 2022, 12:10 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 12:32 pm
North pupils recorded strong results after first return to exams in two years.
North pupils recorded strong results after first return to exams in two years.

Highland and Moray councils both paid tribute to the resilience and commitment of north pupils, as they open exam results today.

It marks the first time in two years that pupils have returned to formal exams.

Moray Council say exam results are positive against several key measures, with some ‘exceptional’ individual performances.

It welcomed a ‘significant’ number of passes at Higher level in S4 but admits that pass rates are lower across National 5 to Advanced Higher compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Highland Council also painted a picture of improved attainment, with particular strengths in S4 and in maths. At S5 level, there was an improvement in the number of pupils achieving more than one Higher, but broader Higher results are not yet available.

The north exam results may present a mixed picture, but education bosses say they are proud of what pupils have achieved in the most challenging of circumstances.

Highest pass rate in three years

In Highland, fourth year pupils have recorded the highest pass rate in the last three years. The number of pupils attaining five or more National 5 qualifications is up 4.9% from 2019.

Highland Council also said that more pupils are now opting to study maths, with 5% more entries this year. An impressive 93% of pupils passed their National 5 in maths.

Highland Council has previously struggled with results at Higher level, which sit below the national average. The council has not released the full results yet, but welcomed an increase in the number of S5 pupils getting one or more Higher.

Nearly one in five pupils gained at least one Advanced Higher, with a 6% increase in the number of As since 2019.

Looking at results for all 4,500 Highland pupils, Highland Council says attainment has improved in many areas.

Nicky Grant education boss
Highland education boss Nicky Grant welcomed 2022 exam results as fantastic news.

Nicky Grant, executive chief officer for Education and Learning, said the results are “fantastic news”.

“This signals a real shift in the levels of exam results coming through in the Highlands,” said Ms Grant.

“I wish to thank all the parents and carers for their support and encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the staff, our support staff, teaching staff, specialist staff and central staff.”

Education chairman John Finlayson also offered his congratulations. “The positive SQA results come on the back of yet another challenging year for pupils, parents and staff,” he said. “They confirm the hard work and dedication of all to maintain and improve attainment.”

Moray pupils hit 90% pass rate

Over in Moray, some 90% of pupils achieved an A-D award at S4 National 5, S5 Higher and S6 Advanced Higher levels.

In S4, exam results were in line with 2019, the last year of formal SQA exams. Moray Council also said that a “significant” number of S4 pupils got a pass at Higher level.

As in Highland, National 5 pass rates for maths were on the up.

Moray also saw positive results in the number of pupils achieving six or seven awards at National 5, including A grades.

Meanwhile, 92% of S5 pupils passed their Highers, and 87% of S6 pupils got an award at Higher or Advanced Higher level.

Moray Council’s education team is continuing to work through the results. The council says there’s positive achievement through awards at A-D but pass rates are lower across National 5 and Advanced Higher than last year.

Nonetheless, education boss Vivienne Cross said she is “extremely proud” of Moray pupils.

“2022 was the first year that our young people sat formal examinations since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Ms Cross. “I am extremely proud of their individual achievements, resilience and commitment during a disruptive period in their education.”

