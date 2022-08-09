North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland and Moray councils both paid tribute to the resilience and commitment of north pupils, as they open exam results today.

It marks the first time in two years that pupils have returned to formal exams.

Moray Council say exam results are positive against several key measures, with some ‘exceptional’ individual performances.

It welcomed a ‘significant’ number of passes at Higher level in S4 but admits that pass rates are lower across National 5 to Advanced Higher compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Highland Council also painted a picture of improved attainment, with particular strengths in S4 and in maths. At S5 level, there was an improvement in the number of pupils achieving more than one Higher, but broader Higher results are not yet available.

The north exam results may present a mixed picture, but education bosses say they are proud of what pupils have achieved in the most challenging of circumstances.

Highest pass rate in three years

In Highland, fourth year pupils have recorded the highest pass rate in the last three years. The number of pupils attaining five or more National 5 qualifications is up 4.9% from 2019.

Highland Council also said that more pupils are now opting to study maths, with 5% more entries this year. An impressive 93% of pupils passed their National 5 in maths.

Highland Council has previously struggled with results at Higher level, which sit below the national average. The council has not released the full results yet, but welcomed an increase in the number of S5 pupils getting one or more Higher.

Nearly one in five pupils gained at least one Advanced Higher, with a 6% increase in the number of As since 2019.

Looking at results for all 4,500 Highland pupils, Highland Council says attainment has improved in many areas.

Nicky Grant, executive chief officer for Education and Learning, said the results are “fantastic news”.

“This signals a real shift in the levels of exam results coming through in the Highlands,” said Ms Grant.

“I wish to thank all the parents and carers for their support and encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the staff, our support staff, teaching staff, specialist staff and central staff.”

Education chairman John Finlayson also offered his congratulations. “The positive SQA results come on the back of yet another challenging year for pupils, parents and staff,” he said. “They confirm the hard work and dedication of all to maintain and improve attainment.”

Moray pupils hit 90% pass rate

Over in Moray, some 90% of pupils achieved an A-D award at S4 National 5, S5 Higher and S6 Advanced Higher levels.

In S4, exam results were in line with 2019, the last year of formal SQA exams. Moray Council also said that a “significant” number of S4 pupils got a pass at Higher level.

As in Highland, National 5 pass rates for maths were on the up.

Moray also saw positive results in the number of pupils achieving six or seven awards at National 5, including A grades.

Meanwhile, 92% of S5 pupils passed their Highers, and 87% of S6 pupils got an award at Higher or Advanced Higher level.

Moray Council’s education team is continuing to work through the results. The council says there’s positive achievement through awards at A-D but pass rates are lower across National 5 and Advanced Higher than last year.

Nonetheless, education boss Vivienne Cross said she is “extremely proud” of Moray pupils.

“2022 was the first year that our young people sat formal examinations since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Ms Cross. “I am extremely proud of their individual achievements, resilience and commitment during a disruptive period in their education.”

