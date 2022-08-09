‘It was a big jump’: Aberdeen pupils receive results after sitting first-ever SQA exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It was a big jump’: Aberdeen pupils receive results after sitting first-ever SQA exams

By David Proctor
August 9, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 1:11 pm
Councillors Martin Greig and Jessica Mennie with the Aberdeen pupils. Picture by Paul Glendell
Councillors Martin Greig and Jessica Mennie with the Aberdeen pupils. Picture by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen school pupils have spoken of their relief after coming through their exams with the results they needed.

This was the first year since the pandemic that in-person exams took place, with teacher assessments being used in 2020 and 2021.

For some of the teenagers in the Granite City, it was the first time they had ever sat a Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) test.

But the pupils who gathered at Marischal College’s quadrangle today are celebrating academic success despite the changes to the assessment set-up.

Pupils from Aberdeen Grammar School, St Machar Academy and Oldmachar School. Picture by Paul Glendell

Thousands of young people across Scotland were sent their results today with many opting to have them sent straight to their smartphones.

The SQA has confirmed that 2022 exams have been graded “generously” after two years of Covid disruption to pupils’ education.

‘Big jump’ to exams

Erica Walber from Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don secured five A grades in her business, accounts, maths, modern studies and physics Highers.

She said that even though she has secured the results she needs to go to university, she is staying for her final year.

Erica said the move away from assessments to official exams was a “big jump” but she admits she “got there in the end.”

She said: “It was a big jump because last year we had two sets of key assessments and we knew what our grades were going to be.

“All of that was planned out for us, but this year it was a big surprise how it all worked out.

“We got there in the end and we are here now so we can tell the whole story.  It was different the way the exams were.

“Exam leave was more stressful than what we did last year.  This is quite an important year for us with our Highers.”

‘Scary’ facing exams for the first time

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Grammar School’s Jonathan Wiseman is moving on to Glasgow University to study mechanical design engineering.

The 18-year-old needed to secure a B in Higher maths to land his slot at the 571-year-old institution and managed to do so.

He also got an A grade for National 5 electronics and woodwork and an A for advanced Higher engineering.

Jonathan said it was “scary” facing exams and he “wasn’t confident” he would secure the grade he needed.

Kaitlyn Thomson and Jonathan Wiseman from Aberdeen Grammar School. Picture by Paul Glendell

He said: “It was scary. To think I needed it for university but I’d never sat an exam before. I sat prelims but that is nothing like the proper exam.

“Before I did exams I knew I needed a B. I wasn’t confident I was getting it but I did.

“I leave in a few weeks to go to Glasgow University.”

Kaitlyn Thomson has one more year at Aberdeen Grammar School after securing three Higher A grades in business, drama and English.

She praised the help teachers gave her with this year’s exams.

Kaitlyn said: “I have dyslexia so it was a big thing for me having my extra time. But the teachers made it quite easy actually.

“It brought a lot of anxiety but everyone made it easy to just transition into it. “

