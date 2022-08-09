‘It was a big jump’: Aberdeen pupils receive results after sitting first-ever SQA exams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen school pupils have spoken of their relief after coming through their exams with the results they needed.

This was the first year since the pandemic that in-person exams took place, with teacher assessments being used in 2020 and 2021.

For some of the teenagers in the Granite City, it was the first time they had ever sat a Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) test.

But the pupils who gathered at Marischal College’s quadrangle today are celebrating academic success despite the changes to the assessment set-up.

Thousands of young people across Scotland were sent their results today with many opting to have them sent straight to their smartphones.

The SQA has confirmed that 2022 exams have been graded “generously” after two years of Covid disruption to pupils’ education.

‘Big jump’ to exams

Erica Walber from Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don secured five A grades in her business, accounts, maths, modern studies and physics Highers.

She said that even though she has secured the results she needs to go to university, she is staying for her final year.

Erica said the move away from assessments to official exams was a “big jump” but she admits she “got there in the end.”

She said: “It was a big jump because last year we had two sets of key assessments and we knew what our grades were going to be.

“All of that was planned out for us, but this year it was a big surprise how it all worked out.

“We got there in the end and we are here now so we can tell the whole story. It was different the way the exams were.

“Exam leave was more stressful than what we did last year. This is quite an important year for us with our Highers.”

‘Scary’ facing exams for the first time

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Grammar School’s Jonathan Wiseman is moving on to Glasgow University to study mechanical design engineering.

The 18-year-old needed to secure a B in Higher maths to land his slot at the 571-year-old institution and managed to do so.

He also got an A grade for National 5 electronics and woodwork and an A for advanced Higher engineering.

Jonathan said it was “scary” facing exams and he “wasn’t confident” he would secure the grade he needed.

He said: “It was scary. To think I needed it for university but I’d never sat an exam before. I sat prelims but that is nothing like the proper exam.

“Before I did exams I knew I needed a B. I wasn’t confident I was getting it but I did.

“I leave in a few weeks to go to Glasgow University.”

Kaitlyn Thomson has one more year at Aberdeen Grammar School after securing three Higher A grades in business, drama and English.

She praised the help teachers gave her with this year’s exams.

Kaitlyn said: “I have dyslexia so it was a big thing for me having my extra time. But the teachers made it quite easy actually.

“It brought a lot of anxiety but everyone made it easy to just transition into it. “

More from the Schools and Family team

North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid

‘Exam results are just the first step’: top tips on clearing places for Scottish students

Aberdeen students among top performing in the world