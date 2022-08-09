Island pupils bring home impressive exam results after two years of alternative assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Island pupils bring home impressive exam results after two years of alternative assessment

By Nicola Sinclair
August 9, 2022, 2:08 pm
Island school exam results beat the national average in many areas.
Island school exam results beat the national average in many areas.

Pupils across the Scottish islands today received their first results since the return of school exams.

And it looks like they have every reason to celebrate.

In Orkney, the overall pass rate was up on 2019, the last year exams were held. Shetland pupils also improved in National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers, while the Western Isles recorded strong results against the national average.

Island education bosses praised pupils’ exam results and thanked the hard working teachers who helped get them through it.

Orkney up on pass rate

Orkney Council says its pupils’ overall pass rate has improved since the last formal exams in 2019.

Taking in National 1s right through to Advanced Highers, the overall pass rate is 85%, compared to 83% in 2019.

Both the pass rate at National 5 and at Higher level increased by 2%, with 82% of pupils making the grade.

However, results slipped at Advanced Higher level, with the pass rate dropping from 87% in 2019 to 79% this year.

Some island councils recorded a slight drop in Advanced Higher pass rates, but exam results were mostly positive. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Orkney education bosses say they’re working on a more in-depth analysis, but stressed that there is much to celebrate.

Education chairwoman Gwenda Shearer said: “I wish to offer my congratulations to all those who received results today, for their commitment to their studies, and thank their families, teachers, lecturers and the wider school and college community who supported them.

“We will not forget the pandemic years and the removal of exams when teachers and college lecturers across the nation stepped into the breach to assist and contribute to the judgement of awards for our students.”

Recognising the anxiety of the past few years, Ms Shearer said now is the time to celebrate.

Shetland turns in 10% improvement in Advanced Highers

In Shetland, the anxiety lingered a bit longer, with delays at Sumburgh Airport impacting the postal service.

Delays at Sumburgh Airport held up the post for some Shetland pupils anxiously awaiting exam results. Picture by Jim Irvine

However, the early data suggests they are worth waiting for.

At National 5 level, 86.6% of Shetland pupils got an A-C pass, well up on the national average of 80.8%. It’s also a 4% increase on 2019 results.

Looking at Highers, 79.5% of pupils got an A, B or C. This is a little down on 2019 but still ahead of the national average.

In Advanced Highers, Shetland recorded an impressive 10% improvement on last year, with 88.2% of pupils getting an A-C grade. This is nearly 7% ahead of the national average.

Across the Shetland isles, 604 pupils sat exams in 2022 for the first time in three years. Two pupils sat and passed their National 2s, while the pass rate at National 3 and National 4 was 84.2% and 92.8% respectively.

Education chairman Davie Sandison praised pupils’ resilience, adding: “I would like to thank all the teachers, head teachers and support staff who have helped prepare our young people for exams this year and who have provided them with the health and wellbeing support to help them achieve their potential.”

Western Isles hails pupils ‘significant success’ in first post-Covid exams

The Western Isles – like Orkney – saw a slight drop in Advanced Highers but strong performances at other levels.

The pass rate for Advanced Highers was 76.3%, nearly 5% behind the national average. However, pass rate at Higher was the best of all the islands at 84.7%.

Western Isles pupils sitting their National 5s also did well, with 84.5% securing a pass.

Across 2,285 exams, the rate of A-C passes was 84.3%, compared to 80.1% in Scotland as a whole.

In addition to these exam results, Western Isles had 250 exam presentations for National 2, 3 and 4, with pupils passing every single one.

Education chairman Paul Finnegan, said: “We recognise, today, significant success and achievement for learners across the Western Isles in the first post-Covid examinations.”

Scottish results among strongest outside of pandemic

Meanwhile, the national picture also tells a success story.

Niall Jowitt and Aaliyah McLaine opened their results at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The SQA said this year’s pass rate is among the strongest outside the pandemic, despite being down on the record highs of the last two years.

Some 78.9% of those who sat Highers obtained an A to C pass, down from the 87.3% in 2021 but up from 74.8% in 2019, when exams were last held.

All young people sitting exams in the spring were doing so for the first time, with the diets cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021 and alternative grading arrangements used.

Almost 138,000 of them received their results today by text message, email and post.

More from the Schools & Family team

North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid

‘It was a big jump’: Aberdeen pupils receive results after sitting first-ever SQA exams

Shire advertising to fill religious seat on education committee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]