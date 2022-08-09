Aberdeen pupil plans cricketing world tour after exams success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen pupil plans cricketing world tour after exams success

By David Proctor
August 9, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 9:03 am
Robert Gordon's College pupil Adi Hegde.
A keen cricketer from Aberdeen has succeeded in balancing his sporting ambitions with his academic performance.

Adi Hegde recently finished fifth year at Robert Gordon’s College, securing five A grades in Higher business studies, chemistry, English, human biology and maths.

And all while representing Scotland in age-group cricket.

He admits it has been “slightly tricky” balancing the two, but now plans on travelling the world to play the sport he loves.

Robert Gordon cricketer’s globetrotting plans

Adi said that despite a lack of sleep as he waited for his results to be delivered he is “delighted” with them.

He said: “Though balancing cricket and studies was slightly tricky, I am delighted with the results today.

Clare Smith, head of Robert Gordon’s College senior school, with pupils Ellie Ritchie, Kory Buckingham and school head Robin Macpherson.

“Despite getting no sleep last night, it was well worth the wait this morning. I am very thankful to the school staff for supporting my journey so far.

“I am planning to take a gap year, travel the world playing cricket, before continuing my university studies.”

Career in medicine awaits

Meanwhile, Ellie Ritchie is leaving Robert Gordon’s College to study medicine in Glasgow after securing four A grades at Advanced Higher.

She secured top marks in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, and praised the teaching staff for their help.

Ellie said: “Although it has been challenging managing all the subjects together, the teachers helped me so much and I could not have done this without them.

“A special thank you to Dr Kennedy who helped me and was always pushing me to be curious and ask questions.

“I also enjoyed work experience with a GP surgery and zoom calls with a care home to help support my personal statement to study medicine.”

High pass rates

Among Fifth Year pupils the pass rate for Highers was 96.8%, with 71.3% of those A grades.

The pass rate for National 5s was 97%, with 76.2% A grades. At Advanced Higher, 89.9% of Sixth Years achieved a pass.

In-person exams returned this year.

Robin Macpherson, head of Robert Gordon’s College, said it has not been easy for pupils as they tried to deal with traditional in-person exams for the first time.

He also praised staff as they navigated their way through the pandemic restrictions in place at the start of the year.

Mr Macpherson said: “I think it’s also worth reflecting on the success we’ve had with transitioning back from Covid into a more traditional examination diet, which wasn’t easy.

“So much of the past academic year was shrouded in uncertainty.

“The rules around self-isolation made teaching and learning extremely challenging at times, especially in the crucial period after Christmas.

“Our staff deserve a lot of praise for their dedication, and our pupils showed a brilliant level of focus through the various ups and downs of the past twelve months. We are so proud of them all.”

