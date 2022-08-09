Aberdeen pupil plans cricketing world tour after exams success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A keen cricketer from Aberdeen has succeeded in balancing his sporting ambitions with his academic performance.

Adi Hegde recently finished fifth year at Robert Gordon’s College, securing five A grades in Higher business studies, chemistry, English, human biology and maths.

And all while representing Scotland in age-group cricket.

He admits it has been “slightly tricky” balancing the two, but now plans on travelling the world to play the sport he loves.

Robert Gordon cricketer’s globetrotting plans

Adi said that despite a lack of sleep as he waited for his results to be delivered he is “delighted” with them.

He said: “Though balancing cricket and studies was slightly tricky, I am delighted with the results today.

“Despite getting no sleep last night, it was well worth the wait this morning. I am very thankful to the school staff for supporting my journey so far.

“I am planning to take a gap year, travel the world playing cricket, before continuing my university studies.”

Career in medicine awaits

Meanwhile, Ellie Ritchie is leaving Robert Gordon’s College to study medicine in Glasgow after securing four A grades at Advanced Higher.

She secured top marks in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, and praised the teaching staff for their help.

Ellie said: “Although it has been challenging managing all the subjects together, the teachers helped me so much and I could not have done this without them.

“A special thank you to Dr Kennedy who helped me and was always pushing me to be curious and ask questions.

“I also enjoyed work experience with a GP surgery and zoom calls with a care home to help support my personal statement to study medicine.”

High pass rates

Among Fifth Year pupils the pass rate for Highers was 96.8%, with 71.3% of those A grades.

The pass rate for National 5s was 97%, with 76.2% A grades. At Advanced Higher, 89.9% of Sixth Years achieved a pass.

Robin Macpherson, head of Robert Gordon’s College, said it has not been easy for pupils as they tried to deal with traditional in-person exams for the first time.

He also praised staff as they navigated their way through the pandemic restrictions in place at the start of the year.

Mr Macpherson said: “I think it’s also worth reflecting on the success we’ve had with transitioning back from Covid into a more traditional examination diet, which wasn’t easy.

“So much of the past academic year was shrouded in uncertainty.

“The rules around self-isolation made teaching and learning extremely challenging at times, especially in the crucial period after Christmas.

“Our staff deserve a lot of praise for their dedication, and our pupils showed a brilliant level of focus through the various ups and downs of the past twelve months. We are so proud of them all.”

More from the Schools and Family team

‘It was a big jump’: Aberdeen pupils receive results after sitting first-ever SQA exams

North-east exam results show a ‘bumper year’ with increased pass rates

Video: Dedication and commitment pays off for Highland students