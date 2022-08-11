Bad grades aren’t the end of the world: Aberdeen business leader on success in spite of exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bad grades aren’t the end of the world: Aberdeen business leader on success in spite of exams

By Garrett Stell
August 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen CEO James Bream wants young people to know that poor exam results don't determine their future.
A run of poor exam results can feel like the end of the world, but James Bream is here to tell young people that the end of high school isn’t really an end at all.

This week, young people across the country celebrated surviving their first proper exams in over two years. But not everyone will have received the grades they wanted.

Mr Bream is currently CEO at Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering, and he serves as the chairman of DYW North East, an organisation that promotes relationships between employers and young people across the region.

When we approached Mr Bream for advice to students who were disappointed by their results, he wasn’t sure it was a compliment.

I wanted to go to university, but I was struggling to find a course that I could get into with the grades.

But he’ll be the first to admit that his career didn’t have the most auspicious of starts.

“I left high school with two Ds, four Cs and a B.”

Upon further reflection, it might have been just the one D, he said.

“But there were definitely no As, anyway.”

Now, he wants youngsters to learn from his example that all of their potential lies ahead, regardless of their results.

Exam results are only the beginning

He said that at first he felt like his results were going to limit his options, and he began rethinking his future.

“I wanted to go to university, but I was struggling to find a course that I could get into with the grades.”

His lifelong passion for sport gave him a starting point, but he said that his grades also directed him towards economics. It was a surprising direction for him at the time, but he applied himself early and made the most of it.

“Now I knew nothing about economics, I’d never studied it. As it happens, I fell into it and I really enjoyed it, and I actually started a career after I graduated as an economic consultant.

“The whole story was a bit of serendipity and luck, more than anything that was planned.

You never know where you can get to

“Now I write in the P&J about economics, I’m still fanatical about sport, and I’m running an oil and gas engineering company,” he continued. “All with no background in engineering.

“You never know with some good planning, a little bit of luck and a bit of determination where you can get to even if you’ve got Cs and Ds in your exams.”

Mr Bream thinks that there were three skills that helped him climb the ladder:

  • Planning ahead
  • Having a mix of skills
  • Showing determination in every setting

There’s no wrong path. You don’t need to know all the answers when you leave school.

“Whether you’re in an oil company, retail, hospitality, if you work hard and be the best you can be with the tools that you’ve got, you will always get on,” he said.

“There will always be a door that will open even though you’re not sure where it might be in a year or two.”

He said that he would have appreciated hearing more from business leaders about their personal journeys. That’s why he thinks it’s important for groups like DYW to build strong relationships between students and employers.

There’s no wrong path

And he said that it’s important for adults in his position to encourage students from a young age and send a positive message.

“There’s no wrong path. You don’t need to know all the answers when you leave school. It’s the start of the journey, it’s not the end. Everything is really in front of you and there’s great opportunity.

“Probably if I’d gotten a little more advice from people who were in business, I might have been able to get where I’ve got to a bit more quickly. Or, if not more quickly, I might have felt more confident that I was doing the right things.”

