Home Education

And they’re off: Excitement and tears for Highland’s new primary ones

By Nicola Sinclair
August 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 4:47 pm
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges

Big school, new friends and hot dogs for lunch – it’s a whole lot of excitement for Jessica Munro and Harry Bunch.

For their mums, it’s a day of high emotion too.

The summer holidays passed in a blink, and now the school bags are packed and they’re heading out the door.

Dawn Munro, in Inverness, admits she shed a few tears as Jess walked into P1 for the first time.

“It’s not sadness or nervousness,” says Dawn. “It’s excitement and anticipation of seeing how she grows and learns in her new adventure.”

Dawn and husband Gary say Jess is “more than ready” to start Crown Primary School. Jess already attended nursery there, and the school has a great induction programme including a pre-visit, P6 buddy scheme and parents’ information session.

“We all felt informed and prepared for her first day and have confidence that she will have a great experience,” says Dawn.

Nerves and excitement in the Munro family. Pictured are Jessica, mum Dawn and baby Maisie. Photo: Jason Hedges

As for Jess, she says she’s excited and a little nervous.

“I’m excited for playing with my old friends and my new friends,” she says. “I’m nervous because it’s my first day and I might not make new friends on my first day.”

But what’s got Jess more excited than anything?

“I’m looking forward to getting my hot dog for lunch!”

Bitter-sweet moments

For Harry Bunch in Wick, Newton Park‘s big playground is an exciting prospect.

Harry Bunch is beginning his school journey. Photo: Robert<br />MacDonald/Northern Studios.

Harry already attended the nursery, which has a small but well-equipped garden perfect for imaginative play. The primary school next door has an expansive playground and a climbing frame the kids can’t wait to try out.

Besides the playground, Harry is mostly thinking of his friends.

“I’m a little bit scared and a little bit excited,” says Harry. “I’m a bit nervous that it won’t be like nursery. Two of my friends are in my class, but I’m a bit sad that my best friends are in the other class.”

Susan and Harry get ready to go. Photo: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios.

However, Harry’s excited about meeting his new classmates and his teacher.

Mum Susan says she’s glad Harry had an extra year of nursery. With a winter birthday, he could have started school at four, but Susan and husband Luke felt he’d benefit from the extra year of play.

“He’s definitely ready for school this year and we are so glad we made the decision to keep him back,” says Susan. “Last year he wasn’t ready emotionally and I feel the extra year has been a huge benefit to him.”

Harry, Susan and big brother Seth, who is starting P7. Photo: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios.

However, with big brother Seth starting Primary 7, Susan admits she’s feeling a bit emotional.

“I’m excited for him to start this next chapter but I’m also apprehensive as he’s my baby,” she says.

“It is a bittersweet feeling knowing that I won’t have any more little ones going to school.”

