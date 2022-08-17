Peterhead teen bucks trend to win place at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Peterhead teen bucks trend to win place at Oxford

By Calum Petrie
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:38 pm
Peterhead teen Nathan Buchan overcame the 'stigma' of an under-performing school to win a place at Oxford University.
Peterhead teen Nathan Buchan overcame the 'stigma' of an under-performing school to win a place at Oxford University.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
School closed due to Coronavirus variants spread. School closure under surge COVID-19 omicron cases. Double door handles, blurred hallway locker background. Fight against public health risk disease; Shutterstock ID 1675482706; purchase_order: ; job:
Which schools in the north and north-east won't be reopening this year?
1
To go with story by David Proctor. Robert Gordon University (RGU) has been listed as Scotland?s top university for the employability of its graduates. The Garthdee higher education institution has also been ranked as third in the UK for helping graduates land jobs. Picture shows; Professor Steve Olivier, prinipal of RGU . Aberdeen. Supplied by Robert Gordon University Date; Unknown
New figures show majority of RGU graduates moving into jobs
1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Indie Newlands raised money for SiMBA in honour of her sister who died prematurely. Picture shows; Indie Newlands. Westray. Supplied by Shavonne Smith Date; Unknown
Island pupil carrying on her sister's memory
1
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 16.09.2021 URN: CR0030958 Pictures show Moray School Bank staff posed and making up a pack. Picture:L2R - Debbie Kelly (Project Manager), Mhairi Ward (digital Marketing Apprenticefor 'Revolution for Good', Racheal Glennie (Business Administrtor), Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Moray School Bank: Demand has 'skyrocketed' as charity gears up for tough winter
0
77% of voters in our poll supported plans to raise the school start age to six in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
POLL RESULTS: 77% of readers say Scots pupils should start school at six
1
Launch of an online resource which aims to improve engagement between employers and education at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Aberdeen Airport. Developed by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with Scotlands regional Developing Scotlands Young Workforce (DYW) groups, the new resource makes it easy for employers to connect with education establishments in order to shape their potential future workforce and talent. Picture of James Bream, director of DYW North East Scotland. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 19/09/2017
Bad grades aren't the end of the world: Aberdeen business leader on success in…
0
CR0037383 A selection of the scarecrows on display at Chapelton Scarecrow Festival In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 08-08-2022
GALLERY: Disney characters, Superheroes and gaming icons at the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival
0
Robert Gordon's College student Adi Hegde aims to conquer the world with bat and ball.
Aberdeen pupil plans cricketing world tour after exams success
0
To go with story by David Proctor. Pupils from Albyn School in Aberdeen have been celebrating their exam success. Picture shows; Pupils from Albyn School in Aberdeen celebrate their exam success. Aberdeen . Supplied by Albyn School Date; Unknown
From Albyn to Alabama for Aberdeen school pupil
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
0
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0