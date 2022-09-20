Aberdeen students worried changes to course offerings will hurt careers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Aberdeen students worried changes to course offerings will hurt careers

By Garrett Stell
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
A photo of Aberdeen University campus. Aberdeen University psychology students are worried course changes will affect their careers.
Popular courses were "mistakenly available for a short time" on the university's registration portal. 

Psychology students at Aberdeen University are worried that sudden changes to the course offerings have put their careers in jeopardy.

And some students who are here studying internationally said they might have to stay on for an extra year.

The confusion started when Aberdeen dropped three courses from the listing just weeks before classes were due to start.

A group of fourth-year students have said these courses – described as practical or clinical courses mostly – are only available to fourth-years.

They’ve written to the British Psychological Society (BPS) for help, saying that students are considering transferring or deferring.

The university has said that they cancelled the courses because of unforeseen staffing issues. They maintain that none of the dropped courses are necessary for the degree programme.

Students say that, necessary or not, the courses provide experience that often proves to be a difference maker in job and postgraduate applications.

But only if they have the credits to back it up.

Students are ‘desperately’ considering other options

In a letter to BPS, seen by the P&J, students voiced concerns about having to alter their graduation timelines. Otherwise, they might end up filling their time with courses that don’t meet their needs.

“Many students also fear that being forced to choose courses that are not of interest and subjects that they may be weaker in, will have a devastating effect on their overall GPA and degree classification,” they wrote.

They added that this could “affect future prospects of further study in an extremely competitive field.”

The three courses in question are:

  • Counselling Psychology
  • Clinical Psychology in Action
  • Emotion and Ageing in Social Cognition

Students said that, even though other courses touch on these subjects, they need clear proof of expertise on their transcripts.

Staff departures blamed for changes

In a letter to Level Four Psychology students sent on 7 September, Aberdeen University acknowledged that these courses were “mistakenly available for a short time” on the university’s registration portal.

Students were especially concerned by the removal of Counselling Psychology and Clinical Psychology in Action.

Psychology students in their last year at Aberdeen University are having to rethink some of their courses. Picture by Scott Baxter.

One student said that these courses typically provide practical experience and training, which can provide a competitive advantage when applying for jobs and further degrees.

Another student, who is studying internationally and plans to return home to Germany after completing her degree, said that she faces an even more difficult position.

Without some of these courses, professionals and universities back home aren’t guaranteed to recognise her degree from Aberdeen. She said that clinical psychology training is an essential part of the German Psychological Association’s requirements.

Although other courses touch on clinical theory, she may now need to justify how her experiences can satisfy the requirements set by the German association.

She said that she would have tried transferring to another university, or otherwise fulfilling the requirements elsewhere.

But transfer windows were closed by the time Aberdeen cancelled the classes.

‘No changes’ to degree requirements

The university’s website states that courses might change for a variety of reasons. One is changes in staffing, such as “staff illness or staff departures where the specialist nature of teaching means it is not possible to cover from existing resources and alternative courses are not available.”

A University spokesperson said that courses can change each year, subject to a review process. But they added that the four missing courses don’t affect Aberdeen University’s degree requirements for psychology.

“There have been no changes to the degree programme that would prevent students from pursuing post-graduate study or a career in psychology.

“We understand that some students are disappointed that some courses are not available this year, however the topics within them are taught within the curriculum so students do still learn about these subjects.”

