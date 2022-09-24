Should we talk to kids about money problems?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Should we talk to kids about money problems?

By Garrett Stell
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.

Managing family finances can be difficult even in the best of times. But should children be a part of conversations about the budget?

According to parenting advice experts, the short answer is yes.

You may have the impulse to hide family money problems from your children, either because you don’t want to scare them or you’re not sure if they’ll understand what’s happening.

After all, it’s hard enough for us to wrap our heads around exactly why the cost of living crisis is so extreme.

But experts say it’s best to be open with your children about why some things might be off the menu for now.

Teach don’t frighten

There’s a slew of environmental, economic and geopolitical factors putting pressure on people everywhere.

Businesses are facing surges in the costs of rent and energy, with many having to close down due to the pressure.

In Shetland, families could face five-digit energy bills this winter, and many families in other parts of the north are deciding whether they can afford to turn on the heat.

All of this means that families are having to rethink how they spend their money and their time.

Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.

Kirsty-Louise Hunt, senior policy and public affairs lead for Barnardo’s Scotland, spoke with the organisation’s frontline staff about family money problems.

“One of the things that does come through more often than not is that so many of the families that we support struggle with poverty or lack of income. And that really compounds problems they may be facing in their everyday life.”

The cat’s probably already out of the bag

She said if there’s any advice for parents when broaching difficult subjects like money problems, it’s not to shy away from what’s happening. Chances are, your child already senses something is different.

“In terms of how to approach a topic life this, our frontline staff say that all of the families they work with are quite honest with their kids. But in a way that’s age appropriate.

“All kids, to varying degrees depending on their age, will be aware of things going on. They’ll see things in the news or they’ll be at school and hear their classmates discussing things.

“Although they’re young and may not understand the details, they will know what’s going on. So we try to model a consistent and open approach.”

It’s an approach that Barnardo’s promotes to parents when dealing with any subjects or conversations that could trigger anxiety.

Offer alternatives instead of rejections

Luxuries like outings or special treats are some of the first things to get cut by families facing money problems.

But these are also things children look forward to, and some might be little family traditions or rewards that kids don’t want to miss out on.

Use conversations about money as learning opportunities for your children. Instead of simply saying that you can’t afford to do their favourite activity, provide them with some alternatives and ask which one they’d prefer.

Getting outside and being active as a family is a fun, free way to spend time. Picture by Scott Baxter.

This will shift the focus away from the negative – what they can’t do – and towards a more positive outlook that gives them a bit of control.

Ms Hunt said that one of the important aspects of their family services is signposting parents to events in their community that are free or inexpensive.

“I think there is societal pressure to go out for things like the cinema which can be quite expensive. But there are other things like going to the park and making use of the outdoors.”

This summer, we compiled list of free activities across the north and north-east, and many of these activities, from museums to outdoor parks, are available to parents year-round.

Preparing for the winter months

Ms Hunt said that family support staff with Barnardo’s are worried that the cost-of-living crisis could hit some families as hard as the Covid-19 pandemic this winter.

Talking to your kids about how you’re going to cope with money problems as a family could be important for curbing their anxiety.

They’re more perceptive than we give credit for and more likely than not they can sense when something has changed. Getting out in front of the conversation can keep from scaring or confusing them when you do have to make difficult decisions or changes.

More solutions to real-life parenting dilemmas

Real Life Parenting Dilemmas: Co-sleeping – cuddly or clingy?

Are our kids getting too much screen time? Experts say yes – and we could be part of the problem

How can you help your child deal with bullies at school? Kids and experts share their tips

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Highland Council accused of 'gaslighting' nurseries with £5.43 per hour pay freeze
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Community, care and creativity: Local author's recipe for a picture book
0
A photo of Aberdeen University campus. Aberdeen University psychology students are worried course changes will affect their careers.
Aberdeen students worried changes to course offerings will hurt careers
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Government report identifies 'serious' gaps in rural childcare
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
1
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
1
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Aberdeen University festival kicks off with artistic visions of history
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Thousands of Highland pupils seek help from school counsellors - but 'boys don't cry'…
1
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Highland primary school attainment is on the up, with 10% boost in literacy this…
1

More from Press and Journal

Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Being open and honest with children about your family situation is a way to manage anxiety and expectations during hard times.
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks