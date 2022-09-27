Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students

By Garrett Stell
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 10:30 am
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.

Mearns Academy has been crowned Scots School of the Year in 2022 for its students work in keeping Doric Scots alive.

Renowned Scots author Lewis Grassic Gibbon grew up in the Mearns. His famous novel Sunset Song is partly set there and the Scots language features throughout.

The first lesson that Mearns Academy’s Rosie Bircham tries to teach her students is that Scots is a language in itself, and not just a dialect of English.

Her message resonated with one of her classes at Mearns Academy, who are now determined to get Scots back in the conversation.

Weel duin tae Mearns Academy

After coming away with a prize from the Scots Radio 2022 Doric Film Festival, they picked up the school of the year title from the Scots Language Awards.

Now, they want to use their success as a platform to get Scots out of the shadows and into more classrooms and more homes.

Mrs Bircham said that Scots, especially the Doric dialect from the north-east, is slowly becoming a thing of the past.

Stigmas around the language being “informal”, misunderstandings about its status and a general reluctance of young people to pick it up are all working against it.

“At the awards ceremony, so many people were saying this is our tongue, we grew up with this,” she said. “But it’s a bit different with us: We lost it, and we’re trying to build it back up again.”

Lost but not for good

Mrs Bircham, born in the central belt to English parents, arrived in Aberdeen for university and hasn’t left the north-east.

She fell in love with the idea of a local language, especially one with such strong cultural and literary connections to the Mearns.

Poet and publisher Matthew Fitt presented Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy with the award for Scots School of the Year for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language. Supplied by Rosie Bircham

And instead of being a barrier, she’s found that her relative newness to the language is helping her connect with students.

“The fact that I don’t speak it puts me in the same camp as a lot of the kids. It feels quite nice teaching Scots to kids who are English, or who don’t speak English as a first language. I can say we’re all doing this together.”

‘Scots deserves a life beyond a novelty tea towel’

She would love to see Scots get its own resurgence the way that Gaelic is often promoted in the public sphere.

“Gaelic is obviously an essential language we don’t want to lose. But it’s actually mostly spoken on the other side of the country,” she said.

“When you see Gaelic on signs over here, you think that’s fantastic. But Scots is actually the primary spoken language after English in this region, and you just don’t see it very often.

We lost it, and we’re trying to build it back up again.”

-Rosie Bircham

“You see it in gift shops, on souvenirs and things. It’s very twee, and not really taken seriously.

“Because Scots has ties to the English language, there’s a feeling that it can just sort of fade out. There’s not the same fear of it being lost.

“It deserves a life outside of a novelty tea towel.”

Give Scots a chance

Sam Oag, one of Mrs Bircham’s S3 students, started learning Scots last year.

He said that learning lines for the Doric Film Festival had helped him. He wants to keep learning and hopes to get more people interested in Scots.

Sam Oag, right, and his teacher Rosie Bircham want to hear Scots spoken more in their community.  Supplied by Rosie Bircham.
Sam Oag, right, and his teacher Rosie Bircham want to hear Scots spoken more in their community.  Supplied by Rosie Bircham.

“I hear it here and there, but not as much to speak it regularly. And it’s good that we got the award and can bring some more awareness to it. I really enjoyed learning it, because I think it’s a really cool language.

“Now that it’s brought more awareness to the school, I think we’re going to try to learn more and revive it.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne

The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages

POLL: Should teachers go on strike?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Roy Bridge School could close this year
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good
Highland attainment action plan must deliver results, say councillors.
'How will this strategy be any different?': Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools' attainment
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final Picture shows; Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final. Findochty Primary. Supplied by Findochty Primary School Date; Unknown
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Highland Council now has 14 days to convene an emergency meeting on nursery funding.
Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council
Inka and her father Lauri celebrate Inka's star baker award. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
Masha Aberdeen
Masha's safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine's most dangerous areas
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne
From left, Robert Gordon College’s school captain Francesca, chairman of governors Professor Hutchison, Steve Parkinson, head of college Robin Macpherson and school captain Matthew.
Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the 'sturdy lighthouse' that guided…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2

More from Press and Journal

cycling aberdeen
Mass cycling event held in Aberdeen to highlight need for better infrastructure
Clan big hop
Artists wanted for Clan's Big Hop sculpture trail
Donations from a previous appeal by Aberdeen Cyrenians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity 'pleads with' locals to help fuel harvest food drive
Stolen cat next to Provost Fraser Drive
Heartbroken cat owner offers reward for safe return of stolen Bella
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: North East Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
HGV crash
Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge

Editor's Picks