Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

By Garrett Stell
September 28, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 12:02 pm
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Muirtown Primary received a message of thanks from the late Queen just a day after her death.

Might one of Queen Elizabeth’s last messages to the public have been a thank-you note to Muirtown Primary school?

Of course there’s no way to know for sure, but the day after Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, Inverness pupils received a letter from probably the last person they would have expected.

It was a note of thanks from the late Queen herself. She was writing to say that she appreciated the well-wishes from Muirtown pupils, who had written to her earlier in the year on her Platinum Jubilee.

Head teacher Janice McRae said the letter was a surprise honour. It arrived in the mail only moments after the school had finished their moment of silence for the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth’s thanks for Muirtown message

She said the timing of the message’s delivery was surprising, but made the school feel even more grateful to be acknowledged by the Queen.

“It was a moving affair for the pupils and staff. Shortly after observing a minute’s silence in the school grounds, the daily post arrived and contained a beautiful card and letter of thanks from Buckingham Palace.

Muirtown Primary School received a letter of thanks from Queen Elizabeth II the day after she died. Supplied by Highland Council.

“The card will take pride of place in the school and serve as a special reminder to the children that kindness, appreciation and caring for others is very important.”

Councillor John Finlayson, chair of the Highland Council education committee, called it an honour to imagine the Queen thinking about Muirtown during her final days.

“It was very poignant for the children to receive the letter of thanks from the late Queen Elizabeth the day after she had sadly passed away.

“Even towards the end of her life and long service she went out of her way to ensure that thanks and appreciation were sent to the pupils at Muirtown Primary and Nursery.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students

Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne

Aberdeen University remembers the Queen’s visits and her admiration for their work across the decades

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Masha Aberdeen
Masha's safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine's most dangerous areas
0
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
0
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne
0
From left, Robert Gordon College’s school captain Francesca, chairman of governors Professor Hutchison, Steve Parkinson, head of college Robin Macpherson and school captain Matthew.
Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the 'sturdy lighthouse' that guided…
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
The P&J spoke to five international families in Aberdeen to find out the benefits of growing up multilingual.
The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages
0
Trainee chefs get a taste for the job in Nescol's on-site kitchen, but will they survive on the outside?
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…
0
Kyleakin Primary School pupils receive their Junior Duke Award from local councillor John Finlayson.
Can you repair a bike puncture? These Skye kids can, thanks to the Junior…
1
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Should we talk to kids about money problems?
0
Stramash Outdoor Nurseries said Highland Council is spending early learning money elsewhere.
Highland Council accused of 'gaslighting' nurseries with £5.43 per hour pay freeze
1

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks