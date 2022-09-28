Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Might one of Queen Elizabeth’s last messages to the public have been a thank-you note to Muirtown Primary school?

Of course there’s no way to know for sure, but the day after Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, Inverness pupils received a letter from probably the last person they would have expected.

It was a note of thanks from the late Queen herself. She was writing to say that she appreciated the well-wishes from Muirtown pupils, who had written to her earlier in the year on her Platinum Jubilee.

Head teacher Janice McRae said the letter was a surprise honour. It arrived in the mail only moments after the school had finished their moment of silence for the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth’s thanks for Muirtown message

She said the timing of the message’s delivery was surprising, but made the school feel even more grateful to be acknowledged by the Queen.

“It was a moving affair for the pupils and staff. Shortly after observing a minute’s silence in the school grounds, the daily post arrived and contained a beautiful card and letter of thanks from Buckingham Palace.

“The card will take pride of place in the school and serve as a special reminder to the children that kindness, appreciation and caring for others is very important.”

Councillor John Finlayson, chair of the Highland Council education committee, called it an honour to imagine the Queen thinking about Muirtown during her final days.

“It was very poignant for the children to receive the letter of thanks from the late Queen Elizabeth the day after she had sadly passed away.

“Even towards the end of her life and long service she went out of her way to ensure that thanks and appreciation were sent to the pupils at Muirtown Primary and Nursery.”

