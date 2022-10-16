How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands

By Garrett Stell
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton toured the Highlands with a stuffed sheep named Lockie, standing in for Gabbie's baby. Picture shows; Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton with Lockie. Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton Date; 11/10/2022
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton toured the Highlands with a stuffed sheep named Lockie, standing in for Gabbie's baby. Picture shows; Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton with Lockie. Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton Date; 11/10/2022

When Emerson Greene grows up, her parents will have a story to tell her.

Not many American babies get to tour the Scottish highlands and islands before they’re born.

And even fewer show up in pictures disguised as a toy sheep named Lockie.

Gabbie Greene, from Greeneville, South Carolina, thought she was going to miss her dream holiday to the Highlands after she found out she was pregnant with her first child, Emerson.

The news came in the early Spring, only weeks before she and best friend Shelby Broughton were scheduled to travel to the Highlands. It was a trip they had been planning since 2021, and they briefly considered cancelling.

Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton, both from the USA, took photos of Lockie the sheep everywhere they visited in the Highlands and islands. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton.

Instead, they braved world travel, morning sickness and the Covid-19 pandemic’s last gasp.

But with her husband back at home and her pregnancy making her feel unwell, Gabbie needed a pick-me-up.

That’s where Lockie came in.

No Nessie, but Lockie will do

Lockie, a stuffed sheep bought in a novelty shop in Scotland, came to represent Gabbie’s unborn daughter. He takes his name from a friendly fellow traveller they met in Edinburgh, and Gabbie quickly ended up with more photos of the sheep than herself.

Lockie prepares to cross the Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton.

As with many of the best things in life, there wasn’t much of a plan behind it, Gabbie said.

“When we got here I was feeling a little sick, and I was trying to find something to make it seem a little more fun. So Shelby said we should buy a stuffed animal for the baby.

“I really wanted to buy a Loch Ness monster–obviously–but all the ones we saw were a little weird. So we had been going through the country a little bit and there were all of these sheep around.

“And so I was waiting in the store and sort of holding it against my stomach and she took a picture of it.

Gabbie Green enjoys a hot cup of tea with Lockie. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton.

“And suddenly she said, we need to take a picture of it like that everywhere we go like it’s the baby!”

Each photo she and Shelby took of Lockie made her feel like her family was experiencing the journey together.

It might turn out that this is the last family journey for some time, stuffy sheep substitute or not.

Despite serving on board a submarine in the US Navy, John isn’t one for air travel, Gabbie said.

Lockie has proven seaworthy enough to travel by boat, so maybe there’s a family cruise vacation in the future. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton.

“He doesn’t like planes. He’s fine going on a cruise, he would have taken the boat to Europe.

“So this might be the only time that we’re travelling as a family because I’m not going to leave my husband at home with the baby.

“It was a great way to include part of my family even though they might not want to travel with me again for a while.”

Lockie kicks back with a Tennant’s after a long day of travelling Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton.

Highland cheer shines through

And having Lockie helped her take her mind off how she was feeling.

“Obviously, I was having fun, but I was not having fun with the pregnancy. So, this gave a positive spin on it and it was so much fun to be able to take a few seconds and just be grateful.

“I think the thing that impacted me the most was just having something so positive. I was bummed when I realised I was going to be sick on the trip.

“So it was just really nice to be able to put a positive spin on things. It can be so easy to forget how bad you’re feeling when you have those fun little moments. And every time I look at those pictures, I remember one of those moments.”

Lockie at the Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton

A whirlwind Highland tour

Across the Highlands and out to the Western Isles, Gabbie and Shelby put Lockie–and Emerson–front and centre.

Together, they visited the Calanais Standing Stones, toured downtown Inverness–where they met with an animal-loving local author–and made the trek south to Edinburgh.

Gabbie said that the standing stones were the highlight. They were lucky enough to arrive early enough and at a time of year without many other tourists.

It left an impression, she said: “The standing stones are probably the most beautiful thing I will ever see in my entire life.”

Gabbie, Lockie and Shelby met local Inverness author Pauline Mackay, well-known for her multilingual Wee MacNessie picture books. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton.

Gabbie also said that Inverness felt like her home in Greeneville and it was the perfect place to end their trip. She and Shelby flew back home at the end of March.

With thousands of miles and dozens of memories under her belt, Gabbie and her husband John were finally able to welcome baby Emerson into their family.

And, of course, a little Highland sheep was there to mark the occasion.

Safely at home in Greeneville, South Carolina, John and Gabbie Greene introduced their daughter Emerson to Lockie in late September. Supplied by Gabbie Greene.

