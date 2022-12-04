Christmas countdown: Carol concert set to rock the stage for a packed house in one week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Although it’s too soon to call it the greatest show in the Granite City, the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert is shaping up to be a night to remember for the audience and performers alike.

The annual Christmas concert features two performances this year, for the first time in its more than 50-year run. Performers will take to the stage one week from today on Sunday, December 11. Shows are at 2 pm and at 7 pm.

Be sure to check the setlist to see when your stars are scheduled to perform.

More than 700 young people from 23 schools and community groups are practising for the big night.

It’s not too late to join the more than 1,800 fans who have already purchased tickets online from Ticketmaster or the P&J Live booking site.

Tickets run at £15 and £10 for concessions, coming closer to £16.50 and £11 with respective booking fees. Don’t forget that all proceeds will go to the Evening Express Pounds for Primary initiative to benefit local schools.

But enough logistics, how about a sneak preview? Students all across the north east have been hard at work drilling down on their footwork, hitting the right notes and practising their stage smiles.

We visited rehearsals with Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre and the International School Aberdeen (ISA) to hear what students are excited about and get a taste of what’s in store.

‘Excited to sing with lots of joy’

ISA’s carolers could hardly contain their excitement as they prepared for the big day. In just a short practice session they trotted out some all-time favourites and told us exactly why they’re looking forward to next weekend’s show.

Showtunes and shining stars

Need a little Christmas? The stars from Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre understand, and they’re here to fuel your festive fires.

It’s clear that the students have been hard at work in rehearsals. But with seven days still to go, you can be sure they’ll have more tricks up their sleeves when the big day comes around.

Book your tickets today

Ticket sales have soared since bookings opened up in November, so be sure to book yours soon if you want a seat in the audience. Visit the P&J Live online to make your purchase.