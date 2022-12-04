Christmas countdown: Carol concert set to rock the stage for a packed house in one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Christmas countdown: Carol concert set to rock the stage for a packed house in one week

By Garrett Stell
December 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 4:44 pm
Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre are ready to set the stage alight with some Christmas favourites. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre are ready to set the stage alight with some Christmas favourites. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Although it’s too soon to call it the greatest show in the Granite City, the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert is shaping up to be a night to remember for the audience and performers alike.

The annual Christmas concert features two performances this year, for the first time in its more than 50-year run. Performers will take to the stage one week from today on Sunday, December 11. Shows are at 2 pm and at 7 pm.

Be sure to check the setlist to see when your stars are scheduled to perform.

More than 700 young people from 23 schools and community groups are practising for the big night.

It’s not too late to join the more than 1,800 fans who have already purchased tickets online from Ticketmaster or the P&J Live booking site.

Tickets run at £15 and £10 for concessions, coming closer to £16.50 and £11 with respective booking fees. Don’t forget that all proceeds will go to the Evening Express Pounds for Primary initiative to benefit local schools.

Showrunner Laura Pike has been the genius behind the Evening Express Christmas Concert for years. She’s happy to accompany students on piano for rehearsals and performances. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

But enough logistics, how about a sneak preview? Students all across the north east have been hard at work drilling down on their footwork, hitting the right notes and practising their stage smiles.

We visited rehearsals with Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre and the International School Aberdeen (ISA) to hear what students are excited about and get a taste of what’s in store.

‘Excited to sing with lots of joy’

ISA’s carolers could hardly contain their excitement as they prepared for the big day. In just a short practice session they trotted out some all-time favourites and told us exactly why they’re looking forward to next weekend’s show.

Showtunes and shining stars

Need a little Christmas? The stars from Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre understand, and they’re here to fuel your festive fires.

It’s clear that the students have been hard at work in rehearsals. But with seven days still to go, you can be sure they’ll have more tricks up their sleeves when the big day comes around.

Book your tickets today

Ticket sales have soared since bookings opened up in November, so be sure to book yours soon if you want a seat in the audience. Visit the P&J Live online to make your purchase.

