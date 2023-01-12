Scottish exam timetable 2023: When will you sit your exams?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish exam timetable 2023: When will you sit your exams?

By Garrett Stell
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Illustration of a desk setup for an exam to represent the 2023 exam timetable
Students will sit their first exams in April 2023. Image: Shutterstock / LBeddoe

As secondary schools resume normal activity following a day of strike action, it’s time for students to start thinking seriously about their 2023 exam timetable.

For most students, prelims will begin next week, marking the unofficial beginning to the 2023 exam season.

After years of disruption – and despite the fact that the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is on its way to the scrapheap – 2023 promises another year of traditional exams for students.

This year’s exam timetable runs from Monday, April 24 to Thursday, June 1. Results day is Tuesday, August 8.

Use our searchable table to find out the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level subject’s exam.

Searchable 2023 exam timetable

Clock is ticking for exams as we know them

In June 2021, the Scottish Government announced that it was putting an end to the SQA. Despite that decision, the much-maligned SQA continued to oversee exams in the last two years.

But that temporary arrangement could be coming to an end soon. Education leaders are making progress on a wide-ranging review that will propose a new qualifications system for the country.

Prof Louise Hayward, who is in charge of Scotland’s Independent Review of Qualifications and Assessment (IRQA), said that the new system has to be something that’s fair and inclusive.

Her review is open for public consultation until January 13, at which point the IRQA will use feedback to start building the foundation of a new qualifications system. She said that she hopes to have something to present to the Scottish Government by May 2023.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: What’s the future of Scottish qualifications?

Students will sit their first exams in April 2023. Image: Shutterstock / LBeddoe
