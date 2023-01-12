Scottish exam timetable 2023: When will you sit your exams?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As secondary schools resume normal activity following a day of strike action, it’s time for students to start thinking seriously about their 2023 exam timetable.

For most students, prelims will begin next week, marking the unofficial beginning to the 2023 exam season.

After years of disruption – and despite the fact that the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is on its way to the scrapheap – 2023 promises another year of traditional exams for students.

This year’s exam timetable runs from Monday, April 24 to Thursday, June 1. Results day is Tuesday, August 8.

Use our searchable table to find out the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level subject’s exam.

Searchable 2023 exam timetable

Clock is ticking for exams as we know them

In June 2021, the Scottish Government announced that it was putting an end to the SQA. Despite that decision, the much-maligned SQA continued to oversee exams in the last two years.

But that temporary arrangement could be coming to an end soon. Education leaders are making progress on a wide-ranging review that will propose a new qualifications system for the country.

Prof Louise Hayward, who is in charge of Scotland’s Independent Review of Qualifications and Assessment (IRQA), said that the new system has to be something that’s fair and inclusive.

Her review is open for public consultation until January 13, at which point the IRQA will use feedback to start building the foundation of a new qualifications system. She said that she hopes to have something to present to the Scottish Government by May 2023.

