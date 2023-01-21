Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy and numeracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy and numeracy

By Nicola Sinclair
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Moray Council wants to hire more teachers to address double-digit performance gap against national average.
Moray Council wants to hire more teachers to address double-digit performance gap against national average.

Moray schools have fallen well behind the national average for literacy and numeracy in every single measure, a council report reveals.

The Scottish Government records data on Achieving Curriculum for Excellence Levels (ACEL) at primary one, four and seven, and again in S3.

The latest figures for the 2022/23 school year show that Moray schools are not meeting the national average on any measure.

In fact, they lag a little behind – or significantly behind – other Scottish schools across the board. In some areas, such as literacy, Moray schools are as much as 14% behind the national average.

Moray Council hopes to address the problem by hiring more teachers. But with lingering uncertainty over the teachers’ pay deal, can the council afford it?

Literacy problems throughout primary and secondary school

The figures for literacy are particularly challenging.

At primary school level, just 65% of Moray pupils are meeting the required level, compared to 71% in the rest of Scotland.

By S3, Moray is 14% behind the national average, with 72% of pupils working at the required level. By stage four, it’s just 37% – 11% behind the national average.

These figures are part of a detailed report on ACEL attainment for Moray’s education committee.

The report provides red, amber and green rankings for every performance measure.

Every set of primary school data is rated amber, for performance that falls below the national average.

But by secondary school, reading, writing and literacy are all coloured red (marking performance well below the national average), and double digits behind the rest of Scotland.

Numeracy results are improving

The picture for numeracy is a bit more positive.

In primary school, 72% of pupils are working at the required level, compared to a national average of 78%.

In secondary, Moray is 3% behind Scotland with 86%.

The data also seems to be headed in the right direction. Across the board, the results generally held steady against last year, or showed some modest improvements.

Primary seven data showed a 3% increase in literacy and a marked 7% increase in numeracy.

And while stage four literacy is very poor at 37%, it is 14% higher than in the 2021/2022 school year.

Moray schools are trailing behind the national average in every measure of the curriculum, but has particular challenges with literacy.

It’s safe to say the council has work to do, and it’s set itself some ambitious targets.

By next year, Moray Council aims to improve those figures by 2-3% across the board (see the dotted bars on the above charts.)

But by 2026 it has more ambitious ‘stretch targets’.

These include a 9% increase in primary school literacy and 6% in primary school numeracy.

At secondary, it’s set its sights on a score of 90% for literacy (a huge jump from the current 72%) and 93% for numeracy.

The big question: how will it deliver?

Moray schools could get more teachers

Moray Council education bosses are going to councillors with a plan. When education committee meets on 25 January councillors will be asked to approve a detailed strategy and the hiring of more teachers.

Among the list of action points are school improvement plans, revised literacy and numeracy strategies, teachers’ toolkits, improved data collection and support to help close the poverty-related attainment gap.

But probably the most welcome change for schools is the proposal to hire more teachers.

Last March, the education committee agreed to hire 21 additional one-year newly qualified teachers across primary and secondary schools. Now, councillors will be asked to fund more teacher posts. The extra staff will provide additional targeted support to raise attainment based on school need.

Teachers strike in Fochabers at Milnes High in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, the report does not specifically state how the extra teachers will be funded – stating only it would come from “additional Scottish Government funding”.

And it sets out a bleak range of risks – the most obvious being budget pressures and the ongoing uncertainty around teachers’ pay.

The report also highlights that pupils have missed a lot of school due to teacher strikes and bad weather. Then there’s the national shortage of maths teachers.

Put simply, it’s hard to improve pupils’ school work if the gates are shut.

Moray Council did not respond to requests for comment.

More from the Schools & Family team

Highland communities say they’ll fight ‘tooth and nail’ for school funding – but does this problem go beyond just the north?

Cost-of-living crisis leaves Aberdeen swimmers ‘shivering and desperate’

‘Nothing more than discrimination’: Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as pawns in union battle

 

