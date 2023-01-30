New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

By Garrett Stell
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Fresh delays triggered by rising costs and decreased demand for primary placements has put Findrassie Primary School on hold.
Fresh delays triggered by rising costs and decreased demand for primary placements has put Findrassie Primary School on hold.

The new Findrassie Primary School in Elgin is to be significantly delayed. Moray Council has officially deferred the final design and construction phases of the project by up to five years.

The council said there were two reasons for the deferral: The project doesn’t make financial sense and the expected student population around Elgin has decreased.

Moray Council originally agreed to the 450-pupil primary school north of Elgin in 2020. The school had an expected opening date of 2025.

According to a council spokeswoman, the council will review this deferral decision every year. But for now, there is no timeline for building a new school in the area.

Deferral came as no surprise

The new Findrassie Primary School project was on the agenda at consecutive education, children’s and leisure services committees in December and January.

Last month, the item caused controversy among councillors. There was only one paragraph dedicated to stopping design work at Findrassie. Agenda papers went on for 444 pages.

And the papers themselves were published a day late, with local councillors saying they were left in the dark on an issue that could have a substantial impact on the community.

The new Findrassie Primary is tied to a 500-home development in the north of Elgin. The initial plan for the school includes a nursery and an additional support needs unit.

But those plans are now left in limbo. The council said there is no longer a timeline for delivering the project.

Findrassie Primary not ‘best value’ for Elgin

Chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee, Kathleen Robertson, said that Findrassie School doesn’t represent “best value” for the council.

“Given the decrease in projected pupil numbers and global supply chain challenges impacting on the affordability and delivery of Findrassie Primary School, now is not the time to proceed with the project.”

In a private session at last week’s education committee meeting, councillors learned about new roadblocks for Findrassie.

A council spokeswoman said that increased borrowing costs and construction price hikes are standing in the way. In addition, the council reported there won’t be a need for as many primary school places in the Elgin Academy region over the next seven years.

