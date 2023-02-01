Contractor for long-awaited Riverbank School to be announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Contractor for long-awaited Riverbank School to be announced

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 1, 2023, 4:19 pm
Foundations have been laid at the site of the new Riverside School in Tillydrone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Foundations have been laid at the site of the new Riverside School in Tillydrone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Construction on the long-awaited Riverbank School in Aberdeen may start up again soon as a contractor for the second stage of works is due to be announced next week.

Work on the Tillydrone site at Coningham Gardens was paused in July last year amid rising construction costs.

The school’s concrete foundations have been laid but no further building work has taken place since.

An artist’s impression of the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Back in August, councillors were told the new school would cost £36.2 million – almost £10m more than had initially been planned.

However, council papers have revealed the total budget has increased further to £41m.

Currently, £7.45m has been spent on the project so far.

Delivering new Tillydrone school a ‘genuine priority’

In December, members of Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee were told that the contract for the second stage of the project had been put out to tender.

The abandoned Tillydrone school site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Tenders were initially due back before Christmas but the return date was extended to January 23 following a request from tendering parties.

But at a finance meeting today, chief officer John Wilson confirmed that they have been returned and are currently being assessed.

Education committee convenor Martin Greig said delivering the new Tillydrone school is a “genuine priority”.

Councillor Martin Greig asked for reassurance that the council is working on the next steps of the school project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said it was “encouraging” that the tenders had been accepted but asked for reassurance that the council is moving towards the next steps of the project.

In response, Mr Wilson said the new contractor is likely to be revealed “early next week”.

He went on to say that if budgets were suitable, the council would begin planning ahead for the refurbishment of the existing Tillydrone school.

Once the new Riverbank School is complete, the existing building will be refurbished and used by St Peter’s RC Primary.

Target completion date still set for summer 2024

Plans for the new Tillydrone school were given the go-ahead by councillors back in June 2020.

An artist’s impression of the proposed replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It is expected to have capacity for 650 pupils and 100 nursery-aged children.

The new facility will feature a multi-use sports pitch, an outdoor classroom and a sensory garden.

Council officers had previously said they were “confident” that building work on the school will be complete by summer 2024.

Conversation

