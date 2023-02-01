Contractor for long-awaited Riverbank School to be announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction on the long-awaited Riverbank School in Aberdeen may start up again soon as a contractor for the second stage of works is due to be announced next week.

Work on the Tillydrone site at Coningham Gardens was paused in July last year amid rising construction costs.

The school’s concrete foundations have been laid but no further building work has taken place since.

Back in August, councillors were told the new school would cost £36.2 million – almost £10m more than had initially been planned.

However, council papers have revealed the total budget has increased further to £41m.

Currently, £7.45m has been spent on the project so far.

Delivering new Tillydrone school a ‘genuine priority’

In December, members of Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee were told that the contract for the second stage of the project had been put out to tender.

Tenders were initially due back before Christmas but the return date was extended to January 23 following a request from tendering parties.

But at a finance meeting today, chief officer John Wilson confirmed that they have been returned and are currently being assessed.

Education committee convenor Martin Greig said delivering the new Tillydrone school is a “genuine priority”.

He said it was “encouraging” that the tenders had been accepted but asked for reassurance that the council is moving towards the next steps of the project.

In response, Mr Wilson said the new contractor is likely to be revealed “early next week”.

He went on to say that if budgets were suitable, the council would begin planning ahead for the refurbishment of the existing Tillydrone school.

Once the new Riverbank School is complete, the existing building will be refurbished and used by St Peter’s RC Primary.

Target completion date still set for summer 2024

Plans for the new Tillydrone school were given the go-ahead by councillors back in June 2020.

It is expected to have capacity for 650 pupils and 100 nursery-aged children.

The new facility will feature a multi-use sports pitch, an outdoor classroom and a sensory garden.

Council officers had previously said they were “confident” that building work on the school will be complete by summer 2024.