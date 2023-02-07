Safer Internet Day: Ellon and Hazlehead pupils help launch national online safety project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Safer Internet Day: Ellon and Hazlehead pupils help launch national online safety project

By Calum Petrie
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 6:59 am
Online security is a growing issue for youngsters, and school pupils are being taught to cope with the dangers.
Online security is a growing issue for youngsters, and school pupils are being taught to cope with the dangers.

Researchers from Robert Gordon University (RGU) are leading a new project to tackle online safety.

Launched today to coincide with Safer Internet Day, ‘Maddie is Online’ is set to benefit young people across Scotland.

The project, which included input from pupils at Ellon Academy and Hazlehead Academy, is specially created for youngsters aged nine to 12.

It centres around the everyday life of a fictitious pre-teen girl called Maddie, who experiences trouble online.

Featuring cartoon animations and storytelling resources, Maddie is Online has been rolled out to schools across the country. It offers workshops on the ethics of online safety and security, ethical hacking, and video gaming.

Young people facing ‘daily challenges online’

Project leader, Dr Konstantina Martzoukou, an associate professor at RGU’s School of Creative and Cultural Business, explained more.

“We wanted to create resources to engage young people, particularly pre-teen children, to manage their digital lives.

“Unfortunately, many young people navigate daily challenges such as online bullying, personal security and managing their online reputation.

“Our resources empower young people so that they can develop technical and behavioural strategies to safeguard themselves online.”

A competition for S1 and S2 pupils was held as part of the project. Pupils were asked to create a short story, of around 500 words, on the ‘Ethics of online safety and security’.

Five stories have been shortlisted for the final from three schools across Scotland. They will be developed into animations for the ‘Maddie is Online’ series, with the winner announced in the spring.

Ellon Academy pupils Adrijana Pavlovic, Cara Mallarkey, Chloe Lawrence, Ruaridh Gordon and Sam McBain took part in the project.

Ellon and Hazlehead pupils leading the way

The shortlist includes entries from Ellon Academy and two from Hazlehead Academy.

Ellon Academy’s principal teacher of digital learning, Ewan Armstrong, said: “Our pupils have really engaged with ‘Maddie is Online’ and put some fantastic thinking into the development of their story.

“Their story is very mature in its content while also being unfortunately very real for many children – befriending people online who turn out to not be who they thought they were.

“Our pupils have handled this in very sensitive ways, showing great maturity and creativity in their thinking. They have fully engaged with the ethos of the topic and considered carefully how the character of Maddie could in fact represent many of their peers.”

Hazlehead Academy pupil Yixin Jiang also took part in the project.

She said: “It has been a very interesting experience to see my story come to life.

“I enjoyed collaborating with my classmates and I think it’s important for more people to know how to stay safe online.”

‘Maddie is Online’ has also been endorsed by the Queens Nursing Institute Scotland and the School and Public Health Nurses Association (SAPHNA).

In an earlier project, funded by the Scottish Library & Information Council and RGU’s Innovation Accelerator, the project team worked with children to create resources centred around online resilience, misinformation and copyright, with the aim of improving young people’s understanding of online pitfalls.

More Schools & Family news

Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

New school will be in Foveran, not Balmedie

Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with Pound for Primaries content online Picture shows; Pound for Primaries feature image. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 11/01/2023
Pounds for Primaries is back - with £15,000 to share between north-east schools
Pupils under the age of 10, were left traumatised after seeing explicit images on their Chromebook during class at a Highland primary school. Image: Shutterstock.
Investigation after Highland primary pupils exposed to porn on school laptop
Locator of Foveran Primary School. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken 6/3/18
New school will be in Foveran, not Balmedie
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The Larder is offering free food and cooking classes to UHI Inverness students. Picture shows; Kelly Mackenzie stocking up The Larder. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
Zander Fagerson has taken full part in training after a two-month injury break.
Zander Fagerson in 'the shape of his life' for Scotland heading into Calcutta Cup…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
2
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented