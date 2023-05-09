GALLERY: Gray’s School of Art fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Gray’s School of Art fashion show

Take a look at the best snaps as the north-east's most promising young designers had their wares displayed on the catwalk at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Catwalk ready: Models at this year's Gray's School of Art fashion show.
Catwalk ready: Models at this year's Gray's School of Art fashion show.
By Calum Petrie

The north-east’s most promising young fashion designers showed their wares during the Gray’s School of Art fashion show.

Held at Aberdeen Art Gallery, the focus of this year’s show was sustainable textiles inspired by Harris tweed.

The collaborative fashion design project, ‘Uniform’, featured six fashion looks created by 12 fashion and textile students from Gray’s.

Students were asked to integrate Harris tweed into their designs, following in the footsteps of leading fashion designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Tom Browne, and Stone Island.

Fashion show students ‘loved the challenge’

Students were asked to integrate Harris tweed into their designs. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy

One of the students involved in Friday night’s show was Sophie Bishop.

She said she was inspired by snow sports, having learned to ski during her studies.

“My final piece incorporated silhouettes from mountain ranges, tubing slopes and the padding associated with snow wear.

“We had a variety of tweeds to choose from and decided on a bold tweed to represent our overall theme ‘Home is where the heart is’, relating to our personal and family-related uniforms.

“The tweed was difficult to work with at times, but I loved the challenge. It gave us great experience with new fabrics, and learning about the heritage of the tweed was really interesting. It made me want to work with it again in the future”.

Some of the eye-catching designs on show at the Gray’s School of Art fashion show. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy
A model struts their stuff on the catwalk. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy

From sketch to catwalk

Another student whose garments got the catwalk treatment was Joanna Robertson.

She said: “Working with Harris tweed has been a fantastic opportunity to work with heritage fabrics in new and contemporary ways.

“Harris tweed is made by a community, as are the looks we put together as a group of new designers.

“With a family history of weaving, it felt really important to do something exciting and bold, to really showcase the fabric. So as a team we decided to create really big contrasting silhouettes to highlight the sculptural qualities of tweed.

“It’s been an incredible process seeing how a garment can go from a sketch on a piece of paper to being walked on a runway in the middle of an art gallery.”

Libby Curtis, Dean of Gray’s School of Art. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy
Over 300 people attended this year’s Gray’s School of Art fashion show. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy

Gray’s textile tutor Charles Hackett called the show “incredibly successful”, with 330 people coming along to watch. He said the students had been “inspired by one of the most famous fabrics in the world”.

Amanda McCarthy, Helena Milne and Taylor Ross were in charge of the make-up, with Linton & Mac looking after hair.

The audience awaits the designs with anticipation. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy
Workbooks showing the progress of designs were put on display. Image: Martin Parker/Gatehouse Design & Print Consultancy

