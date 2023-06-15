Inspectors blown away by ‘outstanding’ International School Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Inspectors blown away by ‘outstanding’ International School Aberdeen

Education Scotland gave the Aberdeen school an historically good report, which head Nick Little says puts not just the school, but the city, on the map.

By Calum Petrie
International School Aberdeen's high/middle school assistant principal Angus Carmichael, head of school Nick Little, and pre-school and elementary school principal Morio Kajiwara. Image: Prospect 13
International School Aberdeen's high/middle school assistant principal Angus Carmichael, head of school Nick Little, and pre-school and elementary school principal Morio Kajiwara. Image: Prospect 13

Exceptional. Outstanding. Sector leading. Just some of the superlatives used to describe International School Aberdeen (ISA) in one of the best inspection reports to be issued to a Scottish school.

This week’s report follows a visit to the school by Education Scotland inspectors in March.

ISA was judged on four standards, receiving two ‘Excellent’s and two ‘Very Good’s.
Gradings of ‘Excellent’ are very rare in such reports, and two in the same report is almost unprecedented.

According to a report, only around 1% of Scottish schools achieve one score of ‘Excellent’.

Such was the success of the report, inspectors had no recommendations for improvement.

So what exactly is it that makes International School Aberdeen one of the best in Scotland?

Join us for an interview with the school’s head to find out.

‘Highly motivated’ International School Aberdeen children achieving ‘outstanding results’

The report is filled with positive statements, with the main recommendation being simply to “continue to deliver high-quality, enriching learning experiences for children and young people.”

International School Aberdeen can lay claim to being one of the best schools in the country after the report. Image: Prospect 13

It praises the school’s ‘exceptional quality of leadership at all levels across the school’ and the ‘consistently very high standards of learning and teaching’.

Teachers were commended for ‘providing rich and dynamic learning experiences that promote diversity and celebrate internationalism.’

All children were said to develop valuable skills and depth of knowledge across the curriculum, leading to outstanding results in external exams and assessments.

The report cited ‘highly motivated’ children, and said the ‘wellbeing of children and staff alike are central to the work of the school.’

‘Not aware’ of any other school getting such a good report grading

The P&J sat down with ISA’s head of school, Nick Little, to find out the secret of its success.

“‘Excellent’s are given out very rarely, and two ‘excellent’s even more rarely,” said Nick.

“I can’t confirm absolutely that it’s unprecedented, but we’re certainly not aware of another case of two ‘excellent’s being awarded.

ISA head of school Nick Little. Image: DC Thomson/Wullie Marr

“One of the things the report mentions is the buy-in from a wide section of the school population.

“You don’t have a leadership team saying one thing, teachers saying another thing, parents saying another thing. We’re all on the same page.”

School values ‘sound like clichés’, but they work

Great emphasis is put on the school’s values, which are hung up throughout the school. Among these are respect, excellency, diversity, community, and service.

Combined, they help the school in its mission to ‘educate responsible global citizens.’

“I know they sound a lot like clichés,” said Nick.

“But there can be a lot of pressure to prioritize things that look important, but actually are not at the heart of educating children well.

“You can work towards getting the best exam results, and we have great exam results, don’t get me wrong.

“But you can put an awful lot of pressure on students just before exams while forgetting that your mission statement is to create a safe and caring environment, and maximizing the potential of everybody.”

Building pupils’ social skills back up after lockdown was ‘a really big challenge.’ Image: Prospect 13

It’s called the International School Aberdeen for a reason, with 55 nationalities and 45 languages

Nick says diversity is key. Fifty percent of ISA pupils are Scottish, while the other 50% come from 55 countries, speaking 45 different languages.

“It means that we celebrate lots of different cultures within our school, and we try to show them all in a positive light,” he said.

“For children, that means that it feels like an inclusive and caring place, that they’re not expected to conform to one way of doing things.”

Of course, nothing is ever 100% plain sailing. And the last few years haven’t been without their challenges, particularly the impact on education of Covid.

“We put in place a five-year plan in 2019, and then not long after came the pandemic.

“Coming back from the pandemic this year, just as for many other schools, there were challenges with students who spent two years staring at screens, going in and out of lockdown.

“Building their social skills back up after lockdown has been a really big challenge.”

The one sentence in the report that made the head’s day

In education, it’s easy to get hung up on statistics, particularly those around attainment.

But as Nick explains, it was something else in the report that gave him most joy.

“There was one sentence in the letter that accompanied the report that was particularly satisfying.

ISA’s inspection report emphasized the school’s focus on all pupils – not just the ‘superstars’. Image: Prospect 13

“And that was: ‘All children and young people develop valuable skills and depth of knowledge across the curriculum.’

“It sums up what we’re about.

“Above everything, that statement – and others like it which talk about the sense of belonging and teamwork among the whole school community – pleased me the most.

“That emphasis on all children. Schools often focus on the superstars, the best athletes, the best academics, the ones who win a special prize for something.

“But the fact that all students develop the skills they need here, I think is important.

“That all students feel a sense of belonging and inclusion, that’s the thing that really pleases me about this report.”

‘Of course they got a good report, they’re a private school with plenty of money’

I asked Nick what he’d say to the usual critics who might think, ‘of course they got a good report, they’re a private school with plenty of money’.

“We do have a privilege,” he said. “It would be pointless to deny it.

Inspectors’ only recommendation for improvement was for the school to keep up the good work. Image: Prospect 13

“There are doubtless advantages of being in the independent sector in terms of resources.

“I do have every respect for what the state sector does, the challenges they have and what a great job they do. I’ve worked in the state sector myself.

“But within the terms of what we do, we do it very well. I think if you compare us to other independent schools in Scotland, our report is excellent and we’d certainly be among the best.

“The values we have and the implementing of those values – that isn’t dependent on having lots of financial resources. Many local authority schools will also achieve very highly in those areas.”

Putting Aberdeen on the map

In a time when many believe the city’s glory days are behind it, Nick said ISA’s success ‘puts Aberdeen on the map’.

“I think it’s a reminder that Aberdeen is an international city,” he said.

“It’s a port city, with people coming in from all over the world. In many ways, we’re in competition with other port cities like Dundee and Glasgow for funding from around the world.

“I think it [ISA’s success] puts Aberdeen on the map as an international city, a place where investors from around the world know that if they relocate here, they can be assured of a very good education.”

ISA – previously known as The American School – is Scotland’s first international school, and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

It has a student roll of 550 students, from age three to 18.

