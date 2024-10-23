Breaking barriers and achieving greatness: inspiring journeys at UHI Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Breaking barriers and achieving greatness: inspiring journeys at UHI Moray

Education can transform lives, and UHI Moray stands at the forefront of offering opportunities for individuals to reach their full potential, no matter their background or life experiences.

In partnership with UHI Moray
Students studying
Find your future at UHI Moray, where learning means more.

Two recent student success stories from UHI Moray highlight the incredible impact that this institution has on shaping futures and empowering students to achieve remarkable things.

Jacob’s journey to excellence

Jacob at graduation
Jacob (middle) graduating with his HNC.

Jacob, the recipient of the prestigious James Smith Award 2024, is a shining example of what is possible when dedication meets opportunity. His journey at UHI Moray was marked by consistent hard work, a commitment to learning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Jacob excelled not only academically but also in his contributions to the UHI Moray community.

Throughout his time at UHI Moray, Jacob consistently demonstrated a passion for his studies (completing his HNC in Sports Coaching and Development) and an eagerness to support others. His lecturers describe him as someone who embodies the spirit of the James Smith Award—exemplifying dedication, leadership and academic brilliance. This prestigious accolade was awarded to Jacob not only for his academic achievements but for his broader contribution to student life, where he inspired and motivated others to push beyond their limits.

His journey showcases how the supportive environment at UHI Moray, coupled with individual drive, can lead to remarkable accomplishments. Jacob’s story is a testament to how UHI Moray nurtures talent and encourages students to pursue greatness in all areas of life.

Shaqayeq’s inspiring story of resilience

Shaqayeq receiving Student of the Year.

Another remarkable example of success at UHI Moray is Shaqayeq Nejah, who was named the 2024 Student of the Year. Shaqayeq’s story is one of perseverance, strength, and a deep commitment to education, despite overwhelming odds. Originally from Afghanistan, Shaqayeq’s path to education was fraught with challenges. In 2021, the Taliban seized control of her homeland, prohibiting women from attending university. Shaqayeq fled to Iran and eventually made her way to Scotland, determined to continue her studies.

In October 2022, she enrolled at UHI Moray to study English and quickly became a standout student. Her dedication led her to secure a volunteer role at Dr. Gray’s Hospital as an administrative assistant, followed by interpreting work to support refugees. Later, she enrolled in the HNC Applied Science course with a goal to become an NHS radiographer.

Despite having English as her second language, Shaqayeq excelled in her studies, overcoming the language barrier with tenacity and hard work. Her lecturer, Susanne McLaren, praised her for her unwavering commitment, noting that Shaqayeq often translated complex academic materials into her native language before completing her assignments in English. Her exemplary work ethic, positive attitude, and support for her peers made her a standout student.

Shaqayeq’s story is not just one of academic success but of immense personal strength. From fighting for her right to education to supporting other refugees, she is an inspiring role model for others who face adversity. As she continues her journey toward becoming a radiographer, Shaqayeq’s time at UHI Moray will be remembered as a crucial stepping stone in achieving her dreams.

Opportunities at UHI Moray

UHI Moray provides the platform for students to thrive and reach their potential, just like Shaqayeq and Jacob . The institution offers a broad range of courses designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Whether you’re looking to start a new career, further your education, or gain specific skills, UHI Moray has something for everyone.

Starting in January, UHI Moray is offering 16 free courses and 27 free course modules, most of which last 17 weeks. These modules are the building blocks of an HNC, HND or degree and can be taken as standalone units or applied toward full-time courses. Students have the flexibility to study in areas such as:

  • Sport and Fitness
  • Business
  • Administration
  • Accounting
  • Health
  • Social Care
  • First Aid
  • Computing and Digital Media
  • Visual Art

These free courses provide an incredible opportunity to build first-class skills over a semester or less, making it an ideal option for those seeking to upskill quickly. Additionally, UHI Moray’s Student Support team is available to offer guidance on applications, funding and more, ensuring that all prospective students have the help they need to embark on their educational journey.

At UHI Moray, “Where Learning Means More,” students are given the tools, support and encouragement they need to achieve great things.

Whether you’re starting fresh or continuing your education, UHI Moray is the place to unlock your potential. Explore the courses available this January and take the next step in shaping your future.

