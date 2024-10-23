Breaking barriers and achieving greatness: inspiring journeys at UHI Moray

Two recent student success stories from UHI Moray highlight the incredible impact that this institution has on shaping futures and empowering students to achieve remarkable things.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Jacob’s journey to excellence

Jacob, the recipient of the prestigious James Smith Award 2024, is a shining example of what is possible when dedication meets opportunity. His journey at UHI Moray was marked by consistent hard work, a commitment to learning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Jacob excelled not only academically but also in his contributions to the UHI Moray community.

Throughout his time at UHI Moray, Jacob consistently demonstrated a passion for his studies (completing his HNC in Sports Coaching and Development) and an eagerness to support others. His lecturers describe him as someone who embodies the spirit of the James Smith Award—exemplifying dedication, leadership and academic brilliance. This prestigious accolade was awarded to Jacob not only for his academic achievements but for his broader contribution to student life, where he inspired and motivated others to push beyond their limits.

His journey showcases how the supportive environment at UHI Moray, coupled with individual drive, can lead to remarkable accomplishments. Jacob’s story is a testament to how UHI Moray nurtures talent and encourages students to pursue greatness in all areas of life.

Shaqayeq’s inspiring story of resilience

Another remarkable example of success at UHI Moray is Shaqayeq Nejah, who was named the 2024 Student of the Year. Shaqayeq’s story is one of perseverance, strength, and a deep commitment to education, despite overwhelming odds. Originally from Afghanistan, Shaqayeq’s path to education was fraught with challenges. In 2021, the Taliban seized control of her homeland, prohibiting women from attending university. Shaqayeq fled to Iran and eventually made her way to Scotland, determined to continue her studies.

In October 2022, she enrolled at UHI Moray to study English and quickly became a standout student. Her dedication led her to secure a volunteer role at Dr. Gray’s Hospital as an administrative assistant, followed by interpreting work to support refugees. Later, she enrolled in the HNC Applied Science course with a goal to become an NHS radiographer.

Despite having English as her second language, Shaqayeq excelled in her studies, overcoming the language barrier with tenacity and hard work. Her lecturer, Susanne McLaren, praised her for her unwavering commitment, noting that Shaqayeq often translated complex academic materials into her native language before completing her assignments in English. Her exemplary work ethic, positive attitude, and support for her peers made her a standout student.

Shaqayeq’s story is not just one of academic success but of immense personal strength. From fighting for her right to education to supporting other refugees, she is an inspiring role model for others who face adversity. As she continues her journey toward becoming a radiographer, Shaqayeq’s time at UHI Moray will be remembered as a crucial stepping stone in achieving her dreams.

Opportunities at UHI Moray

UHI Moray provides the platform for students to thrive and reach their potential, just like Shaqayeq and Jacob . The institution offers a broad range of courses designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Whether you’re looking to start a new career, further your education, or gain specific skills, UHI Moray has something for everyone.

Starting in January, UHI Moray is offering 16 free courses and 27 free course modules, most of which last 17 weeks. These modules are the building blocks of an HNC, HND or degree and can be taken as standalone units or applied toward full-time courses. Students have the flexibility to study in areas such as:

Sport and Fitness

Business

Administration

Accounting

Health

Social Care

First Aid

Computing and Digital Media

Visual Art

These free courses provide an incredible opportunity to build first-class skills over a semester or less, making it an ideal option for those seeking to upskill quickly. Additionally, UHI Moray’s Student Support team is available to offer guidance on applications, funding and more, ensuring that all prospective students have the help they need to embark on their educational journey.

At UHI Moray, “Where Learning Means More,” students are given the tools, support and encouragement they need to achieve great things.

Whether you’re starting fresh or continuing your education, UHI Moray is the place to unlock your potential. Explore the courses available this January and take the next step in shaping your future.