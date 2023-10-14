St Margaret’s School for Girls celebrates its 33 different nationalities with cultural fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Margaret’s School for Girls celebrates its 33 different nationalities with cultural fashion show

With 33 nationalities in its senior school alone, St Margaret's is one of the most diverse schools in Aberdeen. Check out our photos as students proudly displayed their national dress on the catwalk.

By Calum Petrie
Students on the catwalk at St Margaret's School for Girls' cultural fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Students on the catwalk at St Margaret's School for Girls' cultural fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With 33 different nationalities in its senior school alone, the St Margaret’s School for Girls cultural fashion show was a sea of variety and colour.

The event marked the culmination of the Aberdeen school’s Culture Week, which celebrates the diverse range of cultures represented throughout the school.

Pupils and teachers were ‘challenged to learn something new about someone else’s culture over the week’.

St Margaret’s School for Girls students in their national dress. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Daily activities throughout the week included a cultural dance class, an after-school cinema, and having henna art applied.

Students were also able to showcase their cultural background to the rest of the school through music and dress.

As you can see from our photos, there were an abundance of different national costumes on display.

S6 student Joy Olanrewaju hosted a special assembly focusing on the topic of ‘celebrating different cultures and embracing diversity within the school community’.

‘Inclusion is not simply a buzzword’ at St Margaret’s School for Girls

Senior prefect Joy Olanrewaju gave a speech to students at the end of the school’s Culture Week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Pupils discussed the definition of culture and how it makes everyone unique, the importance of being culturally aware, and recognising and appreciating other people’s beliefs, customs, and values.

Joy said: “Inclusion is at the heart of our celebration of diversity within our school community. It ensures every individual feels valued, respected, and welcomed, regardless of their cultural background, abilities, or differences.

“Inclusion is not simply a buzzword – it’s a commitment to creating a space where every student and teacher feels like they belong.

“It means ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn, participate, and contribute to the fullest.

There are 33 nationalities represented in the senior school alone at St Margaret’s. They got the chance to show off their national costume at this week’s cultural fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s about creating a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding. One where we all appreciate the unique perspectives and experiences that each person brings to our school community.

“We don’t want to just be a school that celebrates diversity. We want to be one that actively embraces it and thrives because of it.”

During the assembly, St Margaret’s School for Girls pupils identified a number of benefits of diversity and culture awareness.

Increased empathy and open-mindedness, as well as preparation for a diverse workplace, were chief among them.

Styles from the world’s four corners were on display at St Margaret’s. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And as our photos show, it’s also an opportunity to dress up and have fun.

Conversation