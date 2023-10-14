St Margaret’s School for Girls celebrates its 33 different nationalities with cultural fashion show

With 33 different nationalities in its senior school alone, the St Margaret’s School for Girls cultural fashion show was a sea of variety and colour.

The event marked the culmination of the Aberdeen school’s Culture Week, which celebrates the diverse range of cultures represented throughout the school.

Pupils and teachers were ‘challenged to learn something new about someone else’s culture over the week’.

Daily activities throughout the week included a cultural dance class, an after-school cinema, and having henna art applied.

Students were also able to showcase their cultural background to the rest of the school through music and dress.

As you can see from our photos, there were an abundance of different national costumes on display.

S6 student Joy Olanrewaju hosted a special assembly focusing on the topic of ‘celebrating different cultures and embracing diversity within the school community’.

‘Inclusion is not simply a buzzword’ at St Margaret’s School for Girls

Pupils discussed the definition of culture and how it makes everyone unique, the importance of being culturally aware, and recognising and appreciating other people’s beliefs, customs, and values.

Joy said: “Inclusion is at the heart of our celebration of diversity within our school community. It ensures every individual feels valued, respected, and welcomed, regardless of their cultural background, abilities, or differences.

“Inclusion is not simply a buzzword – it’s a commitment to creating a space where every student and teacher feels like they belong.

“It means ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn, participate, and contribute to the fullest.

“It’s about creating a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding. One where we all appreciate the unique perspectives and experiences that each person brings to our school community.

“We don’t want to just be a school that celebrates diversity. We want to be one that actively embraces it and thrives because of it.”

During the assembly, St Margaret’s School for Girls pupils identified a number of benefits of diversity and culture awareness.

Increased empathy and open-mindedness, as well as preparation for a diverse workplace, were chief among them.

And as our photos show, it’s also an opportunity to dress up and have fun.