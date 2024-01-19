Kemnay Academy appoints new head teacher from Elgin Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kemnay Academy appoints new head teacher from Elgin Academy

Kyle Scott, the current Elgin Academy head, has been named as the new man in charge at Kemnay.

By Calum Petrie
Kyle Scott is set to take over as head teacher at Kemnay Academy in March. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Kyle Scott is set to take over as head teacher at Kemnay Academy in March. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Kemnay Academy has appointed a new head teacher.

Following what the Aberdeenshire school described as “competitive recruitment procedures”, Kyle Scott, the current Elgin Academy head, has been named as the new man in charge at Kemnay.

In a letter to parents this morning, acting head teacher Ian Wright said Mr Scott would likely start in March. An official start date is still to be confirmed following pre-employment checks.

Mr Wright said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Scott to the school.

Kemnay Academy said goodbye to previous head Lizbeth Paul, who joined the school in 2015, at the end of last term.

Incoming Kemnay Academy head teacher taking up baton after previous head’s ‘transformative’ stint at helm

The school said her leadership had been “transformative”, and that she had left Kemnay Academy “a very different place” from when she arrived.

Kemnay Academy showed up impressively in the school league tables, though overcrowding remains a concern. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Kemnay Academy came an impressive eighth in Aberdeenshire in last year’s school league tables, with 41% of leavers achieving five or more Highers.

Mr Scott leaves Elgin Academy sitting fourth among Moray schools in the league tables.

Increasing Kemnay Academy roll a concern

One challenge, however, is the increasing school roll, which remains an issue despite recent upgrades to the school building.

Kemnay Academy is currently the most over capacity school in Aberdeenshire.

With 982 pupils, and a capacity sitting at 730, the school roll is running at 34.5% over its maximum limit.

Aberdeenshire Council said, however, that the stats needed to be considered in context.

Although Kemnay Academy has a published capacity of 730 pupils, the council said it has a working capacity of 980 pupils due to additional non-linked accommodation.

A £14.3million extension – including a new gym, music room, additional support for learning facilities and space for extra classrooms – was opened in 2015.

