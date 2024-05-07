This revamped course will jumpstart your healthcare career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

This revamped course will jumpstart your healthcare career

UHI Moray has added new modules to its successful Integrative Healthcare degree.

In partnership with UHI Moray
an integrative healthcare degree student massages the head of a person who's lying down. UHI Moray's integrative healthcare degree is one of the healthcare courses in UK
Graduates of the degree have had success in various fields including complementary therapies.

There are many healthcare courses in the UK, however UHI Moray’s Integrative Healthcare degree is the only one of its kind in Scotland. This niche and innovative degree offers an abundance of scope, flexibility and opportunities.

Since it was approved and validated in 2017, UHI Moray’s Integrative Healthcare degree has become a success. From an initial 26 students signing up for the degree, that number doubled within a year. Now, the programme attracts more than a hundred students.

With increasing demand and feedback from both students and stakeholders, UHI Moray enhanced the degree to include five new modules:

  • Integrative Healthcare: Professional Practice
  • Clinical Sports Massage
  • Mental Health and Counselling Skills
  • Professional and Therapeutic Relationships
  • Advanced Manual Therapeutic Modalities

The modules will allow students an opportunity to gain a wider range of skills and attributes, therefore enabling them a broader scope of achievement and transferable skills.

They will also arm students with useful, practical and theoretical knowledge and skills to apply in their careers after they graduate.

A good articulation opportunity

Compared with other healthcare courses in the UK, the improved degree provides more study options. It allows individuals at different levels from across the UK and beyond to join.

headshot of Rosemary McCormack, head of curriculum at UHI Moray
Rosemary McCormack is head of curriculum at UHI Moray.

Rosemary McCormack, head of curriculum at UHI Moray, explains: “The BSc (hons) In Integrative Healthcare degree was approved as a UK degree initially, with articulation agreements set in place with the colleges around Scotland. More recently, in 2022, it was approved to be an international degree, which was a fantastic achievement. Entry into the degree is varied, enabling a wide scope of opportunity. Entry can also be into any of the four years, dependent on qualification and experience.”

A degree offering flexibility

She adds: “I wanted it to be a degree that was forward thinking and futuristic. I wanted students to be able to carry on with their lives as per normal while being able to undertake a degree.

“Two years of the degree is fully online. But no one joins our programme and feels they are studying on their own. They’ve got connection. They have interaction with our staff all the time that deliver to them and we’ve got a real specialist staff who are committed.

“Another thing that’s unique about the degree is that it is synchronous and asynchronous, therefore utilising a hybrid approach. In the first two years of the programme, students can be home, wherever that may be. And they then come to us for academic sessions to learn the practical over a two, three-day period and then go back home again, practice it then be online with us.

“So the degree allows people to carry on with their lives, whether they’re a parent or working full-time.

“The degree allows different people with different experiences to join us, either at a young age from leaving school or at a mature age. Or maybe people looking to change direction altogether.”

Successful graduates of UHI Moray’s Integrative Healthcare degree

UHI Moray is proud that its Integrative Healthcare degree gives everyone equal opportunity.

One of its graduates, Belinda McWilliam now works as a manager at The Carnegie Club, running the spa in Skibo Castle to a five-star standard.

Belinda worked as a therapist at the spa while studying for her degree. She then graduated in 2019 then took over as manager in August 2020.

She says: “The degree course gave me confidence in my abilities and the drive to aim for the job that I wanted.

“Having a first-class honours degree in a relevant subject made my application for my job more credible and I believe helped me secure the role.”

Another graduate, Davina Duffy currently works as a complementary therapist at Be Well Therapies.

She shares: “The course was a fantastic learning experience and I feel it has helped me a lot in my business. Particularly the work placements for supportive setting (which was in a GP practice) and palliative care setting as well as the advanced modalities module which I completely connected with and find I want to continue learning more in that wide subject.

The research aspect of my learning was invaluable and I still continue to enjoy researching topics of interest for my career.”

Join the roadshow

graphic with details of UHI Moray's roadshowFind out more about the exciting changes to UHI Moray’s Integrative Healthcare degree by joining its roadshow. You’ll also get a chance to meet with staff and other potential students. You’ll also understand how it compares with other healthcare courses in the UK.

If you need more information on this Integrative Healthcare degree, visit UHI Moray’s website or email Rosemary.mccormack.moray@uhi.ac.uk

