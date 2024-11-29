WATCH: Cauldeen Primary School sing Calypso Carol at The P&J Christmas Concert 2024

Get into the festive spirit with Cauldeen Primary School’s performance of Calypso Carol from the 2024 P&J Christmas Concert.

More than 175 young people from five primary schools wowed the crowds as the Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Thursday’s show was the second in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen the concert came to the Highland capital for the first time last year. Youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

Pupils from Cauldeen, Ardersier, Culbokie, Tarradale and Aviemore primary schools performed on stage, as did a group from Stagecoach Performing Arts. The show was directed by former music teacher Laura Pike.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert proceeds benefit local schools

The concert, which is sponsored by Spar Scotland, is expected to raise thousands for local schools through the Pounds for Primaries initiative.

More than £21,600 was shared among 120 schools in the north and north-east as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

