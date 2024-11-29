WATCH: Stagecoach Performing Arts sing Sleigh Ride at The P&J Christmas Concert 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

WATCH: Stagecoach Performing Arts sing Sleigh Ride at The P&J Christmas Concert 2024

The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness this week. See if you can spot your loved ones in our videos from the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel.

By Georgia Grieve
CR0050705 Stagecoach Performing Arts. The Press and Journal Christmas Carol Concert in Drumossie Hotel, Inverness last night (Thurs). Stagecoach Performing Arts perform their repertoir. 28th November '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0050705 Stagecoach Performing Arts. The Press and Journal Christmas Carol Concert in Drumossie Hotel, Inverness last night (Thurs). Stagecoach Performing Arts perform their repertoir. 28th November '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Get into the festive spirit with Stagecoach Performing Arts performance of Sleigh Ride from the 2024 P&J Christmas Concert.

More than 175 young people from five primary schools wowed the crowds as the Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Thursday’s show was the second in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen the concert came to the Highland capital for the first time last year. Youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

Pupils from Cauldeen, Ardersier, Culbokie, Tarradale and Aviemore primary schools performed on stage, as did a group from Stagecoach Performing Arts. The show was directed by former music teacher Laura Pike.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert proceeds benefit local schools
The concert, which is sponsored by Spar Scotland, is expected to raise thousands for local schools through the Pounds for Primaries initiative.

More than £21,600 was shared among 120 schools in the north and north-east as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

Watch other schools performances from The P&J Christmas Concert 2024:

