Avery Cameron Training – the highland’s newest health & safety training provider.

Avery Cameron Training - ACT, a leading provider of safety training and HSEQ (Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality) advisory services, have opened a brand new training facility in Dingwall.

In partnership with Avery Cameron Training.
Staff outside ACT
Avery Cameron Training opens a bespoke training facility in Dingwall.

This expansion for Avery Cameron Training marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing industry-recognised training closer to businesses and professionals across the Highlands.

With a reputation for high-quality, hands-on training, ACT’s new centre is designed to provide a modern, welcoming, and effective learning environment for individuals and organisations looking to enhance their safety skills.

The new Dingwall facility has been carefully designed to foster a positive and engaging learning experience. Equipped with spacious classrooms, cutting-edge training resources and dedicated practical areas, it offers a professional yet accessible setting where participants can develop real-world safety skills. ACT is committed to ensuring that training is not only informative and compliant with industry standards but also interactive, engaging, and highly practical.

ACT’s new facility in Dingwall.

Who are ACT?

Founded in 2022 by Euan Avery and Chris Cameron, ACT has quickly established itself as a trusted provider of professional safety training across Scotland’s Highlands and Islands. The company is accredited by CITB, PASMA, CABWI, IPAF, Qualsafe, and Site Safety Plus, ensuring that all training meets the highest industry standards.

With a team of experienced trainers, all local to the Ross-Shire area and a commitment to practical, real-world learning, ACT delivers courses that not only meet compliance requirements but also equip participants with the confidence and skills to apply their knowledge effectively in the workplace.

Comprehensive training programmes

Enhance your skills with ACT.

ACT offers an extensive range of industry-accredited courses, ensuring that businesses and individuals can access the training they need to meet safety standards, improve skills and enhance workplace safety. Key training courses available at the Dingwall facility include:

  • Street Works Training – If you’re looking for a Street Works card to enable you to work on public roads or highways, ACT run both initial and refresher courses monthly in Dingwall.
  • Site Safety Plus – As a Site Safety Plus centre, ACT run SMSTS, SSSTS & Health & Safety Awareness courses monthly in Dingwall. These can also be delivered online from the comfort of your own home!
  • PASMA Training – Looking to safely assemble, dismantle, relocate or alter a mobile access tower, ACT have monthly PASMA Towers for Users courses running in Dingwall.
  • IPAF Training – Focused on the safe operation of powered access platforms, ACT have courses for Static Booms (1b), Mobile Verticals (3a) & Mobile Booms (3b), ensuring that participants gain the skills and knowledge required to operate mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) efficiently and safely.
  • Practical Skills Training – Looking to learn how to use equipment such as cutting discs, power tools, fire extinguishers or a CAT & Genny – Check out ACT’s range of practical skills training courses to gain new skills or gain more experience. Using their automated certification system, certificates for these courses can be provided the same day as the training is completed!
  • First Aid Training – As a QualSafe Approved Training Provider – ACT provide a full range of First Aid Training, ensuring your organisation meets the requirements for designated First Aiders
  • Bespoke Training Courses – ACT’s experienced team of training instructors and consultants have experience in the construction, renewable, marine, manufacturing and defence sectors so ACT can develop a bespoke training programme to meet your organisation’s needs.

Keep an eye out new courses being added in the next few weeks!

A new hub for safety training in the Highlands

ACT’s new Dingwall training centre at 5 Inchrory Drive, Dingwall Business Park, IV15 9XH reinforces its mission to provide high-quality, accessible training for businesses and professionals in the region. Whether individuals are looking to upskill, gain essential certification, or enhance workplace safety, this facility is ready to support their development.

With this exciting expansion, ACT continues to play a crucial role in raising safety standards across the Highlands, ensuring that individuals and businesses are equipped with the knowledge and skills to operate safely, efficiently and with confidence.

Find out more information or book a course today. 

