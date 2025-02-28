Reimagining care at International School Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reimagining care at International School Aberdeen

Visit to find out more at school-wide Open Days this March.

International School Aberdeen (ISA), an IB World School has long been known for its exceptional commitment to high-quality education in a nurturing environment with a strong sense of community.

This March interested families are being invited to ISA’s Open Days to explore the school’s world-class facilities, meet dedicated staff, and learn about the broad academic programmes designed to support every child’s growth and success.

Extended care and holiday provision

There’s always something exciting happening at ISA.

Recognising the evolving needs of modern families, ISA is reimagining after school care for all ages, from August 2025. This exciting step means ISA will now offer extended childcare and holiday provision ensuring a seamless and supportive experience for students and parents alike.

  • Preschool (Nursery – age 3-5): Available year-round from 8am to 6pm, with the option of term-time or full-year attendance.
  • Elementary & Grade 6 (Primary School): Extended care extends from 8am to 6pm, complementing the existing school day and extracurricular activities. The programme offered is a ‘home away from home’ experience, including a wide range of sports, clubs and activities, opportunities for indoor & outdoor play, homework support and a community dinner.
  • Holiday Clubs: The existing summer camp, open to the public, for four weeks of the summer holidays is popular and sells out every year. Alongside this ISA will be offering extra care weeks for ISA students during the main school holidays.

This comprehensive care programme highlights ISA’s dedication to fostering a nurturing, safe, and stimulating environment where children can thrive holistically.

Convenient and safe school transport across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Make lifelong friendships at ISA.

Students from Kindergarten (P1) through to Grade 12 (S6), also benefit from a school bus service covering key areas across the city and shire. The bus routes cater to over a quarter of ISA students and come from Stonehaven, Aboyne, Banchory, Dunecht, Westhill, Kingswells, Bridge of Don and Aberdeen City Centre.

A broad and inclusive approach to education

ISA inspires confident, curious, and well-rounded individuals. The school’s philosophy is built upon key principles:

  • A kind and inclusive environment where every student feels valued, seen, and supported
  • A broad, high-quality education with multiple pathways to success
  • Aiming for every student to develop their personal wellbeing and academic abilities so that hat they thrive in, and positively contribute to, each of their communities.
  • Providing a broad, concept-based curriculum that balances academic excellence with creativity, independence, reflection and personal development
  • IGCSE and International Baccalaureate qualifications providing university and college pathways and placements for all graduating students

A thriving hub for learning, creativity, and sports

Beyond the classroom, ISA offers an extensive range of extracurricular activities, with over 50 after school clubs running throughout the year. Students can take part in sports such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, badminton, and softball, as well as music, drama, STEM clubs, and community service initiatives.

ISA’s world-class campus further enhances the student experience, featuring a professional theatre, a 25m swimming pool, astroturf football pitches, tennis courts, a dedicated dance studio and weights room, two state-of-the-art indoor games and gymnastics halls and an indoor climbing wall. These on-site resources ensure that every child has the opportunity during the day and after school to try new activities and explore their passions.

Discover new skills at ISA.

Upcoming March Open Days

If you’re curious to know more about what ISA could offer your child, ISA’s Open Days are the perfect chance to experience its thriving community firsthand.

Prospective families will have the chance to meet the staff and students, explore the campus and find out more about the care that is offered at ISA.

Join us this March to explore how your child could thrive at ISA.

  • Thursday 6th March at 10:00am – Middle School & High School (Age 11 – 18)
  • Friday 7th March at 10:00am Preschool & Elementary School (Age 3 – 11)  

For more details or register today.

