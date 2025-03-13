Explore your possibilities at UHI Moray’s Open Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Explore your possibilities at UHI Moray’s Open Day

Attend the event to make an informed decision about your further studies.

In partnership with UHI Moray
young woman smiles as she sits on a couch with other young students at UHI Moray Open Day
UHI Moray's Open Day is a chance to meet lecturers and know more about the courses on offer.

At the UHI Moray Open Day, get a taste of what student life will be like, learn more about what’s on offer to support students, including help with your application!

UHI Moray is holding an Open Day on Thursday March 27 between 3:30PM and 5:30PM.

At the Open Day, prospective students can meet lecturers and gain more in-depth information about the courses on offer.

They can also receive guidance from the student finance officer around the intricacies of student funding and meet the student guidance team who can help choose that perfect course.

Tours of the UHI Moray campus are also offered to view the facilities, including the library, student services, fitness suite, student refectory as well as the Beechtree Restaurant where hospitality students train.

UHI Moray has expertise in a range of subjects, so whatever your passion or interest, you’ll find a course to suit you.

Whether you’re a school leaver, returning to education or looking for a new challenge, the Open Day provides the ideal opportunity to find out more about the range of full-time, part-time and short courses offered by the institution.

Caroline Redgrift, BSc(Hons) Integrative Healthcare student shares:

“I went to a UHI Moray Open Day out of curiosity and the rest is history! I started on the access course before progressing onto the degree and found the transition easy. I now have knowledge, skills and experience that I didn’t even know existed and it has boosted my overall confidence.”

Tips for a successful Open Day visit

young people casually talk among themselves during UHI Moray Open Day
On Open Day, it helps to dress comfortably, arrive early and have someone to support you.
  • Bring a friend or a family member
    Have someone with you who can provide support and help you remember details later.
  • Dress comfortably
    Wear comfortable shoes and clothing as you may be walking around the campus.
  • Arrive early
    Give yourself plenty of time to find parking and get settled before the event starts.
  • It’s okay to be unsure
    Don’t worry if you don’t know what subject you want to study. Open Days are perfect for helping you to make a decision. Look for the student services team who will be on hand to guide you.
  • Stay open-minded
    Be open to exploring different courses and opportunities you might not have considered before.
  • Be prepared
    Make a list of questions you want to ask to avoid forgetting anything important.
  • Take notes
    Bring a notebook to jot down key information and insights.
  • Enjoy the freebies
    Don’t forget to grab a UHI Moray branded tote bag filled with the college’s prospectus and some handy goodies.
  • Follow up
    After the event, follow up with any additional questions you may have. Reach out to the admissions team or lecturers for more information.

Why join UHI Moray?

UHI Moray students wear protective eye covering as they experiment in a lab
UHI Moray’s strong links with local industry ensures that students learn the skills required by employers.

UHI Moray is one of the partners of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) and it offers various entry routes to degree programmes that cover a wide range of sectors and are taught by industry expert lecturers.

The University of the Highlands and Islands is a unique institution as it provides a pathway for individuals to enter and leave their studies at different points to suit their personal commitments while still gaining a qualification.

UHI Moray also has strong connections to the local community and a strong work-based focus through content, work placements and realistic work environments. The links with local industry which shapes the provision content and delivery ensures that students learn the skills required by employers in the local area and beyond and progress to a successful outcome.

Student Life at UHI Moray

smiling young people put their hands on their hips as they stand in a line
Build your confidence and make lasting connections in UHI Moray’s supportive environment.

Being a student at UHI Moray is about more than just academics. Engage in a variety of activities, from joining sports teams and societies to volunteering at events. The supportive environment helps students build confidence and make lasting connections.

Living in Moray

Relocating to Moray means becoming part of a friendly and welcoming community.

Elgin, the ancient cathedral city, offers excellent sports and social facilities, along with great transport links to Inverness, Aberdeen and beyond. The region boasts stunning natural attractions, including the Moray Firth and the Cairngorms National Park, as well as a rich cultural heritage with historic sites and festivals.

Can’t make the Open Day?

UHI Moray is running other open days on:

Saturday November 8 2025
Thursday January 8 2026
Thursday March 26 2026

For more information about what is on offer, visit the website of UHI Moray, ‘Where Learning Means More’. 

