Explore your possibilities at UHI Moray’s Open Day

At the UHI Moray Open Day, get a taste of what student life will be like, learn more about what’s on offer to support students, including help with your application!

UHI Moray is holding an Open Day on Thursday March 27 between 3:30PM and 5:30PM.

At the Open Day, prospective students can meet lecturers and gain more in-depth information about the courses on offer.

They can also receive guidance from the student finance officer around the intricacies of student funding and meet the student guidance team who can help choose that perfect course.

Tours of the UHI Moray campus are also offered to view the facilities, including the library, student services, fitness suite, student refectory as well as the Beechtree Restaurant where hospitality students train.

UHI Moray has expertise in a range of subjects, so whatever your passion or interest, you’ll find a course to suit you.

Whether you’re a school leaver, returning to education or looking for a new challenge, the Open Day provides the ideal opportunity to find out more about the range of full-time, part-time and short courses offered by the institution.

Caroline Redgrift, BSc(Hons) Integrative Healthcare student shares:

“I went to a UHI Moray Open Day out of curiosity and the rest is history! I started on the access course before progressing onto the degree and found the transition easy. I now have knowledge, skills and experience that I didn’t even know existed and it has boosted my overall confidence.”

Tips for a successful Open Day visit

Bring a friend or a family member

Have someone with you who can provide support and help you remember details later.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing as you may be walking around the campus.

Give yourself plenty of time to find parking and get settled before the event starts.

Don’t worry if you don’t know what subject you want to study. Open Days are perfect for helping you to make a decision. Look for the student services team who will be on hand to guide you.

Be open to exploring different courses and opportunities you might not have considered before.

Make a list of questions you want to ask to avoid forgetting anything important.

Bring a notebook to jot down key information and insights.

Don’t forget to grab a UHI Moray branded tote bag filled with the college’s prospectus and some handy goodies.

After the event, follow up with any additional questions you may have. Reach out to the admissions team or lecturers for more information.

Why join UHI Moray?

UHI Moray is one of the partners of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) and it offers various entry routes to degree programmes that cover a wide range of sectors and are taught by industry expert lecturers.

The University of the Highlands and Islands is a unique institution as it provides a pathway for individuals to enter and leave their studies at different points to suit their personal commitments while still gaining a qualification.

UHI Moray also has strong connections to the local community and a strong work-based focus through content, work placements and realistic work environments. The links with local industry which shapes the provision content and delivery ensures that students learn the skills required by employers in the local area and beyond and progress to a successful outcome.

Student Life at UHI Moray

Being a student at UHI Moray is about more than just academics. Engage in a variety of activities, from joining sports teams and societies to volunteering at events. The supportive environment helps students build confidence and make lasting connections.

Living in Moray

Relocating to Moray means becoming part of a friendly and welcoming community.

Elgin, the ancient cathedral city, offers excellent sports and social facilities, along with great transport links to Inverness, Aberdeen and beyond. The region boasts stunning natural attractions, including the Moray Firth and the Cairngorms National Park, as well as a rich cultural heritage with historic sites and festivals.

Can’t make the Open Day?

UHI Moray is running other open days on:

Saturday November 8 2025

Thursday January 8 2026

Thursday March 26 2026

For more information about what is on offer, visit the website of UHI Moray, ‘Where Learning Means More’.