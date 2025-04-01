Aberdeenshire families left in nursery limbo after ‘bombshell’ Easter announcement

Parents across the north-east say they’ve been blindsided by the council decision to close “vital” rural nurseries but vow to fight back.

Just hours before the Easter holidays began, parents were hit with the news via letter that some nurseries would be closing in the coming months.

The decision by Aberdeenshire Council will affect dozens of families, among them that of former Dons star Andy Considine and his wife Madeleine.

The letter states that because of the closures, children will be placed at their second or third choice nursery in August 2025.

Petitions have already been launched on Change.org in an effort to save Glass Nursery near Huntly, Crossroads Nursery near Crathes, and Ballogie Nursery near Aboyne.

In addition to the three nurseries for which petitions are open, Sandhaven Nursery is also set for closure.

According to the council, 16 is the minimum capacity a setting can operate at, according to regulatory guidelines created by the Care Inspectorate.

The current maximum capacity recorded at any one time for each nursery is as follows:

Ballogie Nursery – 13

Crossroads Nursery – 12

Glass Nursery – 5

Sandhaven Nursery – 10

Each nursery, according to the council, is below 56% of its physical capacity, with Glass Nursery the lowest at just 31%.

A council spokesperson stressed the decisions are not “permanent” and full closures would only be undertaken after consultation with communities.

Many do not, however, believe their nursery would reopen after being mothballed, with youngsters that might attend having already moved to other services.

Rural nurseries to be closed in the coming months

Madeleine Considine, wife of Aberdeen FC legend Andy, thinks the council has gone too fast, too soon.

Their youngest son attends Crossroads Nursery.

The family moved to a new housing development in nearby Crathes eight years ago, with Crossroads being ideal for them due to its smaller class sizes.

Within the next few years, her three children all attended the nursery – with Crathes Primary School the next step.

She told The P&J: “It feels like a completely rash decision made by the council, with no pre warning or anywhere to turn to for advice.

“We now have two weeks of school holidays, where we have no idea what is going to happen.

“We want to make as much noise as possible to save ours and other nurseries that are also at risk.”

She is full of praise the “wonderful” teaching staff, but concerned about how the council will secure spots for all 18 children currently attending Crossroads.

Petitions gain hundreds of names in a matter of hours

A petition looking to provoke a rethink states: “The best place for our rural children is within their local nursery, where they feel safe and nurtured.

“We have a thriving and active community that regularly fundraises to provide nursery trips and supplies.”

The Parents of Glass Nursery group has been vocal in its opposition to the council’s decision, branding it “undemocratic”.

Members argue that the nursery is a fundamental part of the local community and that “when a community loses its nursery and school, it loses its future”.

The decision shocked parents, as Glass Nursery’s attendance was expected to remain steady through the academic year.

Children may face an eight-mile journey to the nearest nursery in Huntly, which is already over capacity by six pupils.

Ballogie Nursery, which takes in children from Finzean, Banchory, and Aboyne, is also to close at the end of summer.

Petitioners describe the nursery as a “vital resource” and warn its closure would have a “profound and far-reaching impact”.

Concerns have been raised about where the children will go.

Issues such as capacity and distance make some possible solutions unfeasible.

Chairman of Birse & Ballogie Community Council, David Williamson, told The P&J the decision was a “bombshell” and “has left parents in a panic”.

He called the timing “inconsiderate” as the council allowed parents to choose Ballogie and have their child attend settling-in sessions just a week prior to the closure announcement.

Abby Nicol, whose son attends Ballogie, says the closure will “discourage families” who want to move to the area.

In just a few days, each petition has gained hundreds of signatures.

Aberdeenshire Council says the closure may not be ‘permanent’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the mothballing/deactivation of an ELC setting can be a shock to parents and carers, as well as the wider community.

“Our decision has been thoroughly considered to ensure the quality and sustainability of services and the most efficient use of public money.”

They added that the plan to mothball the four nurseries was “identified and approved” as a saving during the 2025/26 revenue budget agreed by full council on February 27.

While accepting “budgetary pressures” they added that a decline in birth rates had led to reduced demand for places.

They said all affected families will be able to access alternative ELC options nearby, while the council is working to redeploy staff.

The spokesperson added: “It is important to note that this is not a permanent closure.

“The status of these ELC settings will be reviewed regularly.

“Any decision to permanently close a setting would only be made following full consultation with parents and local communities.”