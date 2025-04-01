Aberdeenshire families left in nursery limbo after ‘bombshell’ Easter announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire families left in nursery limbo after ‘bombshell’ Easter announcement

Glass Nursery near Huntly, Ballogie Nursery near Aboyne and Crossroads Nursery near Durris are earmarked for closure.

By Ross Hempseed
Madeleine Considine, and her husband Andy with their three children, all of whom have attended Crossroads Nursery. Image: Madeleine Considine.
Parents across the north-east say they’ve been blindsided by the council decision to close “vital” rural nurseries but vow to fight back.

Just hours before the Easter holidays began, parents were hit with the news via letter that some nurseries would be closing in the coming months.

The decision by Aberdeenshire Council will affect dozens of families, among them that of former Dons star Andy Considine and his wife Madeleine.

The letter states that because of the closures, children will be placed at their second or third choice nursery in August 2025.

Petitions have already been launched on Change.org in an effort to save Glass Nursery near HuntlyCrossroads Nursery near Crathes, and Ballogie Nursery near Aboyne.

In addition to the three nurseries for which petitions are open, Sandhaven Nursery is also set for closure.

According to the council, 16 is the minimum capacity a setting can operate at, according to regulatory guidelines created by the Care Inspectorate.

The current maximum capacity recorded at any one time for each nursery is as follows:

  • Ballogie Nursery – 13
  • Crossroads Nursery – 12
  • Glass Nursery – 5
  • Sandhaven Nursery – 10

Each nursery, according to the council, is below 56% of its physical capacity, with Glass Nursery the lowest at just 31%.

A council spokesperson stressed the decisions are not “permanent” and full closures would only be undertaken after consultation with communities.

Many do not, however, believe their nursery would reopen after being mothballed, with youngsters that might attend having already moved to other services.

Rural nurseries to be closed in the coming months

Madeleine Considine, wife of Aberdeen FC legend Andy, thinks the council has gone too fast, too soon.

Their youngest son attends Crossroads Nursery.

The family moved to a new housing development in nearby Crathes eight years ago, with Crossroads being ideal for them due to its smaller class sizes.

Within the next few years, her three children all attended the nursery – with Crathes Primary School the next step.

Crossroads Nursery near Crathes. Image: Change.org.

She told The P&J: “It feels like a completely rash decision made by the council, with no pre warning or anywhere to turn to for advice.

“We now have two weeks of school holidays, where we have no idea what is going to happen.

“We want to make as much noise as possible to save ours and other nurseries that are also at risk.”

She is full of praise the “wonderful” teaching staff, but concerned about how the council will secure spots for all 18 children currently attending Crossroads.

Petitions gain hundreds of names in a matter of hours

A petition looking to provoke a rethink states: “The best place for our rural children is within their local nursery, where they feel safe and nurtured.

“We have a thriving and active community that regularly fundraises to provide nursery trips and supplies.”

The Parents of Glass Nursery group has been vocal in its opposition to the council’s decision, branding it “undemocratic”.

Members argue that the nursery is a fundamental part of the local community and that “when a community loses its nursery and school, it loses its future”.

The decision shocked parents, as Glass Nursery’s attendance was expected to remain steady through the academic year.

Children may face an eight-mile journey to the nearest nursery in Huntly, which is already over capacity by six pupils.

Ballogie Nursery, which takes in children from Finzean, Banchory, and Aboyne, is also to close at the end of summer.

Petitioners describe the nursery as a “vital resource” and warn its closure would have a “profound and far-reaching impact”.

Concerns have been raised about where the children will go.

Issues such as capacity and distance make some possible solutions unfeasible.

Children play at Ballogie Nursery near Aboyne. Image: Ballogie Estate.

Chairman of Birse & Ballogie Community Council, David Williamson, told The P&J the decision was a “bombshell” and “has left parents in a panic”.

He called the timing “inconsiderate” as the council allowed parents to choose Ballogie and have their child attend settling-in sessions just a week prior to the closure announcement.

Abby Nicol, whose son attends Ballogie, says the closure will “discourage families” who want to move to the area.

In just a few days, each petition has gained hundreds of signatures.

Aberdeenshire Council says the closure may not be ‘permanent’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the mothballing/deactivation of an ELC setting can be a shock to parents and carers, as well as the wider community.

“Our decision has been thoroughly considered to ensure the quality and sustainability of services and the most efficient use of public money.”

They added that the plan to mothball the four nurseries was “identified and approved” as a saving during the 2025/26 revenue budget agreed by full council on February 27.

Children at the three nurseries will be forced to move elsewhere for the fall term 2025. Image: Ballogie Estate.

While accepting “budgetary pressures” they added that a decline in birth rates had led to reduced demand for places.

They said all affected families will be able to access alternative ELC options nearby, while the council is working to redeploy staff.

The spokesperson added: “It is important to note that this is not a permanent closure.

“The status of these ELC settings will be reviewed regularly.

“Any decision to permanently close a setting would only be made following full consultation with parents and local communities.”

