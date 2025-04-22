Robert Gordon College after-school club report raises concerns over ‘inexperienced’ staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education

Robert Gordon College after-school club report raises concerns over ‘inexperienced’ staff

Inspectors rated the club "weak" after uncovering the staffing issues.

By Ross Hempseed
Robert Gordon's College. Image: Amanda Gordon.
Robert Gordon's College. Image: Amanda Gordon.

A care report has criticised Robert Gordon’s College after inspectors found after-school club staff were “unqualified and inexperienced”.

The Aberdeen private school’s after-school club was subject to a recent inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors visited the school in February, during the club’s 3-6pm operating hours over three days.

In their report released this week they found well-being and staffing to be “weak”.

The after-school club is located within the school on Schoolhill. Image: Amanda Gordon.

The head of Robert Gordon’s College, Robin Macpherson, said he had yet to receive a single complaint about the service since joining the school.

But inspectors believe there is room for improvement.

According to their report, many of the staff at the club were new to their roles—and even to childcare itself.

Inspectors said staff development was ineffective, with gaps that led to inconsistent care for individual pupils.

The report stated: “There was a high number of unqualified and inexperienced staff.

“This meant there was not always knowledgeable, skilled staff to ensure high-quality care.

“Many staff were not familiar with how to engage with children during their play in a meaningful way.

“This resulted in some staff being unsure of what to do.”

High staff turnover also an issue at after-school club

During the inspection, it was also revealed that recruitment processes were lacking and, in most cases, no references for new staff had been provided.

Inspectors said this led to roles being filled by individuals who lacked the necessary skills or who were unsuitable.

High levels of staff turnover had created distance between staff and pupils, the report noted.

Inspectors said: “Children were not supported by staff who knew them well.

“Some staff did not know children’s names, and children were not always familiar with the names of staff.

“This did not promote children to feel valued, safe and respected.”

Some parents told inspectors their relationships with staff were “good, but passive”.

A lack of personalised plans was also highlighted as a weakness, with inspectors noting “staff did not have the knowledge to respond quickly and sensitively to the needs in a child’s life”.

While children had the freedom to choose how to spend their time at the club, inspectors said they could be “further challenged”.

What improvements have inspectors suggested?

Outlined in the care report are several requirements Robert Gordon’s College could adopt to improve the after-school club.

Inspectors say all children should have a personalised plan that is regularly reviewed with families.

Staff should support and extend children’s learning and development, encouraging them to use their curiosity and be challenged.

To address weaknesses in the staff team, inspectors recommended that recruitment follow safe and best practice guidelines.

They said all staff should have the required knowledge, skills and experience to carry out their roles.

Robin MacPherson, the head teacher at RGC online school. RGC offers access to higher education courses online.
Robin Macpherson is Head of Robert Gordon’s College. Image: Supplied.

Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College, said: “We take the Care Inspectorate’s feedback seriously and are currently reviewing the findings of the latest report for our Out of Hours Care Service.

“The immediate requirements that were highlighted to the school in February have already been addressed.

“We are committed to meeting the other recommendations outlined in the Care Inspectorate report.

“The Out of Hours Care Service is a favourite among our pupils and parents, and in my time as head of college I have never received a complaint about this service.”

Conversation