Dozens of teaching roles advertised across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire including seven at one school

Schools across the north-east are seeking new staff, with dozens of roles currently advertised.

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council are on the hunt for teachers across a broad spectrum of specialties.

These include subjects such as music, maths, English, home economics and modern languages.

In addition to classroom teachers, both councils need supply teachers, guidance teachers, and even one headteacher – at Mintlaw Academy.

Jobs are advertised on myjobscotland.gov.uk, with 18 in Aberdeen and 27 in Aberdeenshire.

Here is a list of vacancies by school at the time of writing.

Aberdeen

Lochside Academy – 1

Dyce Academy – 1

St Machar Academy – 2

Oldmachar Academy – 2

Bridge of Don Academy – 1

Cults Academy – 2

Northfield Academy – 4

Hazlehead Academy – 1

Sunnybank Primary – 2

Kaimhill Primary – 1

Seaton Primary – 1

Orchard Brae Primary – 1

Aberdeenshire

Ellon Academy – 1

Peterhead Academy – 2

Mearns Academy – 2

Fraserburgh Academy – 2

Kemnay Academy – 3

Mintlaw Academy – 1

Westhill Academy – 1

Banchory Academy – 7

Banff Academy – 1

Alford Academy – 2

Mackie Academy – 1

Anna Ritchie School – 1

Gordon Primary – 1

The Gordon Schools – 2

Teacher shortages are not specific to the north-east, with hundreds of teachers needed to fill in the gaps across the country.

In Aberdeenshire, teachers in subjects such as maths, English and home economics are urgently needed, and the council says recruitment is a “challenge”.

One of the schools in most need of teachers is Banchory Academy, which has seven job listings.

These include two English teachers, a maths teacher, a physics teacher, a modern languages teacher, a home economics teacher, and a physical education teacher.

Teacher recruitment ongoing across the north-east

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Recruitment of teachers continues to be a challenge both in Aberdeenshire and nationwide.

“We are doing our utmost to meet the challenge through a generous relocation incentive scheme to potential teachers and running a nationally acclaimed teacher probationer programme.

“Aberdeenshire offers a fantastic work-life balance and, most importantly, opportunities to educate and inspire our children and young people.”

Aberdeen City Council said ongoing recruitment for teachers was “usual” for this time of year.

A spokesperson said: “The vacancies currently being recruited for are indicative of staff looking to make a move over summer, which is usual at this time of year.”