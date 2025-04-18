Dozens of teaching roles advertised across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire including seven at one school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of teaching roles advertised across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire including seven at one school

45 teachers in subjects such as computing, maths, English and home economics are needed across the north-east.

By Ross Hempseed
Northfield Academy
Northfield Academy is looking for four teachers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Schools across the north-east are seeking new staff, with dozens of roles currently advertised.

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council are on the hunt for teachers across a broad spectrum of specialties.

These include subjects such as music, maths, English, home economics and modern languages.

In addition to classroom teachers, both councils need supply teachers, guidance teachers, and even one headteacher – at Mintlaw Academy.

Jobs are advertised on myjobscotland.gov.uk, with 18 in Aberdeen and 27 in Aberdeenshire.

Here is a list of vacancies by school at the time of writing.

Aberdeen

  • Lochside Academy – 1
  • Dyce Academy – 1
  • St Machar Academy – 2
  • Oldmachar Academy – 2
  • Bridge of Don Academy – 1
  • Cults Academy – 2
  • Northfield Academy – 4
  • Hazlehead Academy – 1
  • Sunnybank Primary – 2
  • Kaimhill Primary – 1
  • Seaton Primary – 1
  • Orchard Brae Primary – 1

Aberdeenshire

  • Ellon Academy – 1
  • Peterhead Academy – 2
  • Mearns Academy – 2
  • Fraserburgh Academy – 2
  • Kemnay Academy – 3
  • Mintlaw Academy – 1
  • Westhill Academy – 1
  • Banchory Academy – 7
  • Banff Academy – 1
  • Alford Academy – 2
  • Mackie Academy – 1
  • Anna Ritchie School – 1
  • Gordon Primary – 1
  • The Gordon Schools – 2

Teacher shortages are not specific to the north-east, with hundreds of teachers needed to fill in the gaps across the country.

In Aberdeenshire, teachers in subjects such as maths, English and home economics are urgently needed, and the council says recruitment is a “challenge”.

Banchory Academy is on the hunt for seven teachers. Image: Supplied.

One of the schools in most need of teachers is Banchory Academy, which has seven job listings.

These include two English teachers, a maths teacher, a physics teacher, a modern languages teacher, a home economics teacher, and a physical education teacher.

Teacher recruitment ongoing across the north-east

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Recruitment of teachers continues to be a challenge both in Aberdeenshire and nationwide.

“We are doing our utmost to meet the challenge through a generous relocation incentive scheme to potential teachers and running a nationally acclaimed teacher probationer programme.

“Aberdeenshire offers a fantastic work-life balance and, most importantly, opportunities to educate and inspire our children and young people.”

Kemnay Academy is looking for teachers in computing, English and music. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council said ongoing recruitment for teachers was “usual” for this time of year.

A spokesperson said: “The vacancies currently being recruited for are indicative of staff looking to make a move over summer, which is usual at this time of year.”

