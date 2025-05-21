Retiring teacher Mrs Fulton will be ‘truly missed’ after 45 YEARS at Banff Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retiring teacher Mrs Fulton will be ‘truly missed’ after 45 YEARS at Banff Academy

Evelyn Fulton has been a cornerstone of the school for her entire career, as part of the English, geography and ASN staff.

Evelyn Fulton has just retired from Banff Academy after 45 years at the same school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Sarah Bruce

When Evelyn Fulton got the chance of a few weeks of teaching work at Banff Academy in 1980, she hoped she would make a good impression.

To say it went well was an understatement: Mrs Fulton has just retired after 45 years at Banff, helping thousands of pupils achieve their potential.

Colleagues and pupils describe her as “the beating heart of the school”, and queued up to talk about her “unwavering kindness and quiet strength”.

Now, as Evelyn makes plans to be a motorhoming “lady who lunches”, she reflects on four and a half decades – an entire career – at Banff Academy.

Evelyn Fulton: A life in the classroom

1980 was a big year for Evelyn: as well as starting her career, she married welder Alex.

In the June, she got the chance to join Banff Academy’s geography department on a temporary basis.

By August – 18/8/80, to be precise – she became Mrs Fulton, English teacher at Banff Academy (she was qualified in both subjects).

Evelyn as a new graduate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Over the next few decades, she spent most of her time teaching English.

Evelyn, 66, said: “I was always very happy at Banff, I must admit.

“I was never one looking for promotion – I preferred the contact with children in the classroom.”

She is probably best known as an English teacher – but for the past decade Evelyn has changed her focus.

Ten years ago, she moved to working with children with complex needs – and then two years ago, she was headhunted for a new support hub.

So which part of the job gave her most satisfaction?

She said: “I’m equally proud of them all.

“I’ve always worked hard and done my best for people regardless of ability.”

What do they say about Mrs Fulton?

Evelyn saw six head teachers during her career, and probably hundreds of colleagues, never mind thousands of kids.

Evelyn’s English department colleagues described her as “the beating heart of the school”.

A close colleague said: “I’ve never worked with anyone who is so universally loved by pupils and staff at all levels.”

Evelyn with just some of her cards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Additional Support for Learning (ASL) department put together a big binder with comments from pupils and teachers.

Head teacher Alan Horberry said: “Evelyn’s unwavering dedication, kindness, and quiet strength have shaped generations of students and inspired every colleague lucky enough to work beside her.

“After 45 years of teaching English and ASN with heart and grace, she leaves behind a legacy of compassion, wisdom, and deep respect from all who know her.

“She will be truly missed and forever remembered.”

Evelyn also got a “beautiful glass” plaque, which will have “pride of place” at home.

Evelyn’s plaque. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But what does Banff Academy’s Evelyn Fulton think of all the plaudits?

She said: “I do my job and I just do the best I can.

“Patience has always been one of my virtues. I’ve always looked for the best in everybody.

“I’ll miss the place – it has been an important part of my life.”

Life after Banff Academy

The Fultons live in Buckie – in the same house for “30-odd years”, and brought up daughters Elaine and Claire there.

But what will Evelyn do with her time now?

“There will be no alarm clocks for a while – in school you’re ruled by clocks and bells.”

She is looking forward to spending more time with her grandsons Louis, 10, and seven-year-old Charlie.

Evelyn Fulton is excited to retire after her 45 years of service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Alex retired last year and the Fultons also have travel plans.

Evelyn added: “We have a motorhome, but we haven’t been out of Scotland in it yet – we might be a bit braver now.

“Apart from that, I have so many former colleagues I’m going to meet up with, I think I’m going to become a lady who lunches.”

