Retiring teacher Mrs Fulton will be ‘truly missed’ after 45 YEARS at Banff Academy

When Evelyn Fulton got the chance of a few weeks of teaching work at Banff Academy in 1980, she hoped she would make a good impression.

To say it went well was an understatement: Mrs Fulton has just retired after 45 years at Banff, helping thousands of pupils achieve their potential.

Colleagues and pupils describe her as “the beating heart of the school”, and queued up to talk about her “unwavering kindness and quiet strength”.

Now, as Evelyn makes plans to be a motorhoming “lady who lunches”, she reflects on four and a half decades – an entire career – at Banff Academy.

Evelyn Fulton: A life in the classroom

1980 was a big year for Evelyn: as well as starting her career, she married welder Alex.

In the June, she got the chance to join Banff Academy’s geography department on a temporary basis.

By August – 18/8/80, to be precise – she became Mrs Fulton, English teacher at Banff Academy (she was qualified in both subjects).

Over the next few decades, she spent most of her time teaching English.

Evelyn, 66, said: “I was always very happy at Banff, I must admit.

“I was never one looking for promotion – I preferred the contact with children in the classroom.”

She is probably best known as an English teacher – but for the past decade Evelyn has changed her focus.

Ten years ago, she moved to working with children with complex needs – and then two years ago, she was headhunted for a new support hub.

So which part of the job gave her most satisfaction?

She said: “I’m equally proud of them all.

“I’ve always worked hard and done my best for people regardless of ability.”

What do they say about Mrs Fulton?

Evelyn saw six head teachers during her career, and probably hundreds of colleagues, never mind thousands of kids.

Evelyn’s English department colleagues described her as “the beating heart of the school”.

A close colleague said: “I’ve never worked with anyone who is so universally loved by pupils and staff at all levels.”

The Additional Support for Learning (ASL) department put together a big binder with comments from pupils and teachers.

Head teacher Alan Horberry said: “Evelyn’s unwavering dedication, kindness, and quiet strength have shaped generations of students and inspired every colleague lucky enough to work beside her.

“After 45 years of teaching English and ASN with heart and grace, she leaves behind a legacy of compassion, wisdom, and deep respect from all who know her.

“She will be truly missed and forever remembered.”

Evelyn also got a “beautiful glass” plaque, which will have “pride of place” at home.

But what does Banff Academy’s Evelyn Fulton think of all the plaudits?

She said: “I do my job and I just do the best I can.

“Patience has always been one of my virtues. I’ve always looked for the best in everybody.

“I’ll miss the place – it has been an important part of my life.”

Life after Banff Academy

The Fultons live in Buckie – in the same house for “30-odd years”, and brought up daughters Elaine and Claire there.

But what will Evelyn do with her time now?

“There will be no alarm clocks for a while – in school you’re ruled by clocks and bells.”

She is looking forward to spending more time with her grandsons Louis, 10, and seven-year-old Charlie.

Alex retired last year and the Fultons also have travel plans.

Evelyn added: “We have a motorhome, but we haven’t been out of Scotland in it yet – we might be a bit braver now.

“Apart from that, I have so many former colleagues I’m going to meet up with, I think I’m going to become a lady who lunches.”

