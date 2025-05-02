Peterculter Playgroup to close after 60 years due to ‘unsustainable’ losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterculter Playgroup to close after 60 years due to ‘unsustainable’ losses

Manager Amanda Morrison told The P&J she will taking the "most amazing memories" away with her.

By Ross Hempseed
The Peterculter Playgroup operates out of Culter Village Hall. Image: Google Maps.
A playgroup that has operated for nearly six decades is set to close in Peterculter as it is no longer “sustainable”.

The Peterculter Playgroup is located in the Culter Village Hall on North Deeside Road and offers a great start to children aged two to five.

It has been running in some form since the 1960s and in that time thousands of children have been looked after by the dedicated team.

A statement issued by manager Amanda Morrison, however, has confirmed the playgroup’s closure on July 4.

Ms Morrison said the current playgroup model is “unsustainable” and “creating losses every month”.

She added: “We can no longer afford to run the playgroup successfully.”

‘Extremely sad that the playgroup has to close’

A vote to close the playgroup occurred at a meeting in April after after efforts to find alternative and sustainable means of running it proved unsuccessful.

The team are now determined to make the last term of Peterculter Playgroup “very special”.

Ms Morrison later spoke to The Press and Journal and paid tribute to her staff.

She said: “I want to say a big thank you to the previous and wonderful practitioners, Sheila, Jane, Sheena and Karen, for their incredibly hard work in keeping the playgroup running for many years and for a wonderful handover to myself.

“It has been wonderful running the playgroup with many lovely children and parents.

“Also, I want to say a massive thank you to all the parent council for their fundraising help over the past year in an attempt to keep the playgroup open.

“And of course I cannot forget the current staff for their tremendous support and contributions to the children.

“We are extremely sad that the playgroup has to close, but will all have the most amazing memories.”

