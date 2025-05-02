Peterculter Playgroup to close after 60 years due to ‘unsustainable’ losses

A playgroup that has operated for nearly six decades is set to close in Peterculter as it is no longer “sustainable”.

The Peterculter Playgroup is located in the Culter Village Hall on North Deeside Road and offers a great start to children aged two to five.

It has been running in some form since the 1960s and in that time thousands of children have been looked after by the dedicated team.

A statement issued by manager Amanda Morrison, however, has confirmed the playgroup’s closure on July 4.

Ms Morrison said the current playgroup model is “unsustainable” and “creating losses every month”.

She added: “We can no longer afford to run the playgroup successfully.”

‘Extremely sad that the playgroup has to close’

A vote to close the playgroup occurred at a meeting in April after after efforts to find alternative and sustainable means of running it proved unsuccessful.

The team are now determined to make the last term of Peterculter Playgroup “very special”.

Ms Morrison later spoke to The Press and Journal and paid tribute to her staff.

She said: “I want to say a big thank you to the previous and wonderful practitioners, Sheila, Jane, Sheena and Karen, for their incredibly hard work in keeping the playgroup running for many years and for a wonderful handover to myself.

“It has been wonderful running the playgroup with many lovely children and parents.

“Also, I want to say a massive thank you to all the parent council for their fundraising help over the past year in an attempt to keep the playgroup open.

“And of course I cannot forget the current staff for their tremendous support and contributions to the children.

“We are extremely sad that the playgroup has to close, but will all have the most amazing memories.”