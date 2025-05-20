Education Last Class 2025: Pictures of P7 leavers in Aberdeen It's nearly time for Aberdeen's P7s to head for secondary school. Does your local school feature in the Aberdeen Last Class of 2025? Image: DC Design Team By Sarah Bruce May 20 2025, 5:00 pm May 20 2025, 5:00 pm Share Last Class 2025: Pictures of P7 leavers in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6753673/last-class-2025-aberdeen-p7/ Copy Link 0 comment The sun is shining (well, it was when I wrote this) and summer is coming – so it must be time for Last Class. Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeen who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey. Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects. Check out the pictures below to see if your city school has been featured. Last Class 2025 in Aberdeen: Skene Square Primary School, P7C. St Peters Primary School, P7. Skene Square Primary School, P7G. Scotstown Primary School, P7. Seaton Primary School, P7. Newmachar Primary School, P7. Middleton Park Primary School, P7. Kittybrewster Primary School, P7E. Kittybrewster Primary School, P7T. Forehill Primary School, P7. Greenbrae Primary School P7B. Greenbrae Primary School P7A. Hanover Street Primary School P7 Kaimhill Primary School P7RS Kaimhill Primary School P7EK. Cults Primary School P7S. Dyce Primary School P7C Cults Primary School P6-7. Cults Primary School P7M Cults Primary School P7D Danestone Primary School P7. Dyce Primary School P7A Dyce Primary School P7B Braehead Primary School P7S. Bramble Brae Primary School, P7. Brimmond Primary School, P7R. Braehead P7M Brimmond Primary School P7M Riverbank School, P7 Sunnybank School, P7W. Sunnybank School, P7H. St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7MG. St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7C. Milltimber School, P7S. Milltimber School, P7J. Mile End Primary School, P7. Manor Park Primary School, P7. Loirston Primary School, P7WB. Loirston Primary School, P7B. Kirkhill Primary School, P7. Kingswells Primary School, P7NG. Kingswells Primary School, P7HM. Holy Family RC School, P7. Heathryburn School, P7 and P6-7. Glashieburn School, P7. Gilcomstoun School, P7K. Gilcomstoun School, P7J. Gilcomstoun School, P7G. Ferryhill Primary School, P7L. Ferryhill Primary School, P7 M-W. Culter School, P7M. Culter School, P7F. Abbotswell School, P6-7M. Abbotswell School, P6-7W. Airyhall Primary School, P7R. Airyhall Primary School, P7T. Broomhill School, P7 R21. Broomhill School, P7-6 R22. Cornhill Primary School, P7 Rm17. Cornhill Primary School, P7 Rm18. Countesswells School, P7. If you enjoyed browsing the Last Class 2025 Aberdeen photos, you might also like to read: How a Dyce mum told her daughters she had cancer School league tables 2025: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools rank
