Last Class 2025: Pictures of P7 leavers in Aberdeen

It's nearly time for Aberdeen's P7s to head for secondary school.

Two class photos lying flat on a wooden surface with a Last class logo in the shape of a school badge above them. Colour pic.
Does your local school feature in the Aberdeen Last Class of 2025? Image: DC Design Team
By Sarah Bruce

The sun is shining (well, it was when I wrote this) and summer is coming – so it must be time for Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeen who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects.

Check out the pictures below to see if your city school has been featured.

Last Class 2025 in Aberdeen:

Skene Square Primary School, P7C.
St Peters Primary School, P7.
Skene Square Primary School, P7G.
Scotstown Primary School, P7.
Seaton Primary School, P7.
Newmachar Primary School, P7.
Middleton Park Primary School, P7.
Kittybrewster Primary School, P7E.
Kittybrewster Primary School, P7T.
Forehill Primary School, P7.
Greenbrae Primary School P7B.
Greenbrae Primary School P7A.
Hanover Street Primary School P7
Kaimhill Primary School P7RS
Kaimhill Primary School P7EK.
Cults Primary School P7S.
Dyce Primary School P7C
Cults Primary School P6-7.
Cults Primary School P7M
Cults Primary School P7D
Danestone Primary School P7.
Dyce Primary School P7A
Dyce Primary School P7B
Braehead Primary School P7S.
Bramble Brae Primary School, P7.
Brimmond Primary School, P7R.
Braehead P7M
Three rows of pupils in royal blue tops in a school.
Brimmond Primary School P7M
A group of pupils standing on grass with trees behind them.
Riverbank School, P7
Three rows of pupils standing and sitting on benches in a playground with trees and houses behind them, in various colours of school tops.
Sunnybank School, P7W.
Four rows of pupils in a school hall or gym, mainly in pale pink or yellow tops.
Sunnybank School, P7H.
Three rows of pupils sitting or standing in various colours of uniform with wooden panelling and a cross on a white wall in the background.
St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7MG.
Three rows of pupils sitting or standing in various colours of uniform with wooden panelling in the background.
St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7C.
Three rows of pupils on benches outside in various colours of school tops.
Milltimber School, P7S.
Three rows of pupils on benches outside in various colours of school tops.
Milltimber School, P7J.
Four rows of pupils in black tops in a games hall.
Mile End Primary School, P7.
Three rows of pupils in the playground in light blue hoodies.
Manor Park Primary School, P7.
Three rows of pupils in the playground in blue sweatshirts.
Loirston Primary School, P7WB.
Three rows of pupils in the playground in blue sweatshirts.
Loirston Primary School, P7B.
A group of pupils in the school playground facing the camera.
Kirkhill Primary School, P7.
Three rows of school pupils in red sweatshirts.
Kingswells Primary School, P7NG.
Three rows of school pupils in red sweatshirts.
Kingswells Primary School, P7HM.
Holy Family RC School, P7.
Heathryburn School, P7 and P6-7.
Glashieburn School, P7.
Gilcomstoun School, P7K.
Gilcomstoun School, P7J.
Gilcomstoun School, P7G.
Ferryhill Primary School, P7L.
Ferryhill Primary School, P7 M-W.
Culter School, P7M.
Culter School, P7F.

 

Abbotswell School, P6-7M.
Abbotswell School, P6-7W.
Airyhall Primary School, P7R.
Airyhall Primary School, P7T.
Broomhill School, P7 R21.
Broomhill School, P7-6 R22.
Cornhill Primary School, P7 Rm17.
Cornhill Primary School, P7 Rm18.
Countesswells School, P7.

