Last Class 2025: Pictures of Aberdeenshire’s P7 leavers

Aberdeenshire's P7s are ready for secondary school.

Two school photos slightly overlapping each other with the P&J Last Class logo above them
Is your Aberdeenshire school in our Last Class gallery? Image: DCT Design Team
By Sarah Bruce

Summer is coming (sort of) and it’s very nearly the holidays – so it must be time for Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeenshire who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects.

Check out the pictures below to see if your Aberdeenshire school has been featured.

Last Class 2025 in Aberdeenshire:

Portsoy Primary School, P7.
Stuartfield Primary School, P7.
Rayne North School, P7.
Port Elphinstone School, P7.
Tarland School, P7.
Westhill Primary School, P7.
Uryside School, P7.
Udny Green School, P7.
Tyrie School, P7.
Towie School, P7.
Tough Primary School, P7.
Torphins Primary School, P7.
Kellands School, P7GS.
Kellands School, P7D.
Kellands School, P7H.
Meldrum School, P7A.
Elrick Primary School, P7B.
Elrick Primary School, P7A.
Ballater Primary School, P7.
Strichen School, P7.
St Fergus Primary School, P7.
St Cyrus School, P7.
Skene School, P7.
Rosehearty School, P7.
Rhynie Primary School, P7.
Rathen Primary School, P7.
Premnay School, P7.
Portlethen Primary School, P7C.
Portlethen Primary School, P 6-7.
Port Erroll School, P6-7.
Peterhead Central Primary School, P7.
Macduff Primary School, P7.
Maud School, P7.
Meethill Primary School, P7.
Meiklemill Primary School, P7.
Meldrum School, P6-7.
Meldrum School, P7B.
Methlick Primary School, P7.
Midmill School, P7.
Mill O’Forest Primary School, P7.
Mintlaw Primary, P7.
Monquhitter Primary, P7.
New Deer School, P7.
New Pitsligo and St Johns Primary School , P7.
Newburgh Mathers School, P7.
Newtonhill Primary, P6-7.
Newtonhill Primary, P7.
Old Rayne Primary School, P7.
Ordiquhill School, P7.
Oyne School, P7.
Insch Primary School, P7.
Inverallochy School, P7.
Johnshaven School, P7.
Keig School, P7.
Keithhall Primary, P7.
Kennethmont School, P7.
Kininmonth School, P7.
Lairhillock School, P7.
Laurencekirk Primary, P7A.
Logie Coldstone School, P7.
Logie Durno School, P7.
Longside School, P7.
Lumsden Primary School, P7.
Luthermuir Primary School, P7.
Ellon Primary, P7.
Fetterangus Primary School, P7.
Finzean School, P7.
Fishermoss School, P7.
Fordyce Primary School, P7.
Forgue School, P7.
Foveran School, P7.
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P7G.
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P7M.
Gordon Primary School, P7A.
Gordon Primary School, P7B.
Hillside School, P6-7.
Hillside School, P7EL.
Hillside School, P7W.
Cairney School, P7.
Crombie School, P7C.
Crimond School, P7.
Cluny School, P7.
Catterline School, P7.
Durris School, P7.
Dunnottar School, P7.
Dunecht School, P7.
Drumoak Primary School, P7.
Drumblade School, P7.
Daviot School, P7.
Dales Park School, P7.
Cultercullen School, P7.
Crudie School, P7.
Crombie School, P7CH.
Aberchirder School, P7.
Aboyne Primary School, P7.
Alehousewells Primary School, P7.
Alford Primary School, P7.
Arduthie School, P7B.
Arduthie School, P7CD.
Arnage School, P7.
Auchterellon Primary School, P7B.
Auchterellon Primary School, P7W.
Eight P7 Auchterless pupils in school hoodies of different colours
Auchterless School, P7.
Burnhaven Primary School, P7.
Buchanhaven School, P7B.
Buchanhaven School, P7A.
The Bracoden Primary School P7.
Bervie Primary, P7.
Barthol Chapel School, Senior.
Banff Primary School, P7A and P6-7.
Banchory-Devenick School, P7.
Banchory Primary School, P7S.
Banchory Primary School, P7D.
Banchory Primary School, P7.
Banchory Primary School, P6-7.
Balmedie Primary, P7M.
Balmedie Primary, P7C.

