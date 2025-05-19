ISA Nursery joins Aberdeen City Council funded hours scheme with enhanced “Encore!” programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Education

ISA Nursery joins Aberdeen City Council funded hours scheme with enhanced “Encore!” programme

Move boosts options for preschool provision.

Presented by International School Aberdeen
Teacher interacting with children at nursery.
Independent School Aberdeen will be offering more than a thousand hours of funded care from August.

The International School Aberdeen (ISA) has unveiled details about its nursery joining the Aberdeen City Council’s funded hours scheme, set to begin in August 2025. This initiative is a key component of “ISA Nursery Encore!”, an expansion of the school’s preschool provision under its wider “Encore!” extended hours programme.

Outstanding Facilities

The ISA Nursery is situated in a modern, purpose-built area of the school campus near Cults with full access to wider school facilities. Children benefit from direct access to a large, enclosed outdoor play area, promoting active learning and exploration, and a bright indoor space where creativity and imagination are nurtured through child-led activities. Staff play a crucial role in this, skilfully guiding children to learn through play and enabling them to explore and develop.

The quality of the nursery is reflected in parental feedback. One parent commented, “The staff are all friendly and personable. They truly care about the children and it shows. They are wonderful at keeping parents informed of what is going on in preschool. The facility is outstanding, especially the garden. My child truly loves going to school at ISA preschool“.

Fully Funded Provision

Child playing outside.
Fun is an essential part of the learning process at ISA.

From August 2025, ISA will partner with Aberdeen City Council to offer 1,140 hours of Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) funded provision for children aged three to five. These funded hours are available during term time, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 2:10pm, and will include lunch for the children.

Flexible options

ISA will offer families three distinct programme tiers to cater to varying needs:

  1. ISA Nursery: Operating from 8am to 2:10pm, Monday to Friday during term-time, this option is fully covered by the ELC funded hours.
  2. ISA Nursery Encore!: This tier extends care from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, during term-time. It is partially funded through the ELC hours, with additional costs for the extended afternoon care.
  3. ISA Preschool Encore+: Offering care from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, all year round (including holiday periods), this option is also partially funded during term time through ELC hours.

The school emphasises that it will retain its flexibility with three, four, and five-day attendance options available for families.

Andrea Taylor, head of preschool at ISA, commented on the new developments: “At ISA, we understand that every family’s schedule is different. Our Encore! programme is giving families flexibility while allowing children to continue to learn and have fun in a familiar, supportive environment.”

This expanded offering aims to provide an enriching, nurturing, and creative environment for ISA’s youngest learners, giving parents flexible and affordable high-quality early years education and care.

Further Information

The team at ISA are happy to arrange visits for any interested families. To arrange a visit or for further details on fees for “Encore!” and “Encore+” options, families are encouraged to contact the ISA admissions office at admissions@isa.aberdeen.sch.uk.

Further information can also be found on the International School Aberdeen’s website.

Conversation