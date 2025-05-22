Education Prom photos: Nairn Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Senior pupils at Nairn Academy are the stars of our first prom gallery of the year as they celebrate at the Muthu Newton Hotel. Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy By Sarah Bruce May 22 2025, 5:00 pm May 22 2025, 5:00 pm Share Prom photos: Nairn Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6761729/nairn-academy-school-prom-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment The Class of 2025 at Nairn Academy has officially partied together for the final time at their glitzy prom. Senior pupils were smartly dressed as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Muthu Newton Hotel in Nairn. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Here the school has shared pictures with us of the party night… Nairn Academy leavers’ ball 2025 The sun was shining for the school prom. Image: Nairn Academy A group shot from the big night. Image: Nairn Academy A special guest at the prom. Image: Nairn Academy The pupils enjoyed a wonderful evening. Image: Nairn Academy Ready to party at the prom. Image: Nairn Academy It was less sunny inside at Nairn Academy prom. Image: Nairn Academy Nairn promgoers got a sunny night for it. Image: Nairn Academy Partygoers had a ball. Image: Nairn Academy It was an evening to remember for the school leavers. Image: Nairn Academy It was an evening of celebration. Image: Nairn Academy Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy It was a special evening for all the pupils. Image: Nairn Academy The Nairn Academy ball at the Muthu Newton Hotel is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series. Over the next few weeks, we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across the north east and beyond. If you enjoyed this story, then maybe you’d like these: Owners of £1m Nairn guest house sell business in wake of family tragedy Highlights from the 2025 Nairn Food Festival
Conversation