Prom photos: Nairn Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

The Class of 2025 at Nairn Academy has officially partied together for the final time at their glitzy prom.

Senior pupils were smartly dressed as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Muthu Newton Hotel in Nairn.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Here the school has shared pictures with us of the party night…

Nairn Academy leavers’ ball 2025

The Nairn Academy ball at the Muthu Newton Hotel is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series.

Over the next few weeks, we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across the north east and beyond.

If you enjoyed this story, then maybe you’d like these:

Owners of £1m Nairn guest house sell business in wake of family tragedy

Highlights from the 2025 Nairn Food Festival