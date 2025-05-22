Prom photos: Nairn Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education

Prom photos: Nairn Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Senior pupils at Nairn Academy are the stars of our first prom gallery of the year as they celebrate at the Muthu Newton Hotel.

Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy
Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy
By Sarah Bruce

The Class of 2025 at Nairn Academy has officially partied together for the final time at their glitzy prom.

Senior pupils were smartly dressed as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Muthu Newton Hotel in Nairn.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Here the school has shared pictures with us of the party night…

Nairn Academy leavers’ ball 2025

The sun was shining for the school prom. Image: Nairn Academy
A group shot from the big night. Image: Nairn Academy
A special guest at the prom. Image: Nairn Academy
The pupils enjoyed a wonderful evening. Image: Nairn Academy
Ready to party at the prom. Image: Nairn Academy
It was less sunny inside at Nairn Academy prom. Image: Nairn Academy
Nairn promgoers got a sunny night for it. Image: Nairn Academy
Partygoers had a ball. Image: Nairn Academy
It was an evening to remember for the school leavers. Image: Nairn Academy
It was an evening of celebration. Image: Nairn Academy
Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy
Nairn Academy school prom 2025. Image: Nairn Academy
It was a special evening for all the pupils. Image: Nairn Academy

The Nairn Academy ball at the Muthu Newton Hotel is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series.

Over the next few weeks, we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across the north east and beyond.

If you enjoyed this story, then maybe you’d like these:

Owners of £1m Nairn guest house sell business in wake of family tragedy

Highlights from the 2025 Nairn Food Festival

Conversation