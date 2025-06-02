Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Inverurie Academy’s Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the Aberdeenshire school.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Inverurie prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball 2025

