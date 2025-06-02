Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education

Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

The Aberdeenshire bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries.

Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Sarah Bruce

Inverurie Academy’s Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the Aberdeenshire school.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Inverurie prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball 2025

Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Isla, Jenna, Chloe, Lucy and Rachel at the Inverurie Academy prom. Image: Ethan Williams
A big group shot at Inverurie Academy prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Some of the boys at Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Five of the boys at Inverurie Academy school prom. Image: Ethan Williams
Louis and Alex. Image: Ethan Williams
Students on their way into the prom. Image: Ethan Williams
Partygoers at Inverurie prom. Image: Ethan Williams
Leanne, Ellie and Lola. Image: Ethan Williams
A group shot at Inverurie school prom. Image: Ethan Williams
An outdoor shot from Inverurie prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Ready for the Inverurie prom red carpet. Image: Ethan Williams
Ava, Aiden, Euan, Michael and Phoebe. Image: Ethan Williams
The red carpet treatment at Inverurie prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Aiden, Michael and Euan. Image: Ethan Williams
Ava, Phoebe and Libby. Image: Ethan Williams
Ellie and Abbie. Image: Ethan Williams
Emily and Drew. Image: Ethan Williams
Fiona, Cloe, Molly, Eva and Jimmy. Image: Ethan Williams
Students arriving at the prom. Image: Ethan Williams
Jimmy and Eva. Image: Ethan Williams
Michael and Phoebe. Image: Ethan Williams
Libby and Owen. Image: Ethan Williams
Ava and Aiden. Image: Ethan Williams
Party time for Inverurie Academy promgoers. Image: Ethan Williams
Students entering the Inverurie Academy prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Students and teachers at the prom. Image: Ethan Williams
Mrs Elrick, Mrs Webster and Ms Milne. Image: Ethan Williams

Read more:

Taste Test: Is Fireaway Pizza ‘the best pizza in Inverurie’?

Looking back at Inverurie Raft Race photo gallery

Conversation