Education Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2025 leavers' ball The Aberdeenshire bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams By Sarah Bruce June 2 2025, 5:00 pm June 2 2025, 5:00 pm Inverurie Academy's Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers' event at the Aberdeenshire school. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. The Inverurie prom is the latest to feature in our Class of '25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers' proms and dances across the north and north-east. Inverurie Academy leavers' ball 2025 Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams Isla, Jenna, Chloe, Lucy and Rachel at the Inverurie Academy prom. Image: Ethan Williams A big group shot at Inverurie Academy prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams Some of the boys at Inverurie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams Five of the boys at Inverurie Academy school prom. Image: Ethan Williams Louis and Alex. Image: Ethan Williams Students on their way into the prom. Image: Ethan Williams Partygoers at Inverurie prom. Image: Ethan Williams Leanne, Ellie and Lola. Image: Ethan Williams A group shot at Inverurie school prom. Image: Ethan Williams An outdoor shot from Inverurie prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams Ready for the Inverurie prom red carpet. Image: Ethan Williams Ava, Aiden, Euan, Michael and Phoebe. Image: Ethan Williams The red carpet treatment at Inverurie prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams Aiden, Michael and Euan. Image: Ethan Williams Ava, Phoebe and Libby. Image: Ethan Williams Ellie and Abbie. Image: Ethan Williams Emily and Drew. Image: Ethan Williams Fiona, Cloe, Molly, Eva and Jimmy. Image: Ethan Williams Students arriving at the prom. Image: Ethan Williams Jimmy and Eva. Image: Ethan Williams Michael and Phoebe. Image: Ethan Williams Libby and Owen. Image: Ethan Williams Ava and Aiden. Image: Ethan Williams Party time for Inverurie Academy promgoers. Image: Ethan Williams Students entering the Inverurie Academy prom 2025. Image: Ethan Williams Students and teachers at the prom. Image: Ethan Williams Mrs Elrick, Mrs Webster and Ms Milne. Image: Ethan Williams
