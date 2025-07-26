Catherine Brown: The Golspie High School head teacher who is a former pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catherine Brown: The Golspie High School head teacher who is a former pupil

Catherine Brown spent her teenage years at Golspie High School - and now she's back as the first female boss.

Catherine Brown in a white bouse and light-coloured jacket standing outside Golspie High School
Catherine Brown is a former pupil, teacher and now first female head teacher of the Golspie High School. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Sarah Bruce

When Catherine Brown first walked the corridors of Golspie High School, it was as a slightly nervous teenager.

Golspie (pop. 1,350) might not be that big – but it was almost ten times the size of her home village of Melness (pop. 160).

Catherine arrived to do her final three years of high school, staying in a hostel for the week and going home at the weekends.

Now, things are a bit different – and one thing is for certain, no-one is going to be shouting at Catherine not to run in the corridors these days.

For starters, she has not long turned 50.

And also, probably more importantly, she has recently been appointed Golspie head teacher.

Catherine in a light jacket, white blouse and black trousers. She is smiling towards the camera and holding open a door to a school corridor
No running in the corridors. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She is the first former pupil to hold the role, and the first woman.

But what’s it like to be in charge of hundreds of pupils and staff in the place where you were once just one of many?

The road to Golspie High

Catherine is from the north coast village of Melness in Sutherland, the daughter of the Postmaster John Francis Mackay and his wife Margaret, known as Maggie.

From a class of just five in primary school at Tongue, she attended Bettyhill High School for her first two years of secondary.

From there, she had choices – she could stay at home and continue at Bettyhill or go to Thurso, or make the move to Golspie.

This is where Catherine’s dad – a former dux of Golspie – stepped in and set her on her path to where she is today.

She said: “Most of my pals stayed at home.

“My dad wanted me to go somewhere with more choice.”

The move involved a minibus ride every Sunday night, picking up other pupils on the way. Weeknights were spent in hostels in Dornoch and Golspie.

Catherine and friends in their school days. Image: Catherine Brown

It would have been a daunting prospect for many, but Catherine said: “I was happy and I enjoyed it.”

An unconventional route to teaching

Catherine loved her school years, particularly Golspie.

She said: “I don’t know how other people would see it, but I definitely wasn’t in the cool gang.

“I got my head down and I stuck in, and I enjoyed school.”

She came away with five Highers, majoring in the sciences – usually a sure-fire route straight to uni.

But there was a twist in the form of a postman called Donald Brown from Ardgay.

Catherine said: “I left school and I had unconditionals for university in the central belt.

“But I didn’t go because I fell in love and got engaged.”

Catherine in the grounds of Golspie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After leaving school, Catherine worked and did a maths degree through the Open University.

Catherine laughed: “It was a weird route. This isn’t going to be an advert.”

(Although, for the record, it actually did become an advert, many years later.)

She worked in a care home, her dad’s Post Office and shop, in Meals on Wheels and in a newsagents.

She said: “I had a good time, but I’ve never been so tired.”

After six months as a pupil support assistant (PSA) in a local primary, Catherine did her teacher training at Jordanhill in Glasgow.

After that, it was back to Golspie for her probationary year.

2002 was a tricky year for Catherine and her family – her beloved dad died of pancreatic cancer.

Poignantly, he got to see her start her teaching career at the school they had both attended.

A girl in a graduation gown and an older man (her dad) in a suit.
Catherine and her dad John. Image: Catherine Brown

Catherine went on to teach maths there for 16 years, ending up as deputy head.

A history-changing Golspie head teacher

In 2017, Catherine made a big move south to Ross-shire, landing the role as deputy head at Alness Academy.

She said: “I love Alness – it was the best thing I ever did. It’s a wonderful place to work and I enjoyed it and learned so much.

“It made me the person I am today.”

For years, Alness had a reputation as the “worst” high school in the Highlands, if not Scotland, because of the state of the building.

But Catherine got to oversee a new start on a new campus – and a royal visit.

Catherine and five other officials lined up on either side of a plaque and a display of flowers.
Catherine and colleagues at the royal opening of Alness Academy. Image: Phil Downie/The Highland Council

She said: “I got Princess Anne to come and open the new building. I was dead chuffed about that – that was a highlight of my career.”

In October 2023, Catherine went to Tain as deputy – but she was soon back “home”, with a move to Golspie the following year.

Back home to Golspie

With the current head absent long-term, Catherine was immediately asked to “act up” from deputy to head.

She said: “I was away for eight years and then straight back in the hot seat with no notice.”

Catherine in front of Golspie’s trophy cabinet. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Catherine got the Golspie head teacher job permanently in March.

She said: “I’m absolutely honoured to be in this role.

“I couldn’t be anywhere where I feel more at home and optimistic and wishing nothing but excellence for us.”

