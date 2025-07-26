Catherine Brown: The Golspie High School head teacher who is a former pupil

When Catherine Brown first walked the corridors of Golspie High School, it was as a slightly nervous teenager.

Golspie (pop. 1,350) might not be that big – but it was almost ten times the size of her home village of Melness (pop. 160).

Catherine arrived to do her final three years of high school, staying in a hostel for the week and going home at the weekends.

Now, things are a bit different – and one thing is for certain, no-one is going to be shouting at Catherine not to run in the corridors these days.

For starters, she has not long turned 50.

And also, probably more importantly, she has recently been appointed Golspie head teacher.

She is the first former pupil to hold the role, and the first woman.

But what’s it like to be in charge of hundreds of pupils and staff in the place where you were once just one of many?

The road to Golspie High

Catherine is from the north coast village of Melness in Sutherland, the daughter of the Postmaster John Francis Mackay and his wife Margaret, known as Maggie.

From a class of just five in primary school at Tongue, she attended Bettyhill High School for her first two years of secondary.

From there, she had choices – she could stay at home and continue at Bettyhill or go to Thurso, or make the move to Golspie.

This is where Catherine’s dad – a former dux of Golspie – stepped in and set her on her path to where she is today.

She said: “Most of my pals stayed at home.

“My dad wanted me to go somewhere with more choice.”

The move involved a minibus ride every Sunday night, picking up other pupils on the way. Weeknights were spent in hostels in Dornoch and Golspie.

It would have been a daunting prospect for many, but Catherine said: “I was happy and I enjoyed it.”

An unconventional route to teaching

Catherine loved her school years, particularly Golspie.

She said: “I don’t know how other people would see it, but I definitely wasn’t in the cool gang.

“I got my head down and I stuck in, and I enjoyed school.”

She came away with five Highers, majoring in the sciences – usually a sure-fire route straight to uni.

But there was a twist in the form of a postman called Donald Brown from Ardgay.

Catherine said: “I left school and I had unconditionals for university in the central belt.

“But I didn’t go because I fell in love and got engaged.”

After leaving school, Catherine worked and did a maths degree through the Open University.

Catherine laughed: “It was a weird route. This isn’t going to be an advert.”

(Although, for the record, it actually did become an advert, many years later.)

She worked in a care home, her dad’s Post Office and shop, in Meals on Wheels and in a newsagents.

She said: “I had a good time, but I’ve never been so tired.”

After six months as a pupil support assistant (PSA) in a local primary, Catherine did her teacher training at Jordanhill in Glasgow.

After that, it was back to Golspie for her probationary year.

2002 was a tricky year for Catherine and her family – her beloved dad died of pancreatic cancer.

Poignantly, he got to see her start her teaching career at the school they had both attended.

Catherine went on to teach maths there for 16 years, ending up as deputy head.

A history-changing Golspie head teacher

In 2017, Catherine made a big move south to Ross-shire, landing the role as deputy head at Alness Academy.

She said: “I love Alness – it was the best thing I ever did. It’s a wonderful place to work and I enjoyed it and learned so much.

“It made me the person I am today.”

For years, Alness had a reputation as the “worst” high school in the Highlands, if not Scotland, because of the state of the building.

But Catherine got to oversee a new start on a new campus – and a royal visit.

She said: “I got Princess Anne to come and open the new building. I was dead chuffed about that – that was a highlight of my career.”

In October 2023, Catherine went to Tain as deputy – but she was soon back “home”, with a move to Golspie the following year.

Back home to Golspie

With the current head absent long-term, Catherine was immediately asked to “act up” from deputy to head.

She said: “I was away for eight years and then straight back in the hot seat with no notice.”

Catherine got the Golspie head teacher job permanently in March.

She said: “I’m absolutely honoured to be in this role.

“I couldn’t be anywhere where I feel more at home and optimistic and wishing nothing but excellence for us.”

