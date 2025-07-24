Danny Strachan: The Peterhead footballer recruited by his headteacher mum to help kids back into school

Peterhead footballer Danny Strachan has been seeing great results off the pitch as a “positive male role model” in Buchanhaven Primary School.

Danny Strachan, who has also had spells at Aberdeen and Dundee, has some more academic goals alongside his football these days.

The 22-year-old defender is spending time in the classroom to help keep kids in school and taking part.

Danny is there to help everyone from P1 to P7 – but his presence is particularly improving attendance among some of the boys.

And there is a family twist to the tale – Danny’s mum is head teacher at Buchnahaven.

Even his little sister Aimee, 21, is in on the act, with an admin job at the school.

Danny said: “Quite regularly I’ll spend 30-45 minutes in the classroom with an individual or a small group to help them stay focused.

“I think me being there helps them get it done as best they can – and they know that afterwards they’ll get some football and some time outside.”

How did Danny Strachan get involved at Buchanhaven?

Danny’s own school years were dominated by football. He started playing for Aberdeen when he was just seven and stayed until he was 17.

He then went to Dundee FC for three years, before coming home to Peterhead – and the town’s football club.

Although Danny was busy enough with twice-weekly training sessions and games most Saturdays, there was room for some community work.

Danny’s mum Linda, 47, had the great idea of getting the club – and her son – involved in what could be a life-changing scheme.

At the time, only Aberdeen were offering community projects and Peterhead didn’t have a community foundation.

So she asked if Peterhead would be interested in creating a post for outreach in schools – and she had Danny in mind for the job.

Linda explained: “Obviously football is a huge part in lots of bairns’ lives.

“At Buchanhaven I was aware we were really in need of a positive role model, especially a male one.

“We needed somebody that could offer something slightly more than the staff that were there.

“The badge is a huge thing – bairns love the idea that they’re getting to spend a bit of time with a football player.

“I just thought it would be a good tool to use.”

And the rest is history (…and a bit of maths and English).

How does the role model scheme work?

Buchanhaven is one of the first towns in the north-east to pilot the innovative approach, bringing Peterhead FC player and ‘community coach’ Danny Strachan into the school.

As well as working on the schoolkids’ dribbling skills, Danny spends time in the classroom every day.

The idea is to help all children but particularly those who may be struggling to tackle schoolwork head on.

Danny said: “It’s something I’ve really enjoyed doing. It gives me something different during the week and it’s still linked with the club, so that’s good.

“I’ve enjoyed going back and having a positive impact on the place.

“I think it has been a really positive thing for both the club and the school.”

Danny says he did well at school and was “well-behaved enough – maybe due to my mum”.

He added: “I think it’s something I obviously would have loved, just loving my football. We didn’t get too much of it at school and it’s a release for some of the people who are maybe not enjoying the academic – and even social – side as much.

“It gives them something to enjoy for a little while.

“When you’re actually at the school, you can see that kids are growing in confidence and just looking happier around the place and coming out of their shell and wee bit and starting to socialise more and enjoy themselves.”

Has the scheme worked?

The results so far at Buchanhaven – just finishing the third year of the programme – have been impressive.

A study commissioned by the Peterhead FC Community Foundation, which kicked off the initiative, shows improved attendance for 45% of pupils working with a coach, and no instances of exclusion.

For one pupil among the 430 at the school, attendance improved by 45%.

Linda, who has taught at the school for 26 years and been head for 13, said: “Some of the stories can’t be told just through statistics.

“For one or two bairns, it’s why they’re at school.

“Although a lot of girls enjoy it as well, I think it’s harder to engage boys, especially if they’ve got any difficulty in their learning.

“Working with Danny has helped a lot. He is well known locally, he attended this school himself, and just the fact he is here is an incentive for a number of the children to come in.

“It is good to have a young, positive, male role model in the mix and it’s been a really positive experience for the school.”

Other initiatives in the Peterhead school programme include men and women’s wellness clubs, a community kitchen, a dementia support group and Buchan-Moor Bairns – an outdoor play space for pre-schoolers inside Peterhead FC grounds.

The school programme is supported by funding from sponsor Buchan Offshore Wind.

And how about scouting? Has Danny found any emerging talent during his work at the school?

He said: “I always keep an eye and try to push them in the right direction.”

What now for the scheme?

A wellbeing coach is in the school five days a week. Danny himself does it two days a week now, as he prepares to roll the programme out across Peterhead.

He says he has been building up programmes for different schools, and the ultimate aim is to target every school in the town.

Linda added: “Danny has helped quite a few boys connect with the school’s values.

“It’s a resource that’s really beneficial for any school to have.”

And what about the Strachans keeping things in the family when it comes to work? Dad Graeme is a plumber – so the only one not working at the school.

Linda laughed: “People probably wonder what on earth is going on.

“It definitely does have a family feeling about the school, that’s not just us.

“I managed to avoid teaching Danny, though.”

If you enjoyed reading this story, you might like these:

In pictures: Bonny babies go dummy to dummy in Peterhead’s cutest competition of the year

Should trains return to Fraserburgh and Peterhead?