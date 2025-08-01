Cantraybridge College: ‘I go behind the scenes and meet young people who say the place has been life-changing’

Sometimes, Clare Asher is too busy to go home and see her mum and dad at weekends.

Recently she had a trip to London where she took in a show (Tina Turner: The Musical), visited Madame Tussaud’s and had a trip on the London Eye.

Obviously, she needed time off from working in a cafe to go.

None of this sounds out of the ordinary.

But Clare, 26, has autism and a learning difficulty – and doing typical young person things is huge.

It’s all thanks to an amazing place tucked away on a back road near Croy in the Highlands.

Clare’s mum Jill says Cantraybridge College is life-changing. She added: “It allows Clare to live independently and have a typical life.”

With the help of Clare and her fellow students, Dean and Rebecca, I have a guided tour of the place. We even got to chase some chickens.

I arrive at Cantraybridge on a Wednesday morning.

Cantraybridge College: a hidden gem

I’m a bit late – like I said, Cantraybridge is on a wee back road and I’ve never been before.

So, because I get to write this, I’m going to use my struggle to find it as a metaphor, rather than a sign of my ineptitude.

I’m from Inverness and have spent most of my life in the Highlands. Even then, until a few weeks ago, I was only vaguely aware of what Cantraybridge is and what it does.

And I clearly didn’t know exactly where it was, either. (Sorry, again, to the staff, students and Jason the photographer)

This situation is something the new CEO Clare Daly has firmly on her radar. She wants to blow trumpets and raise profiles so everyone knows the what and where of Cantraybridge.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work that it has done and what it offers for students.

“I want to raise its profile more – a lot of that excellent work is not readily known to others.

“I’m really keen to share that as much as possible.”

Cantraybridge is a compact site with a cafe, classrooms, digital suite, work spaces, crops and animals.

It has more than 50 day students and others who live in supported housing onsite. They also do work in the community.

Young people from post-school age to mid-20s – and some older attendees – work in different parts of the college.

I’m sure there are statistics out there somewhere that prove these young people with learning disabilities have “successful outcomes” at Cantraybridge.

But sometimes it’s better just to ask them what it means for them in real terms…

What do the students say?

NHS worker Jill, 53, visits daughter Clare, 26, regularly and Clare goes home to Nairn quite often as well.

But it’s the times when Clare doesn’t come home that are most meaningful to Jill and her baker husband Alister (yes, they’re Ashers the Bakers).

Jill explained: “It’s lovely when I say to her do you want to come home this weekend and she says ‘no mum, I’m really busy’.

“It means things are working the way they should be.”

‘I live here and I like it a lot’

Clare, who also has epilepsy, chats about her life. She explains she works four days in the cafe (the Asher baking genes coming through) and one day in the garden.

She says: “I live here and I like it a lot. I like my own space.

“I like all the departments. We bake cakes, serve customers, do the dishes, serve hot drinks, we do the till and make soup.”

Jill adds: “It allows Clare to live independently and have a typical life.

“For me, I think there’s nothing more beautiful than that.”

Rebecca Jeans joined me for part of an impressive tour led by Lynne McWhinnie (“I’m a transitions worker, but I also drive the bus and make the gluten-free cakes…”)

Rebecca, 26, is from Nairn and has lived at Cantraybridge for five or six years.

She has mild autism (“just say I’m on the spectrum”) and a learning disability.

She says: “It has helped me build my confidence and independence – before I came here I wasn’t as capable.

“I love animals – that’s my favourite part of work.”

Rebecca did her best to help our photographer get some good photos of chickens…

Cantraybridge College: A vision for the future

CEO Clare Daly and enabling team manager Norma Cameron hold two key positions in a team who clearly work well together and with the students.

Norma is quite senior and has been at Cantraybridge for 20 years. The other day she was unblocking a loo and quite often “does the bins” on a Friday.

Like Lynne with her key worker/bus driver/cakemaker role, it seems to be a familiar story at Cantraybridge – and why it all works so well.

Norma said: “None of the staff would have a job if it wasn’t for the young people we support – that’s why we’re here.

“I like the feeling that nobody is better than anybody else. I can learn from the students, the students can teach each other.”

Clare agrees: she makes a point of getting out of her office regularly and chatting to staff and students.

Clare has a PhD in rural mental health and has worked with migrants and refugees.

A few months in at Cantraybridge, she is working on a three-year strategy and wants to raise the college’s profile.

She said: “Cantraybridge delivers excellence, so I think it’s just about showcasing that more and developing its profile.

“I’m really proud of our staff and it’s important that what the students say matters and is heard.

“I just want to be able to tell that story a bit more – it’s my job to blow the trumpet.”

Citizen journalist Clare steps in

Clare mentions, in a slightly vague way, that she has “lots of really exciting ideas for the future”.

I nod, equally vaguely, and scribble down what she said.

But to my shame, Clare Asher needs to know more – and asks the follow-up questions I should have.

It turns out the first exciting plan is kitting out a spacious barn as a fully-functional gym for staff, students and maybe even locals.

Clare Asher approves – and hatches a plan for funding for a basketball hoop.

I suggest a career in journalism.

Other “big stuff” going on just now includes achieving Care Inspectorate registration and funding a “transitions out” worker to help students as they get older.

And although all this serious, strategic talk is vital to keep Cantraybridge viable, sustainable and fulfilling its essential role, Dean Peacock, 39, sums it all up well.

He said: “I’m here five days a week. I do gardening and the cafe.

“It makes me happy being here.”

