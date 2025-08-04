NESCol teams primed to help applicants secure a college place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

NESCol teams primed to help applicants secure a college place

North East Scotland College is on hand with advice and availability for courses starting this August

In partnership with NESCol
students-discussing-work
Clearing week offers a vast range of courses starting in August 2025.

Awaiting exam results is a nervous time, and whether you exceed your expectations or don’t quite achieve the results you want, it’s always good to explore your options.

At North East Scotland College (NESCol), applications remain open for a range of full-time courses starting in August. Students will be back on campus from Monday August 25 and there is still time to secure a spot.

Applications can be submitted online, and a list of courses with places still available can be viewed on the NESCol website.

More than 130 courses across 18 subject areas will be delivered at the Altens, City and Fraserburgh campuses in 2025/26. In excess of 6,000 full-time students will enrol and embark on routes to employment as well as pathways to further study at university.

Clearing week options and advice

NESCol’s friendly support and curriculum teams are available to guide prospective students through the application process and help each individual find the course that’s right for them.

NESCol-students
Find the course that’s right for you at NESCol.

To coincide with SQA exam results being released on August 5, the College will be offering a variety of clearing week options from August 4-8 for those seeking information and advice.

A phone hotline (01224 612301) will be running from 10am to 3.30pm on each of those days. Student Advice Centres at City Campus and Fraserburgh Campus will also be open and LiveChat support will be available through the NESCol website. An online form is also available to request a call from a subject specialist during clearing week.

“…we have options for everyone at NESCol”

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said: “At NESCol we cater for those returning to education to upskill or retrain as well as for thousands of school leavers each year. For those moving on from school, results day can play a big part in deciding the next steps. The message from us is always one of reassurance.

NEScol-students-NESCol-clearing-week-2025
NESCol offers options for everyone and can advise on paths to your chosen career.

“Whatever that email, text or envelope from the SQA holds, we have options for everyone at NESCol. Whether you exceed your expectations and want to explore new opportunities that you hadn’t considered, or perhaps don’t get the results you had hoped for and are keen to consider different paths to your chosen career, we are here to help.

Campuses across Aberdeenshire

He continued: “This is always a busy time for the College as we process the final applications for courses starting this summer. Our Student Advice Centre team are available in person and online, including through our LiveChat facility, to help with the process and to answer any questions about applying, funding or life at College.”

NESCol is one of the largest providers of vocational education and training in Scotland, delivering to more than 20,000 full-time, part-time and distance learning students each year. The College operates from its main Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead.

Discover your next step at North East Scotland College.

Conversation