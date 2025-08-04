NESCol teams primed to help applicants secure a college place

Awaiting exam results is a nervous time, and whether you exceed your expectations or don’t quite achieve the results you want, it’s always good to explore your options.

At North East Scotland College (NESCol), applications remain open for a range of full-time courses starting in August. Students will be back on campus from Monday August 25 and there is still time to secure a spot.

Applications can be submitted online, and a list of courses with places still available can be viewed on the NESCol website.

More than 130 courses across 18 subject areas will be delivered at the Altens, City and Fraserburgh campuses in 2025/26. In excess of 6,000 full-time students will enrol and embark on routes to employment as well as pathways to further study at university.

Clearing week options and advice

NESCol’s friendly support and curriculum teams are available to guide prospective students through the application process and help each individual find the course that’s right for them.

To coincide with SQA exam results being released on August 5, the College will be offering a variety of clearing week options from August 4-8 for those seeking information and advice.

A phone hotline (01224 612301) will be running from 10am to 3.30pm on each of those days. Student Advice Centres at City Campus and Fraserburgh Campus will also be open and LiveChat support will be available through the NESCol website. An online form is also available to request a call from a subject specialist during clearing week.

“…we have options for everyone at NESCol”

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said: “At NESCol we cater for those returning to education to upskill or retrain as well as for thousands of school leavers each year. For those moving on from school, results day can play a big part in deciding the next steps. The message from us is always one of reassurance.

“Whatever that email, text or envelope from the SQA holds, we have options for everyone at NESCol. Whether you exceed your expectations and want to explore new opportunities that you hadn’t considered, or perhaps don’t get the results you had hoped for and are keen to consider different paths to your chosen career, we are here to help.

Campuses across Aberdeenshire

He continued: “This is always a busy time for the College as we process the final applications for courses starting this summer. Our Student Advice Centre team are available in person and online, including through our LiveChat facility, to help with the process and to answer any questions about applying, funding or life at College.”

NESCol is one of the largest providers of vocational education and training in Scotland, delivering to more than 20,000 full-time, part-time and distance learning students each year. The College operates from its main Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead.

Discover your next step at North East Scotland College.