Exam results 2025: Why ISA Aberdeen’s Julia turned down Oxford to stay in Scotland

When Julia Basniak got to secondary school in Aberdeen, she decided she wanted to give her education an international flavour.

The Harlaw Academy pupil had friends at the International School in Aberdeen (ISA) and was hearing good things.

She asked mum and dad Marcin and Natalia if she could apply for a bursary – and the rest is history (well, modern languages, actually).

Now 18, Julia has just had a very tough but successful two years studying for the International Baccalaureate (IB).

She did so well that Oxford University came calling.

But instead, Julia has gone for a prestigious uni a bit closer to home, and will travel down the coast to St Andrews to study.

Julia said: “I’m so happy with my results.

“I was extremely worried, mainly about my higher-level grades, particularly in biology, but everything went very well.”

Looking ahead, ISA student Julia hopes to combine her passion for languages with her love of sport.

“I’m a huge fan of football and Formula One, and my dream job would be an interpreter or translator for one of these sports.

“It’s early days yet, but I feel the IB and ISA has prepared me well for the future.”

A bursary to Aberdeen’s ISA

Julia lived at home with her nurse mum and hospital chef dad and went to Ferryhill Primary then started at the city’s Harlaw Academy.

She was happy with her state education – but her best friend went to ISA for secondary, and it made Julia want something a bit different.

She said she met other pupils through her friend and liked “the vibe” of ISA – “I wanted to go there.”

Julia asked her parents if I could apply for a bursary and ended up getting in for the last four years of school.

She explained: “It really was life-changing – it’s a totally different experience in a school like that.

“It taught me different things.”

One of the main differences with ISA is that students study for the International Baccalaureate (IB).

It is a two-year course and ISA student Julia says it’s best described as being three Highers and three Advanced Highers rolled into one.

After two very “intense” years, Julia was awarded a pretty impressive score of 39 on her IB Diploma, out of a possible 45.

The road to St Andrews (not Oxford)

She was offered a place at Oxford to read French and Portuguese at Oxford – but instead decided to accept a place at St Andrews University.

The reasons were a combination of pragmatism and ambition.

Julia said: “Oxford would be really intense and I thought do I really want another couple of years of really intense schoolwork?

“And then also the bigger reason was I could do three languages – a triple honours degree – at St Andrews.”

Although Julia is “born and bred” Aberdeen, her parents are both Polish and so she speaks Polish, English and French to a high standard.

As of September, she’ll add two more languages to that list – her degree is in French, Spanish and Italian.

So which emotions are riding high at the moment?

Julia said: “I’m happy to be done with the IB. I’m glad I did it, but it was a really tough two years.

For now, the volleyball, Formula 1 and football fan (who also plays the guitar) is just going to relax for a month or so.

