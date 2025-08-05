Exam results 2025: ‘I fled Ukraine and now Aberdeen is my second home’

Oleksii Sandul left Kyiv with his mother when he was just 15.

Forced to flee the war in Ukraine, he had to leave his home and his father behind.

When he ended up in Aberdeen, he thought it would only be for a few months.

But now, three years on, he has become one of thousands of students celebrating his exam results.

And more importantly, he now considers Aberdeen his second home – and might even stay for a while.

Oleksii got the grades at International School Aberdeen (ISA).

He said: ““ISA is such a great school. The teachers are very supportive, and there’s an encouraging environment.

“I’m so grateful to them for everything they’ve done, finding different sources, methods, and techniques to support my learning.”

Oleksii’s journey to safety

In 2022, 15-year-old Oleksii fled Kyiv in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began.

At the time, as many others made similar, desperate journeys, he didn’t believe it would be a permanent move – maybe just a couple of months.

ISA student Oleksii said: “We didn’t pack much.

“I remember having a backpack, maybe a small suitcase, but that was all.”

Oleksii described how his dad Alexander had to stay behind when his wife and sons left, because men over 18 had to stay.

Oleksii added: “It was a difficult journey to get to the border, and the trip took a lot of time.

“There were so many people trying to flee.

“It was stressful, but at the same time, staying in Kyiv wasn’t safe.”

The Sanduls spent some time in Poland before moving to the centre of Aberdeen.

Once there, Oleksii’s mum Tetiana Suprunenko applied to ISA as she was keen for Oleksii and his brother to make new friends and to learn English.

‘It was hard to speak to people my own age’

Oleksii had studied English, even taking extra classes and his parents are fluent speakers.

But he hit upon an unexpected snag – he didn’t know any slang.

“At the time, it was difficult.

“While my grammar was on point, I didn’t know any slang, so it was harder than I expected to speak to people of my own age.”

ISA student Oleksii was a fast learner and was soon making himself understood easily among his peers.

He reckons ISA’s “super-friendly” warm welcome and supportive teachers had a lot to do with it.

Exam time for Oleksii

At ISA, students spend two years studying for the International Baccalaureate.

It’s roughly the equivalent of three Highers and three advance Highers.

Oleksii said the studying was “tough at times” and he was nervous when it came to results day.

He admitted: “As I was waiting for my results, I wasn’t too sure. My maths exam had been very hard, but eventually everything turned out well, and I’m very happy with my results.”

Ultimately, Oleksii’s hard work paid off.

He scored a 38 on the IB out of 45 – well above the 34 points he needed for Edinburgh University. He’s heading there to study business and economics.

Football, friendships and the future

Oleksii joined ISA’s football team early on and travelled to tournaments in Portugal, London and Madrid.

While Oleksii is definitely a dedicated Dynamo Kyiv fan, he also has a “wee team” in Scotland.

He added: “Yeah, I was very happy when Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup. I have some friends who support them, so I was happy for them too.”

With his Edinburgh plans, Oleksii will obviously be in Scotland for a while yet.

Ultimately, he hopes to work in finance, or to run his own business one day.

But what about returning to Ukraine?

He said: “It’s quite a difficult question. I’m not so sure if I would want to come back to Kyiv permanently.

“It’s a very nice place – I love it and I love Ukraine, it’s a beautiful country.

“But as of now, it’s hard to say. I don’t really know when the war will end, and I like Scotland.

“I don’t necessarily like the weather, but the people are amazing, and having lived here for quite a while now, I’d say Aberdeen has truly become my second home.”

Read more:

Exam results 2025: Why ISA Aberdeen’s Julia turned down Oxford to stay in Scotland

Summer 2025: Holiday clubs ideas in Aberdeenshire and Moray