Exams results 2025: Aberdeen pupils celebrate National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results

Pupils across Aberdeen are celebrating their National 5 and Higher exam results.

Young learners gathered at Marischal College to celebrate their success after months of hard work.

Aberdeen City Council said 4,501 S4-6 pupils were presented for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

What was the attainment rate?

There were 11,367 National 5 presentations, which was up by 321 from last year, with an A-C pass rate of 75.3%.

Nationally, the A-C attainment rate was 78.4% for National 5, 75.9% for Highers and

76.7% for Advanced Highers – a slight increase for each on last year.

Among those marking their exam success were pupils from Hazlehead Academy.

Matthew Marr, along with fellow Hazlehead students Kacper Sarafin and Hanshika Sureshkumar, were delighted with their grades.

Matthew who is from the Hazlehead area received seven A’s in his National 5s and among the subjects he studied was English, maths, art, Gaelic biology and chemistry.

He said: “The teachers at school are great. They’re always happy to help, their classrooms are free to go into during study leave – me and a ton of other students school were always there.”

Along with Kacper, Matthew has just gone into fifth year, he received his results after arriving at Marischal College, having not signed up to the text message service – he described finding out his grades as a “weight off my shoulders.”

On about studying Gaelic, he said: “Our school does trips to the Mod I always do the poetry recital, and then sometimes artwork. You go down there, you meet people, and then you keep going down there, you see the same faces. It’s really fun. That sense of community really helps people stay in the Gaelic curriculum. I think it would be really great if more schools offered it.”

The 16-year-old says he doesn’t have “a solid career plan” yet, but said he wanted to study something science-related and perhaps go to Strathclyde or Edinburgh University.

How did pupils in Aberdeen fare in their exams?

Kacper, also 16, added “It’s the beginning of a new story now, getting in to Highers – it’s a more important year.”

He also received A grades and said “a lot of hard work” went into studying for his exams, he added: “I’m chuffed with my results – throw a party!”

Now heading into fifth year he’s studying six Highers and ultimately hopes to go to Strathclyde or Aberdeen University to study engineering.

They were joined by Hanshika Sureshkumar, of Mastrick, who received six As in her Highers in biology, chemistry, Maths, English, French and psychology.

She was delighted with her grades and said: “I want to go on to medicine in the future, I don’t know where yet.”

In Aberdeen S4 pupils achieved a 78.39% A-C pass rate.

There were 6,231 Higher presentations, an increase of 287 from 2024, with an A-C pass rate of 72.9%, and S5 pupils achieving 75.34%. Of the 947 Advanced Higher presentations, up by 58 from last year, there was a A-C pass rate of 74.1%.

In total there were 23,825 presentations across Aberdeen schools this year, this reflected both an increase in the number of pupils undertaking SQA Awards and a rise in the number of presentations per pupil at National 5 and Advanced Higher levels. Higher presentations per pupils remained consistent with last year’s figures.

What were pass rates for maths and English?

Also among the pupils gathered at Marischal College were some Harlaw Academy pupils – which included Aniela Grzonka, 16, Anya Hnat, 17 who are going into sixth year.

The youngsters were “relieved” to have received their results and had received some impressive results with a haul of A grades between them.

In S4 1,569 young people in Aberdeen took National 5 English with 41.2% achieving an A pass and 86.5% achieving A-C. Meanwhile, there were 853 young people in S4 who took National 5 Maths with 52.5% achieving an A pass and 76.7% achieving A-C.

The SQA said nationally more than 130,000 learners from over 480 schools, colleges and training providers took National 5, Highers and Advanced Higher courses.

There was more than two million exam papers and more than 465,000 items of coursework.

While many pupils got the exam results they wanted and are set to celebrate with a meal or perhaps a party, for those who didn’t get the outcome they wished for and are thinking about next steps, there is an SQA appeals service as well as a candidate advice line. Skills Development Scotland also has a helpline.

What if you need advice or have queries about your results?

Aberdeen City Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee convener Councillor Martin Greig, praised the pupils and said: “It’s great to see their achievements. They have shown immense dedication and resilience. Thanks should also be given to the teachers, staff, families and friends who have given so much encouragement and support as a community.”

Councillor Jessica Mennie, vice-convener, Education and Children’s Services Committee, Aberdeen City Council, added: “It’s encouraging to see such strong performance across a wide range of subjects and qualifications, and we remain committed to supporting all our young people in Aberdeen to thrive and succeed.”

Elsewhere, Robert Gordon’s College saw S6 Advanced Highers achieving a 94.8% A-C pass rate including 58% at grade A.

At S5 Higher, pupils achieved a 94.6% A-C pass rate. Meanwhile, S4 National 5 pupils attained a 96.5% A-C pass rate with 76.9% at grade A.

Albyn School saw 98% of pupils at National 5 achieve A-C grades. At Higher level

84% secured A-B grades across a broad range of subjects, with 92% attaining A-C grades. And at Advanced Higher level 88% achieved A-C grades.